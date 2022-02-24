So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ROSALÍA - "CHICKEN TERIYAKI"

Rosalía's anticipated new album MOTOMAMI arrives March 18 via Columbia, and here's the latest single, "Chicken Teriyaki." It was written with El Guincho, Sky Rompiendo, Rauw Alejandro, and Q-Tip, and it's a super fun song that embraces her pop/hip hop/reggaeton side.

--

LOOP - "FERMION"

Shoegaze/psych greats LOOP have dropped another hazy burner from Sonancy, their first album in decades, which is out in March. Dive into the motorik drone and the video is good too:

--

MAGIC GREHLIN (TEENAGE HALLOWEEN, ALGERNON CADWALLADER, etc) - SPOTTED LANTERN FLY EP

Magic Grehlin is the band of Tank Bergman (Algernon Cadwallader), Luk Henderiks (Teenage Halloween), Lynsey Vandenberg (Well Wisher), Guy Pollioni (Stag Party, Coward), and Justin Lombardo (Love Tapes), and they've just returned with a new four-song EP of fiery indie/emo/punk songs that fans of any of the members' other bands should definitely not sleep on.

--

DEB NEVER - "CRUTCHES"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Deb Never has collaborated with slowthai and Brockhampton, among others, and now she's shared her first single of the year, "Crutches," a propulsive alt-pop track with grungy vibes.

--

KEHLANI - "LITTLE STORY"

Kehlani's third album, blue water road, is on the way, and they've shared a new single from it, a tuneful R&B track accompanied by a video they directed with Alexandra Thurmond.

--

TWAIN - "KING OF FOOLS"

Twain (the project of Matthew Davidson, a frequent Big Thief collaborator and a former member of The Low Anthem, Spirit Family Reunion, and Deslondes) has shared a new single via Keeled Scales, and it's a gorgeous, rustic folk song.

--

GLACIER VEINS - "EMBERS"

Glacier Veins have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Lunar Reflection (due 3/11 via Equal Vision), and this one finds them toning down their usual dream punk sound in favor of jangly, acoustic guitar-infused, '90s-style alt-rock. They're great at this kind of thing too.

--

HODGY - "PEOPLE CHANGE" (prod. LEFT BRAIN)

After making a comeback with recent single "Hodgy," former Odd Future member reunites with his MellowHype partner Left Brain on new song "People Change." Hopefully more new music is on the way, 'cause these songs prove he's still got it.

--

TOTALLY SLOW - "THE LOST ART OF SHUTTING UP"

North Carolina punks Totally Slow have followed up last year's Casual Drag (Refresh Records) with this new single, and like that LP, it's a ripper.

--

DESTRUCTION - "NO FAITH IN HUMANITY"

As mentioned, German thrash legends Destruction (whose only original member is bassist/vocalist Schmier) are gearing up to release new album Diabolical on 4/8 via Napalm Records. It may be a different lineup, but Destruction still now how to churn out killer '80s-style thrash songs.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "HOW CAN I HELP YOU?" (ACOUSTIC)

Kevin Devine went in a synthier direction on recent single "How Can I Help You?," but if you were wondering how it'd sound in the stripped-back acoustic style of his early days, you're in luck. This gorgeous rendition is exactly that.

--

TRAAMS - "SLEEPER"

UK group TRAAMS are back with new dreamy new single "Sleeper" which is a duet with Soffie Viemose of Danish band Lowly. "For a time we were quite set on this track staying as an instrumental," says singer/guitaristStu Hopkins. "It wasn’t until the night before we were heading up to the studio that Padley sent through a new demo, quietly singing into his laptop in the dead of night. Originally serving as a mood piece that would bridge a few of the others together, once we started to add singing Sleeper fast became one of our favourite tracks. It touches on the themes of time, longing and belonging that we have throughout the album, but they are at their lightest and most human on this track."

--

HANNAH DIAMOND - "STARING AT THE CEILING"

PC music artist Hannah Diamond released her debut album, Reflections, in 2019, and she's returned with a glitchy new single, "Staring at the Ceiling."

--

SALOON DION - "HEY HEY"

Saloon Dion are a new group from Bristol, England who make danceable, post-punk influenced indie rock. New single "Hey Hey" should appeal to fans of Yard Act.

--

DIANE COFFEE - FORECAST (FEAT. DEEP SEA DIVER)

Diane Coffee, aka Shaun Fleming, will release new album With People on April 29 via Polyvinyl that was produced by Shaun's onetime Foxygen bandmate Jonathan Rado. “For almost 15 years I had this ‘on again, off again’ relationship," Shaun says of the album's poppy first single, "Forecast," which features Deep Sea Diver. "It was always very hot, very intense, and always ended very badly. But no matter how awful the ending, how bad we knew we were for each other, we somehow always found ourselves being pulled back into it. I think deep down we loved the chaos, the crazy. We were the definition of a ‘fatal attraction.’”

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "AGE DIFFERENCE"

Christian Lee Hutson's new album Quitters is out in April and the latest single is "Age Difference," a dark character study soundtracked by mournful horns.

--

CY DUNE - "ANY MORE"

Cy Dune, the bluesy, garage punk solo project of Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky, will release a new album, Against Face, next week and here's a final preview before you can dig into the whole thing. “My favorite part of this song is how out of control the drums feel - the way that these fast, derailed drums cycle against the slower, almost crooner-like drag of the verse vocals,” says Olinsky. “The guitar solo is just a sheer jump off a cliff, and I love how it cuts off so sharply into nothingness. There’s an electricity in the song that evokes a wildness and spirit that has an ecstatic, visceral excitement to me.”

--

MONTAIGNE & DAVID BYRNE - "ALWAYS BE YOU"

David Byrne duets with Australian pop artist Montaigne on her effervescent new single, "Always Be You." While he admits he hadn't heard of her when she contacted him, he quickly became a fan. "How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson?," David notes. "But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings - feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to - all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

--

HERCULES & LOVE AFFAIR - "GRACE" FT ELIN EY

Hercules & Love Affair have announced In Amber, their first album in five years, which will be out June 17. This one's a little different, with Andy Butler moving beyond the disco and house sounds associated with group, citing everything from Throbbing Gristle, Dead Can Dance and Diamanda Galas as influences this time, and much of the album was made with ANOHNI (who sang on "Blind" on their 2008 debut). This is the first single.

--

DENZEL CURRY - "ZATOICHI" (ft. SLOWTHAI)

Denzel Curry and slowthai's 2019 single "Psycho" is a total gem within both rappers' discographies, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again on the Powers Pleasant-produced "Zatoichi." It's the second single from Denzel's upcoming album, and you can read more about it here.

--

LAVISHER - "REVERIE"

Chicago atmospheric alt-rockers Lavisher are back with a new single, and you can read about it here.

--

DRUNK UNCLE - "PUNCH"

Austin emo band Drunk Uncle's debut album arrives in March via Count Your Lucky Stars, and you can read more about new single "Punch" here.

--

SPRING SILVER - "I SAW VIOLENCE"

Silver Spring, MD musician Spring Silver (aka K Nkanza) is gearing up to release their new album I Could Get Used To This, and you can read more about new single "I Saw Violence" here.

--

CROWBAR - "BLEEDING FROM EVERY HOLE"

Here's another taste of veteran sludge metal band Crowbar's first album in six years, which you can read more about here. Pre-order the album on limited "blue and black ice" splatter vinyl.

--

THE VON TRAMPS - "LO MEIN"

The Von Tramps are gearing up to release their sophomore album GO in March via SBAM, and new single "Lo Mein" is a punky reggae song that should appeal to fans of '90s No Doubt. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.