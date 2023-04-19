25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SBTRKT - "L.F.O." (ft. SAMPHA & GEORGE RILEY)

One of Sampha's earliest breakthroughs came when he sang on multiple tracks off SBTRKT's 2011 self-titled debut album, and now the pair reunite for the latest single off STBRTK's upcoming album The Rat Road. They recapture a lot of their old chemistry, and George Riley adds her own appealing voice to the track too.

--

ARLO PARKS - "BLADES"

"I wanted to make something that I can dance to, finally," Arlo Parks says of the latest single from her upcoming album My Soft Machine, "because I feel like my songs don’t really have that quality in general. So, I took inspiration from bands like ESG, artists like Kaytranada, and a lot of the kind of 70s Zambian psychedelic rock that I love." My Soft Machine is out May 26 via Transgressive.

--

MEGA BOG - "CACTUS PEOPLE"

"This song is a transparent call to practice addressing what lies at the feared feet of abandonment," says Mega Bog (Erin Birgy) of her new synthy single. "All of a sudden I realized I was running away, with a black widow bite, collapsing on a trail several hours out of town, alone. Reacting to something inevitable, something I desired even, and taking notes of images arising while pitting emotionality against logic. At the time they felt like enemies, but somewhere in there was a seed wailing, ‘just watch yourself unfold.’” New Mega Bog album End of Everything is out May 19.

--

JAKE SHEARS (SCISSOR SISTERS) - "I USED TO BE IN LOVE"

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has shared another disco-fied single from his upcoming solo album, Last Man Dancing.

--

'68 - "THE CAPTAINS SAT"

'68, the current band led by The Chariot/Norma Jean vocalist Josh Scogin, have signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is the sludgy rock of "The Captains Sat."

--

NEVER ENDING GAME - "TANK ON E"

Detroit hardcore band Never Ending Game embrace the sounds of 2000s melodic metalcore on the latest taste of Outcry, but they do it without toning down the tough, caustic side we expect from them. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant of the new album.

--

ALASKA REID - "SHE WONDERS"

Alaska Reid's debut LP Disenchanter is out in July on Luminelle, and she's shared the second single from it, "She Wonders." "Personalities of touring artists are like nesting dolls," she says. "People reveal different elements of themselves to fans, the touring group, the rest of the band, and so on. I grew up playing a shit-ton of dive bars, just me and my guitar. I wanted the song to reflect how psychologically exhausting it is, treating the chorus like an inner monologue cornered by how lonely and uncool live indie music can feel.”

--

ALABASTER DEPLUME - "SALTY ROAD DOGS VICTORY ANTHEM"

Alabaster dePlume has a new two-song flexi single arriving May 19 via International Anthem, and the just-released A-side is four minutes of skronky jazz.

--

THE LAST DINNER PARTY - "NOTHING MATTERS"

After building buzz on their live performances, including opening slots for The Rolling Stones and Nick Cave, UK five-piece The Last Dinner Party have shared their debut single, soaring alt-pop track "Nothing Matters."

--

MICHAEL CORMIER-O’LEARY (FRIENDSHIP, HOUR) - "OBTAIN"

Michael Cormier-O’Leary, who plays in both Friendship and Hour, will release new solo album Anything Can Be Left Behind on May 5 via Dear Life Records. New single "Obtain" toes the line between twangy alt-country and noisy, eerie art rock.

--

TINARIWEN - “​​KEK ALGHALM”

“Kek Alghalm” is the opening track of Tinariwen's upcoming album, Amatssou, and blends western folk elements with their signature Tureg style, and features Nashville’s Wes Corbett on banjo.

--

SOPHIE MEIERS - "OKAY W/ THAT"

Los Angeles-based artist sophie meiers announced a new EP, shine__space, due out May 26 via Epitaph, and shared the lead single, electro-pop track "okay w/ that." "It’s gut wrenching knowing you care about somebody more than they care about you," they say. "The song is about being so consumed with love that you cave in, because you can’t help but love them anyways."

--

BABA ALI - "LAUGH LIKE A BOMB"

Electronic artist Baba Ali release their new album Laugh Like a Bomb next week via Memphis Industries and this is the bouncy title track. The say this one emodies their experience living in NYC and London. “We have an understanding of these two cities being a chaotic balance between endless possibility and cold ruthlessness.” says Baba. “Everyone’s here for their slice of the cake and you never know how far some will go to get it. It takes a certain level of madness, we think, to be able to endure all that the city demands and still come out smiling.”

--

ELISAPIE - "TAIMANGALIMAAQ (TIME AFTER TIME)” (CYNDI LAUPER COVER)

Canadian artist Elisapie will release covers album Inuktitut on September 15, featuring their take on songs by Queen, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Blondie and more. Here's a lovely version of Cyndi Lauper's classic, "Time After Time."

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "HORSEBAIT SABOTAGE"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson will release new solo album Western Cum in June and here's the latest single. The video is equal parts funny and disturbing as clones of Hanson dance in the desert and are used as target practice.

--

TANLINES - "BIG MESS"

“‘The Big Mess’ begins with the line, ‘It’s been a long time…’ As the album opener, it’s a winky-sad nod to our long absence along with a statement of purpose, catching up like no time has passed at all,” says Eric Emm of Tanlines' title track to their first album in nearly a decade. “‘The Big Mess’ as an idea and album unifier represents not only the evolution of our lives and partnership but also stands for both our (Tanlines-branded) work and its core identity—a colorful and signature melange of influences and ideas. Thoughtful, fun, serious, and sad all at the same time. A big mess."

--

INTERPOL - "BIG SHOT CITY" (MAKAYA MCCRAVEN INTERPOLATION)

Interpol have announced "Interpolations," a series of reworks of songs from last year's The Other Side Of Make-Believe by Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu, Daniel Avery, and Water From Your Eyes. Check out Makaya McCraven's very groovy take on "Big Shot City."

--

MAN ON MAN - "SHOWGIRLS"

Man on Man, the duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman, have announced a new album, Provincetown, which will be out June 16 via Polyvinyl. It's named for the famous LGBTQ destination in Massachusetts where most of the album was recorded and where Roddy & Joey had their first home together. This is the first single.

--

LA FEMME - "ALOHA BABY"

It's only been about six months since La Femme released an album and they're already back with another.

--

JULIE CHRISTMAS - "NOT ENOUGH"

Made Out of Babies/Battle of Mice member, Cult of Luna collaborator, and solo artist Julie Christmas has released her first new song in 13 years. Read about it here.

--

THE BOLLWEEVILS - "PREDISPOSITION"

Chicago punk heroes The Bollweevils are back and gearing up to release Essential, their first proper full-length album since the '90s. Read more about the LP and this new single here.

--

FAMILY DINNER - "REVENGE DRESS"

Long Island's Family Dinner have signed to Other People Records (Gleemer, Modern Color, etc), they're working on their debut album with The Movielife/I Am The Avalanche members Vinnie Caruana and Brett Romnes, and their first new single for the label is the grunge-punk breakup anthem "Revenge Dress." Read more about it here.

--

FOO FIGHTERS - "RESCUED"

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, But Here We Are. First single "Rescued" was lyrically inspired by the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and its big riffs and power pop melodies sound like something that could've been on the first two Foo Fighters albums. Read more here.

--

HANNAH JADAGU - "ADMIT IT"

Hannah Jadagu shared another new single from her upcoming debut LP Aperture, which you can read more about here.

--

CUMGIRL8 - "CICCIOLINA"

"Cicciolina is an Italian icon, porn star and former politician elected to parliament in the 90s. As a politician she advocated for human rights and the eradication of nuclear weapons," NYC post-punks cumgirl8 explain of the namesake of their debut single on 4AD. "Cicciolina said 'make sex not war' and used her divine power of femininity to troll the status quo while disrupting it from the inside. We feel her ideals are foundational to the cumgirl8 philosophy of subversive change, peace, and strength in vulnerability. We hope she loves our song, we love her very much. Cicciolina is cumgirl1."

--

