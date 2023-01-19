So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALGIERS - "I CAN'T STAND IT!" (ft. SAMUEL T. HERRING & JAE MATTHEWS)

Algiers have been gearing up for their anticipated new album SHOOK, and every single has been very promising. This new one is no exception; it samples Lee Moses' 1971 song "What You Don’t Want Me To Be," it features Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher's Jae Matthews, and it's a powerful dose of psychedelic soul that Algiers vocalist Franklin James says is "about a devastating loss of someone I believed to be the love of my life which nearly ended in my suicide."

--

J. COLE - "PROCRASTINTION (BROKE)"

J. Cole drops off a loosie that finds him taking on a more relaxed, pensive vibe over a beat from Bvtman.

--

TRITON. - "ALCATRAZ_" (ft. THURSDAY'S GEOFF RICKLY & TIM PAYNE)

triton., aka San Diego musician Scott Murphy, will release new album Sundown In Oaktown on January 27, and new single "alcatraz_" is a haunting, ethereal bedroom pop song with guest vocals from Thursday's Geoff Rickly and bass from Thursday's Tim Payne.

--

SAM GENDEL - "ANYWHERE" (112 COVER, ft. MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO)

Jazz musician Sam Gendel has announced COOKUP, an album featuring interpretations of R&B and soul songs from 1992-2004, due February 24 via Nonesuch. It features versions of Ginuwine's "Differences," Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody," Beyonce's "Crazy In Love," Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know," and more, and the first single is a tender, jazzy cover of 112's "Anywhere" with vocals by Meshell Ndegeocello.

--

SNOW ELLET - "ELEVATOR"

Bedroom indie pop meets pop punk artist Snow Ellet has shared a new single, produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Like most Snow Ellet songs, it's very catchy and puts an intimate spin on nostalgia-inducing '90s pop punk.

--

KOSAYA GORA - "MOTORCYCLISTS DIE"

Kosaya Gora (aka Kedr Livanskiy and Flaty) have announced that their album Kosogor will come out March 17 via 2MR, and new single "Motorcycylists Die" finds them in dark, airy, Portishead-meets-witch-house territory.

--

BORN FREE - "MISERY"

Melbourne hardcore band Born Free have dropped off the new song "Misery," which puts a melodic spin on the genre in a way that Higher Power/Turnstile fans might wanna check out.

--

ALISON GOLDFRAPP & CLAPTONE - "DIGGING DEEPER"

Alison Goldfrapp has a new solo music on the way soon but before that she's just shared this collaboration with Claptone. It's just what you want from this, too: ecstatic house beats with Goldfrapp's effervescent vocals floated overtop.

--

BRAXE + FALCON FT PANDA BEAR - "STEP BY STEP" (AXEL BOMAN'S IN THE AIR VERSION AND JUNIOR SANCHEZ REMIX)

French Touch producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon are releasing the Step By Step Remixes 12" on June 9 via Smugglers Way featuring remixes of that 2022 song by A-Trak, ABSOLUTE., Amtrac, Shakedown, Didi Han, and more. They've shared two remixes today, one by Axel Boman featuring new vocals by Panda Bear, and the other by Junior Sanchez.

--

MURRAY A. LIGHTBURN (THE DEARS) - "DUMPSTER GOLD"

The Dears frontman Murray Lightburn will release new solo album Once Upon a Time in Montreal on March 31 via Dangerbird. Opening track "Dumpster Gold" was inspired by sifting through his late father's possessions before his mother sold their family house. Oboe really adds to the melancholic vibes here.

--

C M TALKINGTON - "TWO STEPS" FT. RENÉE ZELLWEGER

C.M Talkington, an Austin-based songwriter and actor, will release new album Texas Radio on March 17 via Birs Records. It was produced by Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary and single "Two Steps" features backing vocals by Renee Zellweger, who says, "From the milestones that led to this moment on the triumphant side of healing.. the songs are an authentic and raw celebration of life and hope made in the great Austin tradition of gathering with friends to make music for the joy of it, and it feels like home."

--

THE WAEVE (ROSE ELINOR DOUGALL & GRAHAM COXON) - “OVER AND OVER”

Blur's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall will release their debut album as The WAEVE in a couple weeks and here's another track from it. "Over and Over" is on the spacier side -- shades of Pink Floyd -- and that saxophone is courtesy of Coxon.

--

SILVER MOTH (STUART BRAITHWAITE OF MOGWAI) - "MOTHER TONGUE"

Silver Moth is a new group featuring Mogwai's Stuarth Braithwaite alongside Elisabeth Elektra, Evi Vine, Steven Hill, members of Abrasive Trees, Burning House and Prosthetic Head that came out via a Twitter exhange during the pandemic. Their debut album Black Bay will be out April 21 via Bella Union and this is the eleagic first single.

--

FRUIT BATS - "RUSHIN' RIVER VALLEY"

"This song is about true love, and the question of whether we are fated to be together or if it's all just universal chaos tossing us around," says Eric D Johnson. Fruit Bats' new album A River Running to Your Heart is out April 14 via Merge.

--

KALI UCHIS - "I WISH YOU ROSES"

"I Wish You Roses" is a dreamy, R&B-forward track that comes with a psychedelic music video directed by South Korean photographer Cho Gi-Seok. Read more about it here.

--

BILLIE MARTEN - "THIS IS HOW WE MOVE"

English indie-folk singer-songwriter Billie Marten announced her fourth full-length, Drop Cherries, with strikingly simple acoustic single "This Is How We Move." Read more about it here.

--

THE VAN PELT - "PUNK HOUSE"

NYC indie rock/post-hardcore/emo vets The Van Pelt are gearing up for their first proper album in 26 years, Artisans & Merchants, and you can read more about lead single "Punk House" here.

--

TANUKICHAN - "THIN AIR" FT. ENUMCLAW

Tanukichan, Hannah van Loon's collaborative project with Toro y Moi, release their new album, Gizmo, in March, and the latest single is the fuzzed out "Thin Air," which features Enumclaw's Aramis Johnson. "This song is about exes, some people that I really cared about but ultimately didn’t want to be with,” van Loon says. “The sadness I feel when I’m hurting someone, and missing them and knowing you won’t ever have that closeness again. It’s about how important they are and how much they’ve taught me, or helped me, but how I also know that people come and go. The chorus has a double meaning for me where I feel like I can’t prioritize relationships because I need to keep on focusing on myself. The other is feeling like I’m broken and keep ending up with the wrong people, and hurting them.”

--

DOWNFALL OF GAIA - "BODIES AS DRIFTWOOD"

German crust-punk-turned-post-black-metal band Downfall of Gaia have announced a new album, and you can read about lead single "Bodies As Driftwood" here.

--

ENDORPHINS LOST - "FEAR HIM"

Seattle hardcore/powerviolence band Endorphins Lost have a new LP on the horizon, and you can read about the new 46-second single here.

--

CAROLINE ROSE - "MIAMI"

Caroline Rose announced a new album, The Art of Forgetting, and shared the second single, "Miami," which you can read more about here.

--

LONDON BREW - "MILES CHASES NEW VOODOO IN THE CHURCH"

London Brew is a new album of original music that pays tribute to Miles Davis by Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, Theon Cross, and other UK jazz musicians. Read more about the project and this lead single here.

--

CAN'T SWIM - "ME VS ME VS ALL OF Y'ALL"

NJ emo-pop band Can't Swim have announced a new album, Thanks But No Thanks, due in March via Pure Noise. Read more about this new single here.

--

JUDICIARY - "ENGULFED"

Texas thrashy hardcore band Judiciary have announced their sophomore album, Flesh + Blood, and you can read more about lead single "Engulfed" here.

--

THIN - "FOND WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT"

NYC screamo-math-grinders Thin will follow their 2020 debut LP Dawn with their sophomore album, Dusk, and the first single is the 45-second "Fond When I Think About It." Read more here.

--

