26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Cave In, Come to Grief, Mutually Assured Destruction, Static Dress, and Be Well, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, as well as the new Blut Aus Nord (read Brandon's review), Bog Body, and Luminous Vault. We also got 3-song LP promos from both Sentenced 2 Die and Sunami, plus new singles from Boris, Wormrot, Municipal Waste, Reeking Aura, Imperial Triumphant, White Ward, Greg Puciato, Speed, Downfall, Maul, Xenoglyph, Scarcity, and more. Read on for all the new metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent stuff we posted this week...

SENTENCED 2 DIE - SPRING 2022 PROMO

Minneapolis death metallers Sentenced 2 Die have signed to Maggot Stomp for their debut LP and released a promo with three new songs. Read more about it here.

SUNAMI - LP PROMO

San Jose metallic hardcore band Sunami are gearing up to release their debut LP on Triple B/DAZE, and they've just dropped this three-song promo ahead of that. Read more about it here.

BORIS - "SHE IS BURNING"

Boris have announced a new Heavy Rocks album, and you can read more about lead single "She Is Burning" here.

WORMROT - "GRIEVE / WEEPING WILLOW / VOICELESS CHOIR"

Wormrot have shared a new video with three more songs off their upcoming album Hiss, and these find them really defying the typical grindcore formula and covering tons of other ground, without entirely abandoning their blasty roots.

MUNICIPAL WASTE - "HIGH SPEED STEEL"

Crossover thrashers Municipal Waste have shared the second single off upcoming LP Electrified Brain, and guitarist Ryan Waste says, "'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It's about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you." You can definitely hear those early speed/thrash vibes coming through, and it's a ripper.

REEKING AURA - "SEED THE SIZE OF A SPIDER'S EYE"

Not only are Artificial Brain gearing up to release their last album with vocalist Will Smith (of Afterbirth, Buckshot Facelift, etc) on Profound Lore this June, Will's newer band Reeking Aura (also featuring other members of Buckshot Facelift, as well as members of Grey Skies Fallen, Unearthly Trance, and more) will release their new LP Blood and Bonemeal on July 29 via the same label. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Colin Marston, and the first single is the gruesome-sounding "Seed the Size of a Spider's Eye."

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - "MAXIMALIST SCREAM" (ft. SNAKE of VOIVOD)

NYC experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant have announced a new album, Spirit of Ecstasy, and lead single "Maximalist Scream" features Voivod frontman Snake. Read more about it here.

WHITE WARD - "CRONUS"

Black metal/jazz fusion band White Ward will follow 2019's Love Exchange Failure with new album False Light on June 17 via Debemur Morti Productions, and new single "Cronus" finds them toning things down at first for a more clean-vocal, "heavy rock" direction, but they eventually pull a 180 and get as brutal and blasty as ever.

GREG PUCIATO - "NEVER WANTED THAT"

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato has shared a new single off his upcoming sophomore solo album Mirrorcell, "Never Wanted That," a gloomy alt-rock song with some Alice In Chains vibes. The LP drops on 6/17 and you can pre-order it on limited orange/white splatter vinyl.

SPEED - "NOT THAT NICE"

Australian hardcore band Speed have announced a new EP, Gang Called Speed, due 6/24 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records, and the first single is the pissed-off, tough-as-nails "Not That Nice," which points its anger at the recent rise in Asian hate crimes. Read more about it here.

DOWNFALL - "PRIMITIVE REALITY"

Richmond hardcore band Downfall are releasing a new LP, Behind the Curtain, on July 1 via DAZE / Triple B Records. The first single is the brick-heavy "Primitive Reality," and here's what vocalist Hunter Mowels says about it: "I often fantasize about the world ending and everyone being forced to display their true primal instincts. This song is me talking to two people: a love-all hippy and your typical tech/gentrifier type. I am describing to them a post-apocalyptic city, proving to them that even though they tried so hard to believe the world could be something different, that this is what we really are."

MAUL - "SERAPHIC PUNISHMENT"

North Dakota death metallers Maul are releasing their new album Seraphic Punishment on July 15 via Redefining Records, and you can read about the brutal title track and stream it at Invisible Oranges.

XENOGLYPH - "SPIRITFRAUD"

US psychedelic black metallers Xenoglyph will release new LP Spiritfraud on July 15 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the eight-minute title track and read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

SCARCITY - "II"

Scarcity, the duo of Brooklyn composer Brendon Randall-Myers (Glenn Branca Ensemble) and Pyrrhon/Seputus/Glorious Depravity/Weeping Sores vocalist Doug Moore, are releasing their debut album Aveilut on July 15 via The Flenser. It's one 45-minute piece of experimental black metal presented in five movements, and you can hear the 11-minute second movement now.

EYEHATEGOD - "MOTORHEAD" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

Psycho Las Vegas is releasing Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, a tribute to Motörhead, featuring High On Fire, Creeping Death, Blackwater Holylight, Exhorder, Midnight, and more. The first taste is Eyehategod putting a Southern-fried twist on Motörhead's eponymous song.

TOMBS - "KILLED BY DEATH" (MOTORHEAD COVER)

Tombs have shared the Motorhead cover off their upcoming EP Ex Oblivion, and it finds them putting an extreme metal twist on Lemmy & co's trademark swagger.

GWAR - "BERSERKER MODE"

GWAR have shared a new track off their upcoming album The New Dark Ages, and Blóthar says, "This is my origin story, about transforming into a drug-jacked unpredictable liability on the battlefield. But like me, it has a softer side, a tale of the struggle of becoming my authentic self…a sexy, multi-donged, vajazzzled, Viking cow beast known as…The Berserker Blóthar!" Get the album on limited white vinyl and browse other GWAR records, action figures, and graphic novels here.

VOLCANDRA - "TALLON IV"

Louisville progressive black metallers Volcandra have signed to Prosthetic and will release their new EP Border World on June 24 via their new label home, and "Tallon IV" is a promising, dizzying first taste.

FUNERAL CHIC - "SPIT AND CRAWL"

Funeral Chic have announced their third album, Roman Candle, due July 29 via Prosthetic, and the first single is the thrashy, Integrity-esque ripper "Spit and Crawl."

WORLD PEACE - "FIRST CONDITIONAL" / BLAME GOD - "HOME INVASION"

Two grindy bands, World Peace and Blame God, are releasing a split on June 24 via Twelve Gauge. A track from each are out now, and both are scorchers.

CROWNING - "ELYSIUM" / NAEDR - "ASCENSION"

Speaking of very cool splits from heavy bands, screamo bands Crowning (Chicago) and Naedr (Singapore) are putting out a split called Rayau on May 30 via Zegema Beach/Left Hand Label, and one song from each is out now. Both bands have knacks for making screamo that's harsh and furious but also climactic and uplifting, and these two tracks are great examples of that.

NINE OF SWORDS - "JOAN"

As mentioned, Philly/NYC hardcore band Nine of Swords (who share a drummer with Soul Glo) are releasing their new LP Beyond the Swords on June 3, and here's the third single: the furious, chaotic, shapeshifting "Joan."

OCEANS OF SLUMBER - "HEARTS OF STONE"

Oceans of Slumber's new album Starlight and Ash comes out July 22 via Century Media, and heres its new gothy hard rock anthem, "Hearts of Stone."

GREY DAZE - "STARTING TO FLY"

As mentioned, the late Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have a new album on the way (using vocals he recorded in the '90s), and here's another track from it.

