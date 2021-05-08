26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been another stacked week for heavy music. I highlight recommend the debut EP from Aduanten (members of Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon, Horrendous, and more), which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also hit up Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Candlemass live LP and new albums from Gargoyle, Artillery, Hadit, and more. Read on for new singles from HEALTH/Nine Inch Nails, Dawn Ray'd, Heriot, Amenra, Bossk, Lantlos, Iceburn, Hellish Form, Cerebral Rot, Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound), Inhuman Condition (ex-Massacre), Tooth and Claw (mem Earth Crisis, Sect, etc), and a bunch of others, plus a few EPs/demos from this week that are worth hearing...

HEALTH & NINE INCH NAILS - "ISN'T EVERYONE"

HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have released a collaborative single, and it basically sounds like the perfect middle ground of both bands. Read more about it here.

--

DAWN RAY'D - "WILD FIRE"

Dawn Ray'd released a "Wild Fire" single via Action Now!/Prosthetic, with a black metal version and a folk-inspired version of the song. The black metal version is a furious, tornadic song that takes aim at fascism in the black metal scene, and the folk version is genuinely gorgeous. Read the band's manifesto on the song here.

--

HERIOT - "DISPIRIT" & "ABSOLUTE"

UK atmospheric metalcore band Heriot have a two-song single out on Church Road. "Dispirit," which you can read more about here, is a dark, atmospheric metalcore song, and it's backed by the noise track "Absolute."

--

AMENRA - "DE EVENMENS"

Belgian atmospheric sludge greats Amenra announced their new album De Doorn and you can read more about lead single "De Evenmens" here.

--

BOSSK - "MENHIR" (ft. CULT OF LUNA'S JOHANNES PERSSON)

UK post-metallers Bossk announced their sophomore album for Deathwish, and here's the lead single featuring Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson. Read more about it here.

--

LANTLOS - "LAKE FANASTY"

Post-black metal/heavy shoegazers Lantlos have finally announced their followup to 2014's Melting Sun, and you can read more about lead single "Lake Fantasy" here.

--

ICEBURN - "HEALING THE OUROBOROS" (EXCERPT)

Heavy music collective Iceburn will release their first album in over 20 years, Asclepius, on June 25 via Southern Lord. The album features two long tracks, “Healing The Ouroboros” and "Dahlia Rides the Firebird" (the latter based on a traditional Greek song), and they've shared an excerpt of the former. It's a very promising two-minute clip of avant-sludge.

HELLISH FORM - "ACHE"

Hellish Form -- the doom metal duo of Body Void's Willow Ryan and Keeper's Jacob Lee -- have shared another devastating song off their upcoming album Remains. Willow said to Metal Injection, "'Ache' is about isolation and its strain on one's identity. It wasn't intended to be a quarantine song, but it's easy and not totally inappropriate to read it as one. Musically, we wanted to do something that played more toward our synth and pop influences while keeping our sound intact." You can definitely hear those synth and pop influences, but it's still very much a harsh, extreme metal song. Listen here and stream the previous single below.

--

WITHERED - "CASTING IN WAIT"

Atlanta blackened death metallers Withered have shared another rager off upcoming album Verloren, due 6/25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists.

--

ALASTOR - "DEATH CULT"

Alastor blend Stooges and Sabbath worship on this fuzzed-out new single, which you can read more about here.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "SATANIC PLANET"

A lot of bands claim Satan as an influence, but Satanic Planet -- the supergroup of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- really sound satanic. Here's the latest taste of their upcoming debut album.

--

LOOSE TEETH - "FATALISM"

Toronto band Loose Teeth features touring members of Dilly Dally and they're fronted by Life In Vacuum bassist/backing vocalist Alexander Clark, and they make dark, metallic hardcore in the spirit of Converge and other Deathwish bands. Read more about their latest single here.

--

CEREBRAL ROT - "BOWELS OF DECREPITUDE"

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have announced their sophomore album and shared the vile lead single, which you can read more about here.

FILTH IS ETERNAL (fka FUCKED AND BOUND) - "ZED"

Fucked and Bound have changed their name to Filth Is Eternal, announced a new album, and shared this sludgy new song. Read more about it here.

--

INHUMAN CONDITION (MASSACRE, OBITUARY, DEATH) - "EUPHORIPHOBIA"

Inhuman Condition (members of Massacre, Obituary, Death) have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album, and it's a trip back to early '90s death metal. Read more about it here.

--

LOCK UP (NAPALM DEATH, AT THE GATES, PIG DESTROYER, etc) - "INSIDE CTHULHU'S EYE"

UK grind supergroup Lock Up (members of Napalm Death, At The Gates, Pig Destroyer, Brutal Truth, and more) have a new album called The Dregs Of Hades due this fall, but first they'll reissue Play Fast or Die – Live in Japan with a bonus 7" featuring two new songs and a Repulsion cover. Here's one of the new songs, and it's a ripper.

--

BLEETH - "CONVENIENT DROWNING"

Miami post/sludge metallers Bleeth have a new album on the way and you can read more about the atmospheric, psychedelic single "Convenient Drowning" here.

--

UNREQVITED - "AUTUMN & EVERLEY"

More blackgaze on Prophecy Productions: Canada's Unreqvited will release new album Beautiful Ghosts on August 13 via Prophecy and here's the epic, tornadic lead single.

--

TOOTH AND CLAW - "SEVENTY TIMES SEVEN"

Metalcore supergroup Tooth and Claw (members of Die Young, Earth Crisis, Catharsis, SECT, Magnitude, etc) have shared a new song off their upcoming debut LP, and you can read more about it here.

--

LUSTMORD & KARIN PARK - "HIRAETH"

Here's another haunting, ethereal single off the upcoming collaborative album from Lustmord and Arabrot's Karin Park.

--

RIVERSLEEM - A DEBUT RELEASE

Riversleem unleashed this absolutely vicious offering of metallic hardcore via Tomb Tree Tapes.

--

SLUG - DEMO

Out now on Delayed Gratification: four raw, garagey hardcore songs from Slug.

--

MT.IDA - MT.IDA

Philly's mt.ida dropped this self-titled EP, and if you like impassioned, climactic, early 2000s-style screamo, you should not miss out on this one.

--

DESCENDENTS - "BABY DONCHA KNOW"

Punk icons Descendents have announced a new album, 9th & Walnut, which will be out July 23 via Epitaph Records. It's their first album in five years, but 9th has been in the works for a long time. They started recording it in 2002 and finished in the pandemic, and it features songs written in the band's earliest days (1977-1980).

--

LA ARMADA - "DEATH ON REPLAY"

Chicago-via-Dominican Republic punks La Armada are releasing a new album, Anti-Colonial Vol. 2, later this year on their own Mal De Ojo Records in the US, Thousand Islands Records in Canada, and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK. The first taste is the melodic hardcore ripper "Death On Replay."

--

FIDDLEHEAD - "DOWN UNIVERSITY"

Here's the third single off Boston post-hardcore band Fiddlehead's (ex-Have Heart) anticipated new album Between The Richness (pre-order on blue & white galaxy swirl vinyl). Read more about it here.

--

For new metal albums, browse 'Upcoming Metal Releases' on Invisible Oranges.