25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RIHANNA - "BORN AGAIN"

Rihanna has released her second song in six years, and like the first, it's a ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This one was written by her past collaborator The-Dream.

--

BROCKHAMPTON - "THE ENDING"

Brockhampton have shared another taste of their upcoming final album The Family, and it finds the group rapping over soul sample-infused production that sounds straight out of the early Kanye era.

--

LADYTRON - "MISERY REMEMBER ME"

Ladytron are usually known for their driving rhythms but "Misery Remember Me" is much more of an ethereal dreampop song, drifting into Cocteau Twins territory. “We can try and try, but we’ll never escape who or what we are," says the band's Helen Marni. "And with that realization, we must embrace the now, but always allow ourselves to dream. 'Misery Remember Me' encapsulates this ethos." Ladytron's new album, Time's Arrow, is out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl.

--

THE BLESSED MADONNA - "SEROTONIN MOONBEAMS" FT UFFIE

The Blessed Madonna (aka Marea Stamper who previously went by The Black Madonna) is back with her first single in five years. "Serotonin Moonbeams" is an ecstatic house track featuring lead vocals from Uffie whose verse melody is a little reminiscent of Suzanne Vega's "Tom's Diner." She says: “We talked about what it was like to fall in love in the Vicks Vapo-rub, candy soaked raves of the 90s. It's about 'cuddle puddles' and the intense emotional, physical and spiritual connections that can form when serotonal conditions are right. Barriers that might exist in a normal dating atmosphere evaporate and strangers can become intimate and beloved figures in an instant. It's gotten an incredible response since I tested it the first time in Brazil on tour. It was written on one of those days where I was running from the production console to the sofa to bang out lyrics with Uffie and Jin Jin. I remember being so embarrassed to suggest, "Bet I hit you with that bad bitch, thunder lightning, super frightening yeah!" But when I did, they just howled and we knew we were onto something.”

--

SUNRISE HWY - "KINKY AFRO" (HAPPY MONDAYS COVER)

Sunrise HWY, aka the Brooklyn duo of Amy Douglas and Tim Wagner, are back with their first new music eight years, a cover of Happy Mondays' classic 1990 single "Kinky Afro." Says Amy, "This is just the beginning of much to come, a new chapter celebrating a partnership over a decade long that has carved itself into the New York landscape."

--

O. - "OGO"

Sax and drums, that's all you need. At least for London duo O. who have just released their debut single via Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground label. "OGO" is funky and skronky...skrunky? Fronky? Pretty good.

--

ESHU TUNE (aka HANNIBAL BURESS) - "KNEE BRACE"

Eshu Tune is the rap alter-ego of comedian Hannibal Buress, whose recognizable voice works very well over this woozy beat from Haile Supreme.

--

MASSA NERA - "ADRIFT"

Year-end lists are already coming out, but there are still great 2022 albums on the way, like Massa Nera's Derramar | Querer | Borrar, which arrives on December 2 and is shaping up to be one of the year's finest screamo records. Here's another taste of it.

--

AKAI SOLO - "UPPER ROOM" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Underground Brooklyn rapper AKAI SOLO just dropped his new album Spirit Roaming, and there's a lot of cool stuff on there, including closing track "Upper Room," a collaboration with Armand Hammer that was produced by frequent Armand Hammer collaborator Messiah Musik.

--

JAY WORTHY & DJ MUGGS - "A-WAX & O-DOG" (ft. MC EIHT)

Former Cypress Hills producer DJ Muggs stays busy helming entire albums for younger rappers that keep the sound of mid '90s hip hop alive, and that includes the new album by Jay Worthy, What They Hittin 4. One of the tracks also includes a verse from underrated West Coast legend MC Eiht, who sounds as hungry on this song as he did 30 years ago.

--

DOUGIE B - "SPINNIN" (ft. B-LOVEE & CORDAE)

Two rising New York drill rappers, Dougie B and B-Lovee, come together on this new anthem, which also includes a verse from a very-non-drill rapper, Cordae, whose style fits better than you might've guessed.

--

BFB DA PACKMAN - "TRICK"

Charismatic Flint, Michigan rapper Bfb Da Packman has released his first single of 2022, and his bouncy, boisterous sound is in fine form.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "ANTI-HERO" REMIXES

After sharing the Bleachers version of her Midnights single "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift has revealed three new remixes, from Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G.

--

STEFFLON DON - "THE ONE"

British rapper/singer Stefflon Don comes through with a dose of dancehall-infused R&B.

--

SAMORY I - "BLOOD IN THE STREETS"

Kingston reggae singer Samory I has a new album arriving in 2023 via James's Overstand Entertainment and Easy Star Records, and the first single is "Blood in the Streets." He's fresh off collaborations with artists like Protoje and Jesse Royal, and like both of them, Samory I repurposes classic reggae vibes in a totally fresh way on this song.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "WHEN I DIE"

The deluxe edition of Sharon Van Etten's fantastic 6th LP, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, is out now, and included on it is the gorgeous, atmospheric new song "When I Die," which fits right into the cinematic mood of the album. Pre-order it on custard vinyl.

--

ZACH BRYAN - "FIFTH OF MAY" & "THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE"

I guess rising country star Zach Bryan thought a 34-song album and 9-song EP wasn't enough new music for 2022, because he just dropped two new singles. And as long as he's gonna continue striking gold like this, let's keep those Zach Bryan songs coming.

--

HAILEY WHITTERS - "MEET ME UNDER THE MISTLETOE" (RANDY TRAVIS COVER)

Following her recent cover of George Jones' “New Baby For Christmas,” country singer Hailey Whitters delivers another Christmas cover, this time of Randy Travis' "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe."

--

THE NO ONES (MEMS R.E.M.) – “A CHRISTMAS VOICE (I DON’T WANT TO BRING YOU INTO THIS WORLD)”

The No Ones, aka R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, frequent collaborator Scott McCaughey (REM, The Baseball Project, Young Fresh Fellows) and Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and Frode Stromstad of Norwegian Teenage Fanclub fans I Was a King, have a new album out next year but ahead of that they've released this pro-choice holiday song. "Maybe Mary didn’t have a choice / Maybe Jesus didn’t have a voice / But we did. Oh yeah, once we did."

--

ELLE KING - "JERSEY GIANT" (written by TYLER CHILDERS)

Fresh off announcing a tour opening for Tyler Childers, Elle King has released a new song written by him. "When you hear a song and say ‘I wish I wrote that’ you know it’s a good’n. I was humbled and so excited that Tyler gave his song to me," Elle said. "I tried to blend the two worlds of honoring traditional bluegrass and what country music is to me."

--

FIVIO FOREIGN - "1 ON 3" (ft. RVSSIAN)

Drill and dancehall come together on this new collab from Fivio Foreign and Rvssian.

--

MORGAN WADE - "THE NIGHT (PART 2)"

Morgan Wade's breakthrough 2019 single "The Night" remains one of her most powerful songs, and today it gets an equally powerful sequel. Read more about it here.

--

PATRICK WOLF - "ENTER THE DAY"

Patrick Wolf is back with his first new music in a decade, and the first single off his upcoming EP, which you can read more about here.

--

200 STAB WOUNDS - "MASTERS OF MORBIDITY"

One of the most-loved bands in the new wave of death metal, 200 Stab Wounds, have just signed to Metal Blade Records and released their first single for the label, "Masters of Morbidity." Read about it here.

--

THE HOLOPHONICS - "WEIRDO WITH A CAPITAL OH?!"

Dallas and Brooklyn-based ska-punks The Holophonics have announced a new album, LAVOS, due 12/16 via Bad Time Records, marking their first release for the label. Read about its lead single here.

--

