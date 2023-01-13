25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIV.E - "FIND OUT"

Neo-soul singer Liv.e has shared a woozy new single from her upcoming sophomore album Girl In The Half Pearl, and it's keeping our anticipation for this LP very high.

--

ALLBLACK & CURREN$Y - "PELICANS"

Bay Area rapper ALLBLACK follows his recent Dusty Locane collab "Burpees" with "Pelicans," a hazy yet subwoofer-rattling track that features permastoned New Orleans rapper Curren$y.

--

ARMANI WHITE - "GOATED" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Philly rapper Armani White follows his breakthrough single "Billie Eilish" with the very fun, bouncy "GOATED" featuring Denzel Curry.

--

OFFSET & HIT-BOY - "2 LIVE"

Offset of Migos taps producer Hit-Boy for the loud, booming, instantly-satisfying single "2 Live."

--

LOGIC - "WAKE UP" (ft. LUCY ROSE)

Logic is off Def Jam, and his new album College Park will be independently released on February 24. Lead single "Wake Up" finds him as devoted to '90s-style rap as ever.

--

ULTHAR - "SACCADES"

Oakland black/death metallers Ulthar will follow 2020's beloved Providence with two albums this year, Anthronomicon and Helionomicon, both out 2/17 via 20 Buck Spin. Your second taste comes in the form of the intense "Saccades" from Anthronomicon.

--

GRAPHIC NATURE - "HEADSTONE"

UK nu-metalcore band Graphic Nature will release their debut album, a mind waiting to die, on February 17 via Rude Records, and new single "Headstone" will induce a lot of nostalgia for the early 2000s.

--

AARON STAUFFER (SEAWEED) - "GOLD VS. SALT"

Seaweed's Aaron Stauffer continues to drop new solo tracks on his Bandcamp, and today's is "Gold Vs. Salt," which Aaron himself describes as "The Zombies vs Johnny Thunders."

--

ROYAL BLU - "ARTILLERY" (ft. ROE SUMMERZ & THE AUTOS)

Reggae singer Royal Blu returns with "Artillery," a dark, political song that "shines a blazing light on the rampant crime and social malaise plaguing his home."

--

MEMORIAM (ex-BOLT THROWER) - "TOTAL WAR"

Memoriam, the British death metal band fronted by Bolt Thrower's Karl Wiletts, will release new album Rise to Power on February 3 via Reaper Entertainment. New single "Total War" is a brutal ripper that Karl says "draws reference from what is happening in the world right now, specifically relating to the war in Ukraine. It seems that after writing lyrics about ‘war’ for the past thirty years, they seem more relevant now than they have ever been."

--

PARTYNEXTDOOR - "HER OLD FRIENDS"

Drake collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR kicks off 2023 with this new syrupy R&B single.

--

MYA BYRNE - "IT DON'T FADE

Mya Byrne will release new album Rhinestone Tomboy on April 28 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville, making the first release by KRS' new sister label. The album was produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan, and the first single is the breezy country rock of "It Don't Fade."

--

LIARS ACADEMY - "I'M BEING FOLLOWED"

Baltimore's Liars Academy (who have shared members with Cross My Heart, Strike Anywhere, and more) released two albums on Equal Vision before breaking up in 2007, and now they're set to release their first album in nearly 20 years, Ghosts, on February 24 via Steadfast Records. It was recorded with drummer Eric Fauver before his 2015 passing, and the first taste is the riffy, hard rock-infused post-hardcore of "I'm Being Followed."

--

KING SLENDER - "STINT"

Philly post-hardcore/screamo band King Slender will release their debut LP Gold Days on February 3 via Tor Johnson Records, Chumpire, Killer Tofu Records, New Granada Records, and strictly no capital letters, and lead single "Stint" is an appealing, raw, very '90s-style song.

--

JAMES BARRETT - "LOVELY"

James Barrett shares the slowcore-ish single "Lovely," out now on Refresh Records.

--

KELE (BLOC PARTY) - "TRUE LOVE KNOWS NO DEATH"

Block Party leader Kele has announced The Flames pt. 2 which wil be out March 24. You may remeber Pt 1 featured cover art with a burning copy of The Smiths' The Queen is Dead, and this one has him burning Bloc Party's Silent Alarm. “Since the pandemic I've been spending a lot more time at home, walking around my neighbourhood a lot more, and noticing people that I hadn’t really noticed before," Kele says in regards to the EP's first single. "This song is an ode to the people that I see everyday, people that are living on the edge, choosing to live outside of society, for better or for worse."

--

PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE - MAGIC IS POCKETED EP

Peel Dream Magazine are back with this EP featuring four songs from the same sessions as last year's Pad, full of more warm vibes reminiscent of the High Llamas.

--

OLIVER COATES - AFTERSUN SOUNDTRACK

One of the best-reviewed films of 2022, Aftersun (which stars Paul Mescal) features a score by Thom Yorke collaborator Oliver Coates.

--

THE NUDE PARTY - "RIDE ON"

“It started very literally with a teary-eyed old man telling me about a bull rider he met down in Mexico named Alfredo," says The Nude Party's Patton Magee of the lead single from their upcoming album Rides On. "I took note of the conversation because it felt powerful somehow. Shaun in the band had written this great arrangement of chords and when the two came together, the story just kinda poured out. You always hear people say things like, ‘oh, the Rolling Stones should just hang it up… they’re way over the hill.’ I feel bad for people who think that way. I’m saying exactly the opposite. If you’re alive, then live. No brakes. Ride on.”

--

VENAMORIS (SLAYER) - "LET ME BE"

Venamoris is the new collaborative project of married couple Paula & Dave Lombardo, and their debut album comes out in February via Three One G. Read about lead single "Let Me Be" here.

--

GREEN DAY - "ALISON" (ELVIS COSTELLO COVER)

Green Day have shared the previously unreleased cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison" that they recorded while demoing 1997's Nimrod, which will appear on the upcoming Nimrod box set. Read more about it here.

--

SEAR - "III"

Sear share members with Charleston screamo band To Forget, but their own music is grindier and more metallic, taking influence from such bands as Portrayal of Guilt, Wolves in the Throne Room, and Slint. Read more about their new song "III" here.

--

TRUTH CULT - "HEAVY WATER"

Baltimore post-hardcore band Truth Cult have announced their new album Walk The Wheel, and you can read about its great new single "Heavy Water" here.

--

THE POMPS - "HEART FLIPPER"

The Pomps--the Boston ska band led by Big D and the Kids Table's Alex Stern that also features members of Westbound Train, Have Nots, and Stray Bullets--will release new album Bottom of the Pompshere.

--

MILEY CYRUS - "FLOWERS"

Miley Cyrus has shared the first taste of her upcoming eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, and you can read about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.