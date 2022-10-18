25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FULL OF HELL - AURORA LEAKING FROM AN OPEN WOUND

Full of Hell recently dropped this three-song EP as a tour-only release and now it's available on Bandcamp. It's got three tracks and the whole thing absolutely rips.

--

BABY ROSE - "FIGHT CLUB" (ft. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW) & "GO"

Baby Rose honors vintage soul traditions in a way that sounds totally fresh, as you can hear on her two new singles, including one featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow.

--

ELITE GYMNASTICS - SNOW FLAKES 2022

Jamie Brooks brought back her Elite Gymnastics moniker (Viri Char is also part of the group) and has released the project's "debut album," snow flakes 2022. It was made from 2020-2022 with Conrad Tao and Chloe Hotline, and features reworked versions of songs that first came out between 2009-2013.

--

APOLLO BROWN & PHILMORE GREENE - "PARDISE" (ft. EVIDENCE)

Apollo Brown and Philmore Greene have shared the Evidence collab from their upcoming album Cost of Living, and it's a great dose of laid-back boom bap.

--

NICK HAKIM - "FEELING MYSELF"

Nick Hakim's new album Cometa is out this week and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. “I've never really written anything that's like that in terms of the personas," says of "Feeling Myself". "Where I'm coming from is always conversational like I'm talking to someone… I’m being nice to myself and the energy boosting around is confidence and loving yourself in a way that you haven't really felt in a long time.”

--

DEFCEE & BOATHOUSE - "DUNK CONTEST" (REMIX ft. MEYHEM LAUREN & METASOTA)

Defcee and BoatHouse have announced an import edition of their 2022 album For All Debts Public and Private, "an ode to music collectors and the days of chasing down various Japanese and European import LP’s that contained remixes and b-sides." It's due November 8 via Closed Sessions, and one of the bonus tracks is this new remix of "Dunk Contest" with Meyhem Lauren and Metasota. Mick Jenkins, AJ Suede, and others also appear on the new tracks.

--

LIL UZI VERT - "JUST WANNA ROCK"

Lil Uzi Vert declares that he just wants to rock on his new song, which isn't really a rock song and doesn't even really feel like a full song, but it's moody and atmospheric and cool stuff.

--

SOFT KILL FT. RUTH RADELET - "THE LINE"

"Last fall, Soft Kill reached out to me about a possible collaboration, and sent over a few instrumentals," Ruth Radelet says. "One of them spoke to me instantly, and it would eventually become 'The Line.' From working on the melody while driving around Portland at night to tracking vocals in LA with @mantsounds, it was such a great experience bringing this song to life."

--

TOM SKINNER (THE SMILE) - "THE JOURNEY"

The Smile an Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner has shared another new song from his forthcoming album Voices of Bishara that's out November 4. You can check out a live performance filmed at St Luke's Church in West Holloway, London:

--

BILL NACE - "THE GIANT"

Bill Nace has shared another song from his upcoming album Through A Room, a piece of gnatty noise titled "The Giant."

--

READY FOR DEATH (INDECISION, PELICAN, RACETRAITOR) - "WASTELAND OF PEACE"

New metal supergroup Ready For Death (members of Indecision, Pelican, Racetraitor, Milhouse, and more) are releasing their self-titled debut LP on December 9 via Translation Loss, and here's their nasty new single "Wasteland of Peace."

--

IKONIKA - "WHEN YOU LOOK AT ME"

UK producer Ikonika (aka Sarah Chen) will release new EP Bubble Up on November 25 via Hyperdub, and here's the catchy, shuffling lead single "When You Look At Me."

--

FRANKIE COSMOS - "EMPTY HEAD"

Ahead of their new album Inner World Peace, which is out this Friday, Frankie Cosmos shared a final advance single, "Empty Head." It's "about wishing for inner peace, and conversely: spiraling," Greta Kline says. “It’s about self-control and the fear of unlocking myself and overflowing. It’s also about finding joy in small moments - walking in circles, hoping to see the neighbor’s dog."

--

DAZY - "ON MY WAY"

Dazy's new LP OUTOFBODY arrives next week (10/28) via Lame-O, and new single "On My Way" is a catchy track that sounds straight out of the mid '90s alt-rock buzz bin.

--

GAY MEAT - "BED OF EVERY"

Gay Meat, the solo project of Karl Kuehn, who sang in Museum Mouth and played in a late-period lineup of Say Anything, has shared another track off his upcoming EP Bed of Every, and this one's more of a grungy slow-burner compared to the punky power pop of lead single "Heart Shaped Flail."

--

TENCI - "SOUR CHERRIES"

The latest single from Chicago-based band Tenci's new album A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing is the swaying "Sour Cherries," which frontperson Jess Shoman says "is very simply about succumbing to the bittersweet feelings of love."

--

RVBY MY DEAR - “LOSE MY MIND”

RVBY MY DEAR (Gabbi Coenen) will release a new EP on November 18 and you can check out a song from that now. “We talk a lot about mental health as a society, and it’s a big conversation right now,” Coenen says of "Lose My Mind." “But, I don't know that I’ve heard songs go into that conversation from this particular perspective."

--

ARCTIC MONKEYS - “I AIN’T QUITE WHERE I THINK I AM”

Arctic Monkeys' anticipated new album The Car is out Friday and finds them continuing in the string-laden, loungey direction of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Just ahead of that, the band have shared "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am," one of the album's more guitar-oriented, AM-ish songs. The video, directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael, was shot at their recent Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre, where the songs become even more AM-like with the strings stripped away and more guitars.

--

DESTROYER - “SOMNAMBULIST BLUES” FT SANDRO PERRI

“I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music,” says Dan Bejar of this new Destroyer collab with Sandro Perri. “There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out – it's a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.”

--

ROBERT FORSTER (THE GO-BETWEENS) - "SHE'S A FIGHTER"

The Go-Betweens co-founder Robert Forster will release a new solo album, The Candle and the Flame, on February 3 via Tapete. This is Forster's most personal record to date, as it features his whole family. His wife, Karin Bäumler, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021; along with their daughter Loretta and son Louis (formerly of The Goon Sax), they made the record together.

--

TELEMAN - "SHORT LIFE"

This is the first single from UK group Teleman's fourth album that's due out in April.

--

JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK) - "HOUSE OF STRANGERS"

Motion City Soundtrack vocalist Justin Courtney Pierre will release a new solo EP this December and you can read about lead single "House of Strangers" here.

--

HIT LIKE A GIRL - "DISMAY"

Hit Like A Girl are usually an indie-punk band but they're putting out a hardcore EP soon and you can read about lead single "Dismay" here.

--

PLASMA CANVAS - "BLISTERED WORLD"

Colorado punks Plasma Canvas are set to release a new album, DUSK, in February via SideOneDummy, and you can read about lead single "Blistered World" here.

--

