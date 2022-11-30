25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NAS & 21 SAVAGE - "ONE MIC, ONE GUN"

Nas just released King's Disease III, and 21 Savage just released an album with Drake, and now they've teamed up for a Hit-Boy-produced single together.

--

POPCAAN - "NEXT TO ME" (ft. TONI-ANN SINGH)

Dancehall icon Popcaan and his partner Toni-Ann Singh have teamed up for a tender, ballad-driven song, with a NABIL-directed video that follows the couple around the countryside.

--

SAUCY SANTANA - "BOP BOP"

If you're gonna name a song "Bop Bop," it better be a bop, and Saucy Santana's latest single definitely is.

--

KING TUFF - "PORTRAIT OF GOD" FT SASAMI

“If you were to ask me what my religion is I would say 3 things: Music, Art, and Nature," says Kyle Thomas in reference to this new King Tuff song, featuring SASAMI, from his upcoming album Smalltown Stardust. "Those are the things I’ve dedicated my life to and which bring me the purest of joy. Often when I’m making art or music I feel something guiding me- call it god, call it Magic, call it Jim... whatever it is, it makes me happy! My god is probably something totally different than yours, and that’s a beautiful thing! I was thinking about that one day, so I wrote this song. What does your god look like? Is it a frog sitting atop a mushroom? A fifteen headed cobra? A swirling vortex? Old white guy with a long white beard is the only wrong answer!”

--

THE GO! TEAM - "WHAMMY O" FT NITTY SCOTT

Here's another enjoyable party jam off The Go! Team's upcoming album Get Up Sequences Pt 2. and this one features Nitty Scott.

--

EN LOVE - "THRILL IS GONE"

Ohio hardcore band En Love will release a new EP, Fled, next week (12/9) via Delayed Gratification Records. It features recent single "Misery" as well as this new ripper, "Thrill Is Gone."

--

PETITE NOIR - "SIMPLE THINGS" (ft. THEO CROKER)

Congolese artist Petite Noir has shared "Simple Things," an art pop song powered by a shuffling rhythm and some trumpet from jazz musician Theo Croker.

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "BOY'S A LIAR"

Following the release of the Kaytranada and phil-produced"Do you miss me?" earlier this month, PinkPantheress has unviled another new single, a total bop that she made with Mura Masa. "'Boy's a liar' is the song I'm most excited to put out!," she says. "Me and mura masa wanted to create a fun track together about a common theme this time of year, boys being LIARS”

--

CHRIS CANTERBURY - "CHRISTMAS IN PRISON" (JOHN PRINE COVER)

Country singer Chris Canterbury gets in the holiday spirit with a cover of John Prine's "Christmas In Prison."

--

PIGLET - "DISCREET"

Brighton UK's piglet release the seven songs EP this week and here's a sneak peak, "discreet," and its music video. “best pal Toby Evans-Jesra made what i feel is a perfectly fitting accompaniment to the track without us even really discussing ideas," says piglet. "cant wait to release the rest of these songs , they've been through so many versions over the last couple years but I feel they really reached their final forms over this summer. This is the first release I've done where I've felt the songs were completely finished and the best I could make them , I hope they sound like that to you too :)”

--

CAREER WOMAN - "STATIC/TRAFFIC"

Following the bare bones "Dream Journal" last month, Career Woman has shared another new single, "Static/Traffic," which is more fleshed out, and she calls "my fav song I've ever released."

--

JAMES YORKSTON, NINA PERSSON AND THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA - "AN UPTURNED CRAB"

Here's a second song off James Yorkston and Cardigans singer Nina Persson's album The Great White Sea Eagle. "An Upturned Crab" is a lovely piece of chamber folk about fatherhood and the moments you miss being a musician on the road.

--

THE MEN - "GOD BLESS THE USA"

Not a cover of Lee Greenwood's schmaltzy, jingoistic 1984 hit, this original by The Men offers a different look at our country. "I woke up with this melody in my head, went into the kitchen and grabbed my guitar amidst constant infuriating headlines and a lot of Chuck Berry and Eddie Cochran," says Nick Chiericozzi. "It's not a statement on anyone or anything in particular – at the end of the day, it's all going down in flames." This is from The Men's upcoming album New York City.

--

BEN GREGORY (BLAENAVON) - "DEATHBED HANGOVER"

Blaenavon's Ben Gregory has released his soaring debut solo single, which was produced by The Mystery Jets' Blaine Harrison. “deathbed hangover is about the self-destructive tendency of total immersion in entertainment," says Ben. "My brain has the consistency of mushy peas because my telephone is so seductive. I tried to play this against more traditional fears of aggressive technological expansion: communities moving underground in a Wellsian nightmare. The laptop-screen light is our never-setting sun, which I think is accidentally a Mr. Burns reference. I recorded this song during lockdown after hard-binging Watchmen (2019) and finding Reznor/Ross’ soundtrack overwhelmingly beautiful. I hope I referenced some of that in a decent light. (Bear in mind I am just a guitarist randomly mashing computer keys.) Interesting fact: The demo of this song was always labelled ‘(unmixable version)’. I like to think the original chaos carries through, but Blaine (Producer) and Matt (Engineer, Mixer) managed to make a version that verges on listenable.”

--

KALI HORSE - "IN THE WATER"

Toronto duo Kali Horse (formerly Kaleidoscope Horse), Desiree Das Gupta and Sam Maloney, have just shared this orchestral and psychedelic new single along with its equally striking music video. "We wrote this song with a simple in-the-box beat, pressed play on Sam's looper," say Kali Horse. "Des decided to freestyle vocal to remove her from her overthinking and allowed the channel to be open. Sometimes on 3, sometimes on 4, but for whatever reason, there was conviction behind the vocal entries. No guitar was decided early on, straying from original form. "In The Water" is Kali Horse's foray into our personal unknown. A mixture of the dripping of a faucet digitally tuned to its unusual key and beats inspired an exploration of how analog recording and digital music coexist. The vocal harmonies ripple, the way aquatic movement is constantly reacting to itself. The driving rhythms and sirens' call are both inviting and foreboding. The lyrics repeat like echoes in a chamber taking on new meaning. "Don't ask if you will ever change" might seem pessimistic at first, but the underlying thought is not to worry - of course you will."

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - VIOLENT NIGHT (A CHRISTMAS TALE)

UK punks Chubby and the Gang will release holiday single A Christmas Extravaganza on December 14 via Partisan. They've shared the a-side, which frontman Charlie Manning Walker says was written in reaction to the monotony of the same Christmas classics being played over and over every year. "I wrote this Xmas song sitting in my van freezing cold waiting to start work during the holidays," he explains. "Because I'm tired of hearing the same four songs on repeat over the season."

--

JOY OLADOKUN - "POWER"

Joy Oladokun's new anthem serves as the end credits theme for new documentary Loudmouth, about Reverend Al Sharpton, out in theaters on December 9 and Amazon and Apple TV on January 13.

--

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - "HEAD CHANGE"

Mississippi garage rockers Bass Drum of Death will release new album Say I Won't on January 27 via Fat Possum and here's the video for new single "Head Change." "We kind of wanted a mid-tempo psych stomper, and really didn’t change a whole lot from the demo," says frontman John Barrett. "We added the dueling guitar bridge in the studio spur of the moment, and it ended up being one of my favorite parts on the whole record." The video plays off '80s slasher flicks but with a twist ending.

--

@ - "FRIENDSHIP IS FREQUENCY"

Indie duo @ (pronounced "at") announced their debut LP, Mind Palace Music, today, along with the band's signing to Carpark Records. The first glimpse at the album comes in the form of lead single "Friendship Is Frequency," an acoustic guitar ballad with densely layered, slightly unnerving vocal harmony.

--

NILÜFER YANYA - "MIDNIGHT SUN" SAMPHA AND KING KRULE REMIXES

Nilüfer Yanya announced the deluxe edition of her sophomore album PAINLESS today with the release of two remixes of "midnight sun," by Sampha and King Krule. Also featured on the deluxe edition is her recently-released cover of PJ Harvey's "Rid Of Me" and two more new recordings. Read more about it here.

--

THE NATURAL LINES (MATT POND) - "MONOTONY"

The Natural Lines, the new project from Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA), will release their self-titled debut album on March 24 via Bella Union. Here's the first single and the video co-stars comedian Nikki Glaser.

--

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "THE GOLDEN RATIO"

Tropical Fuck Storm have a new EP on the way, titled Submersive Behavior and due out February 3 via Joyful Noise. "The Golden Ratio" is an especially gnarly, skronky chunk of art punk.

--

H.C. MCENTIRE - "NEW VIEW"

H.C. McEntire's new album Every Acre is out in January, and the latest single is mid-tempo country/folk track "New View." "Inspired by a late-night meditation under an October full moon, the lyrics for ‘New View’ were written from a place of possibility and promise – the feeling of falling in love, affirming its realness and rawness, committing to the openness and bravery required for it to fully emerge, being willing to let it lead," H.C. says. "It is about leaning into the notion that what you seek is seeking you and making room for its manifestation. Musically, ‘New View’ is the most collaborative composition on Every Acre, an album that rejoices in creative partnership – Luke, Casey, Daniel, Missy, and myself. In many ways, it is a song that wrote itself, while the tape was rolling – five bodies in a room together, each willing to offer an unfiltered view from where they were standing."

--

ZULU - "FAKIN' THA FUNK (YOU GET DID)"

LA hardcore band Zulu have announced their debut album, A New Tomorrow, and you can read about lead single "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)" here. Also pick up our exclusive yellow vinyl variant.

--

KAONASHI - "I HATE THE SOUND OF CAR KEYS"

Chaotic post-hardcore band Kaonashi just kicked off a tour with ASkySoBlack earlier this week, and now they've shared a new single. Read about it here.

--

