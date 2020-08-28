26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND - "OVER NOW"

The Weeknd's been on a roll lately, first with a memorable appearance in Uncut Gems and then with his addictive new album After Hours, and now he teamed with Calvin Harris for this slick new song.

ST. VINCENT FT. YOSHIKI - "NEW YORK"

St. Vincent's latest rework of her MASSEDUCTION track was done in collaboration with Yoshiki of X Japan, and the result is orchestral and stirring.

ZERO 7 - "SHADOWS"

'00s era chillout kings Zero 7 have announced the Shadow EP, their first release in half a decade, which will be out October 23 via Make/BMG. The first single is the title track, just the sort of lush, chushy, loungy track you expect from them.

THE GREEN CHILD (TOTAL CONTROL / GRASS WIDOW) - "LOW DESK: HIGH SHELF"

The Green Child, aka the synthy duo of Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring) and Raven Mahon (Grass Widow), will release their second album, Shimmering Basset, on October 9 via Upset the Rhythm. First single "Low Desk: High Shelf" has a melancholy, laid back vibe with an alluring melody and just a hint of mystery. Very nice.

SKYLER SKJELSET (FLEET FOXES) - BACK IN HEAVEN (ALBUM STREAM) FT HAMILTON LEITHAUSER, JULIANNA BARWICK & MORE

Skyler Skjelset, who plays in Fleet Foxes (and has played in Beach House and other groups), has just released new solo album Back in Heaven, featuring a few of his friends, including former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser, Emmy the Great, Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), his FF bandmate Casey Wescott, Hannah Cohen, and more.

TY DOLLA $IGN - "EXPENSIVE" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

Following "Ego Death" (ft. Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex & serpentwithfeet), Ty Dolla $ign taps another big guest for his latest single, Nicki Minaj. It's the kind of crooning R&B you'd expect from Ty, until Nicki comes in with a loud, brash guest verse.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "LOST ONE"

R&B/soul singer Jazmine Sullivan returns with her first proper solo single since 2015's Reality Show (one of the best R&B albums of the 2010s). "Lost One" is a minimal, guitar-backed ballad that finds Jazmine's belting in fine form.

THE LOX - "THINK OF THE LOX" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

The LOX (Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch) are an obvious influence on Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher), and members have collaborated before, so it's no surprise that Gunn and Benny fit right in on "Think of the LOX" off the trio's new album Living Off Xperience.

BUTCHER BROWN - "GUM IN MY MOUTH"

Jazz/hip hop group Butcher Brown have shared a trippy, genre-defying song off their upcoming album #KingButch (due 9/18 via Concord Jazz).

BOBBY SESSIONS - "REPARATIONS"

Def Jam-signed Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions returns with a melancholic, mournful new song that takes on the social justice issues that have been dominating 2020. "Black Americans deserve reparations," he says. "We must continue to fight for what is rightfully ours. With that being said... It’s important for us to realize that we cannot WAIT for assistance. We must do for self and not rely on a broken system to fix anything for us. We will depend on each other for information and resources."

PROBLEM - "NOTHIN" (ft. JACK HARLOW & JAY ROCK)

Compton rapper Problem returns with the classic West Coast bounce of "Nothin," featuring the likeminded Jay Rock and rising star Jack Harlow.

YG - "EQUINOX" (ft. DAY SULAN)

Here's more new Compton rap from YG, who taps 4Hunnid's Day Sulan for this new club banger.

IHSAHN - "MANHATTAN SKYLINE" (A-HA COVER ft. LEPROUS' EINAR SOLBERG)

Following the trad-black metal Telemark EP, Ihsahn will explore his softer side on the upcoming Pharos EP, which includes this faithful but slightly metallic cover of a-ha's 1987 new wave classic "Manhattan Skyline."

SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS FT. ANDREW BIRD - "TRAIN ON FIRE"

Andrew Bird appeared on three of Squirrel Nut Zippers' albums in the late '90s, and now he's reunited with them for the first time in over twenty years for "Trian on Fire," which he contributes violin and backing vocals to.

ADIA VICTORIA - "SOUTH GOTTA CHANGE"

Nashville artist Adia Victoria follows her 2019 album Silences with the new single "South Gotta Change," which T Bone Burnett executive produced. "'South Gotta Change' is a prayer, an affirmation, and a battle cry all at once," Adia says. "It is a promise to engage in the kind of 'good trouble' John Lewis understood necessary to form a more perfect union."

DAWES - "STILL FEEL LIKE A KID"

Dawes' new album Good Luck With Whatever is due out October 2, and the newest single is the rootsy "Still Feel Like a Kid." "In a certain sense, being a touring musician can be seen as a means to perpetuate childhood," Taylor Goldsmith said, "the camaraderie, the guitar faces, the dancing and the singing...and I think I have felt at odds with those implications at times. This song is about not only coming to terms with my reality of feeling like a big kid, but also finding a way to be proud of it."

DYING WISH - "INNATE THIRST"

Portland metalcore up and comers Dying Wish returned with this new rager, which you can read more about here.

BLACK THOUGHT - "GOOD MORNING" (ft. PUSHA T & KILLER MIKE)

Three of the best rappers in the world come together on this new song, which you can read more about here.

THE ROLLING STONES - "SCARLET" (THE KILLERS x JACQUES LU CONT REMIX)

Following the War On Drugs remix of The Rolling Stones' recently unearthed Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet" comes another remix of the song by The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont, which you can read more about here.

MASTODON - "RUFUS LIVES"

Bill & Ted: Face the Music is out now on-demand, and the soundtrack is out too, including this killer new Mastodon song. Read more here.

KRUDER & DORFMEISTER - "JOHNSON"

Kruder & Dorfmeister, the Viennese duo whose classic 1998 double CD The K&D Sessions was inescapable wherever cool chillout music could be heard in the late '90s (hotel lobbies, salons, fusion restaurants), are back with their first new album since The K&D Sessions.

THE REPLACEMENTS - "I.O.U." (DEMO)

The Replacements' great 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me is getting the Deluxe Edition treatment on October 9 and features 29 previously unreleased tracks. We've heard a couple of those unreleased tracks already, and they've just shared the demo of "I.O.U.," which was already one of the more raucous tracks on the album but this version adds a couple more layers of grit and cigarette smoke.

MERCURY REV - "SNOWSTORM" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

"I truly love On Fire as a whole, but ’Snowstorm' has always been my favorite. Growing up outside of Buffalo NY, the lyrics and music have a special childlike resonance for me," says Mercury Rev's Grasshopper.

GRANDADDY - "JED'S BEAUTIFUL POEM (BEAUTIFUL GROUND)"

Grandaddy are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second album, The Sophtware Slump, with a four-LP box set that includes a new version of the album performed solo on piano.

THE FLAMING LIPS - "MOTHER PLEASE DON'T BE SAD"

The Flaming Lips have shared another song from their upcoming album, American Head, which is out September 11 via Warner Brothers. "Mother, Please Don't Be Sad" is a real lighters aloft, swaying stadium album, albeit one which is written from the point of view of a son who has already slipped this mortal coil. Wayne based the lyrics on a real life incident where he was held up and gunpoint while at work, but with an imagined tragic end.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - "CYR" & "THE COLOUR OF LOVE"

The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed a new album and released these two synthy songs, which you can read more about here.

