25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOEY BADA$$ - "SURVIVOR'S GUILT"

Joey Bada$$ has shared a new song from his upcoming album 2000, which comes out July 22. The new song was released on the birthday of the late Capital STEEZ, and it's a tribute to both him and Joey's late cousin Junior B. "This song is by far the most heartfelt song I’ve ever made and it felt incredibly therapeutic finally being able to put my thoughts and sentiments into words," Joey says.

--

KHRUANGBIN & QUANTIC - "GREEN ONIONS" (BOOKER T. & THE M.G.’S COVER)

This cover of Booker T & The M.G.'s iconic instrumental by Khruangbin and Quantic comes with a cosign by one of the original players. “A very nice rendition of the song,” M.G.'s guitarist Steve Cropper says. “I really like the modern touch with the rhythm.” It's a cool update to a classic.

--

RAT TALLY - "LONGSHOT"

Rat Tally's debut album, In My Car, is out next month on 6131, and she's shared another new song, "Longshot." "This is the opening track and one of my favorites off the record," Rat Tally says. "The song is a lot about anxiety and not being able to stop overthinking, so I wanted the verses to feel tense, lyrically and musically. I was obsessively listening to Fountains Of Wayne, XTC, and a lot of ’90s and early 2000s hits, and I wanted it to have a big stadium rock vibe."

--

PIST.ON - "RUIN YOUR DAY"

New York alt-metal vets Pist.On are releasing Cold World+ -- an expanded edition of their recent comeback EP Cold World that also includes their 2001 EP Saves, a song from a 1995 Metal Blade comp, and four previously released demos -- on July 29 via M-Theory Audio, and new single "Ruin Your Day" will take you right back to the '90s alt-metal scene that birthed Pist.On.

--

PHOBOPHILIC - "NAUSEATING DESPAIR"

North Dakota death metallers Phobophilic have shared "Nauseating Despair" off their upcoming debut album Enveloping Absurdity, due September 16 via Prosthetic. The band tells Decibel that the song "is the best representation of the album as a whole" and that "it's about a sudden and extreme self-awareness Sartre describes as ‘nausea.’ Once you’ve made this realization about the absurdity of life, there is no going back; it’s truly horrifying."

--

JIM LAUDERDALE - "THAT KIND OF LIFE (THAT KIND OF DAY)"

Veteran country/Americana singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale has announced his 35th album, Game Changer, due August 26 via Sky Crunch Records, and the first single is the rollicking "That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)," which Jim calls an ode to "the sentiment and wishes for others to have a good life."

--

GOGOL BORDELLO - "FORCES OF VICTORY" (ft. SERHIY ZHADAN & KAZKA)

Gogol Bordello recently released the new single "Teroborona" to benefit Ukraine relief, and now they've shared another new protest song, sung in their native Ukrainian, which will appear on the upcoming compilation Artdopomoga Vol 2., "which features Ukrainian artists reacting to war." It's high-energy and impassioned and it features poet/author Serhiy Zhadan and Ukrainian electro-folk band Kazka.

--

METRO MARRS - "VIOLENCE" (ft. DUKE DEUCE)

Atlanta rapper/singer Metro Marrs has announced a new EP, Last Train 2 Marrs, due August 4 via Quality Control. New single "Violence" features Duke Deuce, who tones down his usual crunk revival to fit with the more melodic, somber vibes of this song.

--

BLONDIE - "I LOVE YOU HONEY, GIVE ME A BEER (GO THROUGH IT)"

Blondie have released "I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer," the original demo that became "Go Through It" from 1980's Autoamerican. This version plays up the country influence even more than the Autoamerican version, and a press release says it was possibly originally written for Alan Rudolph's 1980 film Roadie. This version will appear on the band's upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, which you can pre-order here.

--

OF MONTREAL - "BLAB SABBATH LATHE OF MAIDEN"

Kevin Barnes calls his new of Montreal single “a wet dream of Nile Rodgers that involved William Gibson, Gokudō (the extreme path), ABBA, Marie Kondo, Marc Bolan, the music video for Prince's 1999, Leroy Horsemouth Wallace, Intercourse Dancing and internet passwords." New album Freewave Lucifer Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck is out July 29 via Polyvinyl.

--

GRAEME - "100 RECORDS"

London dance act Gramme have been around since the early-'00s, mixing disco and post-punk. "100 Records" is their first single in some time and the first taste of a new EP that'll be out in November.

--

CHARLES STEPNEY - "THAT'S THE WAY OF THE WORLD"

International Anthem is releasing Step on Step, a double LP collection of home recordings by the late producer, arranger, and and Earth Wind and Fire collaborator Charles Stepney (1931-1976). The 23 songs on this album were recorded by Stepney alone in his basement in the '60s and '70s. "That's the Way of the World" is thick with the kind of lush synthwork that French duo Air would kill for.

--

ALICE BOMAN - "MAYBE"

"I love how this song turned out," Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman says of this new track from her forthcoming album, The Space Between. "How it sounds. Because even though it's kind of a sad song, about dealing with the realization that something you want is never going to happen, it still has a lightness to it. And I really appreciate contrasts like that. How opening up to one feeling can evoke another one and then exist at the same time."

--

TOMATO FLOWER - "BLUE"

Baltimore band Tomato Flower, who will be touring with Animal Collective later this summer, will release their new EP, Construction, on August 5 via Ramp Local. "Blue" is gorgeous, ethereal dreampop, awash with glassine synths, fluid bass and breathy vocals. Very nice.

--

OXALATE - "PRESSED TO DEATH"

NY/NJ death metallers Oxalate are gearing up to release a new EP called Cultivating Anguish, and they've just released lead single "Pressed to Death," a brutal, swampy dose of old school-style death metal that the band says is "about a specific method of torture used upon falsely accused witches in the 16th and 17th centuries." Read more about it here.

--

EGG DROP SOUP - "JIMMY EAT SHIT"

L.A. punk trio Egg Drop Soup have a new 7" out via Suicide Squeeze's Pinks & Purples singles series. "Jimmy Eat Shit" is equal parts catchy and venomous.

--

THE 1975 - "PART OF THE BAND"

The 1975 have shared "Part of the Band," the first taste of their anticipated new album being funny in a foreign language, and you can read more about it here.

--

OLIVER SIM (THE XX) - "GMT"

“‘GMT’ was one of the first songs made for the record,” says Sim of the song, which is powered by vocal harmonies and samples Brian Wilson's "Smile." “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”

--

THE CULT - "GIVE ME MERCY"

Here's the first single from The Cult's 11th album. “I was absolutely enamored with this piece of music Billy had written, and it perfectly fit these thoughts I’d been having about our culture’s need to move past assumptions of duality," says frontman Ian Astbury. "We need new language because words can’t express where we’re going.” Guitarist Billy Duffy adds, “‘Give Me Mercy’ has all the hallmarks of the new classic Cult to my ears … fresh yet familiar.”

--

HOT CHIP - "ELEANOR"

“Eleanor“ is the terrific second single from Hot Chip‘s forthcoming eighth album that's out in August.

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "CLIFFHANGER"

Massachusetts grinders Escuela Grind have announced a new album, Memory Theater, due 9/30 via the band's new label home of MNRK Heavy. Read more about lead single "Cliffhanger" here.

--

ARMOR FOR SLEEP - "HOW FAR APART"

NJ emo vets Armor For Sleep have announced their first album in 15 years, The Rain Museum, and you can read more about lead single "How Far Apart" here.

--

CASTRATOR - "INQUISITION SINS"

NYC death metal band Castrator have shared a new song off their upcoming debut album Defiled in Oblivion and you can read more about it here. You can also pre-order our exclusive neon violet galaxy vinyl variant.

--

VOXTROT - "FIFTEEN MINUTES"

Voxtrot have unearthed "Fifteen Minutes" for their upcoming b-sides/rarities comp, and you can read more about it here.

--

END - "EDEN WILL DROWN" / CULT LEADER - "ATARAXIS"

Two killer metallic hardcore bands, END and Cult Leader, have teamed up for a split EP titled Gather & Mourn, and they've each shared one song from it. Read more here.

--

