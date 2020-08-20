25 Punk & Heavy Metal Toys we really want to own

Growing up is no fun, and not "growing up" is nothing to be ashamed of, especially when it applies to still loving the music, art and hobbies of your youth. No matter what our day job is or how many kids we have, we are truly punk and metal for life, and we'll never stop having an appreciation for a great toy, even if these days we're more likely to keep them in the box (though admittedly the having kids part can sometimes make that slightly difficult).

Toy collecting and good music taste have long gone hand in hand, so it's no surprise that those passions often mix with amazing results. Keep scrolling down for a list of goodies that our editors very much want to get our hands on (and please help us afford them by clicking through the affiliate-coded links in this post before buying them. Thank you!)...