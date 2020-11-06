26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It continues to be a nerve-wracking week with "Election Night" not over yet, though we're trying to stay hopeful, and meanwhile, there's plenty of good metal and hardcore to help with the anxiety as we await a concrete winner. The new Record Setter album and Soul Glo EP dropped today, and I reviewed both for Notable Releases, and below you'll find new singles from System Of A Down, Hjelvik (ex-Kvelertak), Killer Be Killed, Nails, Fuck The Facts, Accept, Black Wing (Have A Nice Life), Wake, Hundreds of AU, and more...

SYSTEM OF A DOWN - "PROTECT THE LAND" & "GENOCIDAL HUMANOIDZ"

System Of A Down have released their first new music in 15 years to raise awareness about the "dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia" and money for those who need aid.

--

HJELVIK (ex-KVELERTAK) - "GLORY OF HEL" (ft. MATT PIKE)

Former Kvelertak frontman Erlend Hjelvik has dropped a new single off his upcoming debut album Welcome To Hel, and this one features help from the legendary Matt Pike of High On Fire and Sleep. It's a ripper, and it comes with a very vivid animated video.

--

KILLER BE KILLED - "INNER CALM FROM OUTER STORMS"

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed -- Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- continue to roll out songs from their upcoming album Reluctant Hero, and here's the stadium-sized, shapeshifting "Inner Calm From Outer Storms." It finds Troy, Greg, and Max splitting lead vocal duties, and all bringing their unique styles to the table.

--

NAILS - "ENEMY"

Metallic hardcore maniacs Nails are releasing an expanded 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut album Unsilent Death on November 27 via Southern Lord, and it'll feature a few previously unreleased tracks, including this scorcher.

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "EVERYTHING I LOVE IS ENDING" & "DROPPING LIKE FLIES"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts dropped two more songs off their first album in five years this week.

--

ACCEPT - "TOO MEAN TO DIE"

German metal legends Accept have announced their sixteenth album (and fifth with vocalist Mark Tornillo, who replaced Udo Dirkschneider), Too Mean To Die, due January 15 via Nuclear Blast. Udo is of course missed in Accept, but the Mark Tornillo albums have been great, and this new track is a ripper.

--

STORMKEEP - "GLASS CAVERNS OF DRAGON KINGS"

Colorado black metallers Stormkeep (who share members with Blood Incantation and Wayfarer) have a new song off their upcoming debut album Galdrum (due November 20 via Van Records), and you can read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

WEREWOLVES - "I DON'T LIKE YOU"

Australian death metal trio Werewolves deliver a total assault on your eardrums with "I Don't Like You" off their upcoming sophomore album The Dead Are Screaming, due January 29 via Prosthetic.

--

M.G.R. (ex-Isis) - "EXERCISE ONE" (JOY DIVISION COVER)

Mustard Gas & Roses (aka M.G.R.) is the current and long-running project of Michael Gallagher, formerly of the now-defunct Isis and the '90s post-hardcore band Cast Iron Hike before that. You can read more about this Joy Division cover from their upcoming EP here.

--

MIZMOR & ANDREW BLACK - "LOOKING AT | LOOKING THROUGH"

Portland doom great Mizmor and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Black (who's in Mizmor and HELL's live bands) will release the collaborative ambient/drone album Dialetheia on 11/20 via Gilead Media, and you can read more about this gorgeous 16-minute song from it here.

--

INTEGRITY - "CRADLE TO THE GRAVE" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

It's always a treat when Integrity put their metallic hardcore spin on classic metal, like when they covered Ozzy Osbourne for Halloween in 2018. For this Halloween, they put their spin on Motorhead's "Cradle To the Grave," and Dwid Hellion nailed a balance between harnessing the spirit of Lemmy and making it his own.

--

SPITER - "I AM DRACULA"

Spiter is a new band with members of Devil Master, Disjawn, and others, and according to Punk News, they have a demo tape on the way. Their first song is "I Am Dracula," which -- like Devil Master -- is a raw, evil, blackened punk.

--

BLACK WING (HAVE A NICE LIFE) = "IS THIS REAL LIFE, JESUS CHRIST"

Black Wing (Dan Barett of Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Enemies List Home Recordings) has released another song off his upcoming album No Moon (due 12/11 via The Flenser), and it nails the balance between gloominess and upbeat catchiness that Dan's music frequently nails. It also comes with a song title that a lot of us have probably asked ourselves this year.

--

WAKE - "VAST AND INFINITE"

Genre-blurring metallers Wake already released the great Devouring Ruin LP and Confluence EP this year, and now they've unleashed yet another new song for a Decibel flexi. It's a towering song that's as melodic as it is bone-crushingly heavy.

--

HUNDREDS OF AU - "BLUE MONTHS" / "BEG THE QUESTION"

Screamo greats Hundreds of AU (one of the many bands of Tom Schlatter of You and I, Capacities, etc) will release their third album Acting From Remote Satellites in spring 2021 via Patient Zero Records, and they just released these two intense new songs from it: the soaring "Blue Months" and the whiplash-inducing "Beg The Question."

--

YUME - "MAMBO #6" & DEAD FRIEND COLLECTIVE - "ABANDONED PLANET"

Maryland's Yume normally make mathy Midwest emo and Ontario's Dead Friend Collective normally make acoustic emo/punk, but for their new split on No Funeral Records, both bands take their sound in a harsher screamo direction to thrilling results. Read more about it here.

--

CORRUPT VISION / DISPARO! SPLIT

OC ska-core band Corrupt Vision and Australian fastcore band Disparo! put out this split, and CV's contribution is a fiery attack on bigotry that hits hard this week.

--

RIA - CREVEZ, CHIENS, SI VOUS N' ÊTES PAS CONTENTS!

Istanbul screamo band ria followed their 2019 debut LP Mono No Aware with this new EP, which features three new original songs and covers of fellow Istanbul band Hedonistic Noise and Japanese screamo legends Envy. It's out on Mevzu Records (TR), Missed Out Records (US) and Half-Story Collective (US), and it's seriously intense stuff.

--

MISSED OUT RECORDS - FALL SAMPLER 2020

Related: the first track on that ria EP is one of 16 songs on Missed Out Records' fall sampler, and there's plenty of other good emo, screamo, punk, indie, and more on this sampler too.

--

NEKRA - "ESQUIRE" & "RED ROOM"

UK hardcore band Nekra's upcoming Royal Disruptor EP (due 12/15) was mastered by Fucked Up/Career Suicide's Jonah Falco, who says, "Nekra’s ripping and long awaited follow up to their demo blisters and pummels through five tracks of punishing punk. Tight tempo changes bracket blasted, buzzing guitars, rumbling bass, reckless drumming, and powerful vocals. Five tracks and no mercy!" Right on.

--

