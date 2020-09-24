So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOMEBOY SANDMAN & QUELLE CHRIS - "EXTINCTION"

Homeboy Sandman's Quelle Chris-produced album Don't Feed The Monster comes out 10/16 via Mello Music Group, and they've now released the second track, another powerful song that Sandman says this about: "I‘m just looking at the values and the lies and the delusions and the posturing and the denial it’s gotten to the level of being completely surreal. i just can’t wrap my head around it how much further can this possibly go?"

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "ALL OVER AGAIN"

"My 7” 'I Don't Want To Let You Down' had a b-side that was never digitally released - until today," Sharon Van Etten writes. "'All Over Again' is a deeply personal song written during the Are We There sessions. Broken hearted years ago and driven to find true love, it's hard to believe I was ever there when I look back now from such a fulfilled space. I'm humbled to share yet another vulnerable moment with you."

--

CLIPPING - "96 NEVE CAMPBELL" (ft. CAM & CHINA)

Following the recent announcement that actress Neve Campbell will be returning to the forthcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise, Clipping. has, fittingly, released a new single called “96 Neve Campbell” (ft. Cam & China). This single exists as part of the group’s upcoming album, which is (like their 2019 LP) inspired by both horror movies and horror core ’90s rap. The track begins “This bitch run shit so you best run/this bitch no play, this bitch no guns/this bitch no die, you this bitch son/This bitch ’gon be the last one,” referencing Neve’s character, Sidney Prescott, and her badass antics throughout the Scream series. It’s immediately clear that this track is an anthem, one expressing the unapologetic cutthroat characteristics of iconic final girls such as Laurie Strode and Nancy Thompson. [Erin Christie]

--

TIM BURGESS (THE CHARLATANS) - "YOURS. TO BE"

Having released solo album I Love the New Sky back in the spring, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess is already back with a new EP, Ascent Of The Ascended, that will be out November 27 via Bella Union. He's just shared the wistful, acoustic lead track which he describes as: “At the tail end of the glory of the night before - with all the hope and beauty that the following morning brings. Away from the glare of the party - like the calm after the storm has left town. It’s a feeling that’s so pure and uncluttered. It’s around a while, then real life starts to creep back in. It’s all about making the most of moments as they are happening .”

--

ACTRESS - "LOVELESS" & "ANGELS PHARMACY"

Actress will release new album Karma & Desire on October 23, and describes it as "a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld." There are two new songs to check out: the atmospheric "Angels Pharmacy" (feat. Zsela) and the more R&Bish "Loveless" (feat. Aura T-09).

--

KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS - "I SEE YOU IN MY MIND"

Greek group Keep Shelly in Athens will release the Defy Me EP on November 12 via Athenian Aura Recordings. "So many things have happened since the beginning of this year which could provide material for several albums," notes the band's RPR "Nevertheless, in the 5 tracks from our upcoming EP we tried to transform our anxiety about the future as well as our anger and outrage at everything that is happening right now, regarding the murder of innocent people and so many other issues, into something positive. I think this came out in a natural and unforced way, and we hope the audience will find some escape within these songs.” "I See You In My Mind" floats on a breezy of arpeggiated synths.

--

TV PRIEST - "SLIDESHOW"

TV Priest’s explosive new track, “Slideshow,” comments on our obsession with technology and the oftentimes taxing relationship we can have with our tendency to scroll and post. In the track’s accompanying video, we see frontman Charlie Drinkwater completely engulfed in his phone, texting away about seemingly meaningless content. “All I can do is talk/I’ve probably never had an original thought,” he admits over the scene. He then deadpans the audience, breaking the fourth wall so as to let us know that, yeah, this is what we all look like; this is the sort of digital-centric behavior that’s been normalized. As Charlie describes, “‘Slideshow’ is about feeling mediated, manipulated, engaged, buoyed and repulsed in equal measures in our relationship to information, digital culture, and the algorithmic pace of 21st-century life.” [Erin Christie]

--

LATE NIGHT FINAL (PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING) - "THE HUMAN TOUCH" FT. TEDDY HUNTER

J. Willgoose of Public Service Broadcasting is releasing new album under the name Late Night Final. He made the album during lockdown which started as an ambient project but soon grew into something more. “I found this way of working - making music ‘live’, almost, without the use of a computer, and using some generative, random techniques for melodies and rhythms - to be really liberating," Willgoose says. "It’s definitely resulted in something different from what people might have come to expect, with the music given more time to evolve and more of an emphasis on sound and texture.” The album, A Wonderful Hope, is out December 11 via [PIAS] and this track features Welsh artist Teddy Hunter.

--

BOUNDARIES - "BEHIND THE BEND"

Connecticut metalcore up and comers Boundaries have shared the second single off their anticipated debut full-length, Your Receding Warmth, due 11/13 via Unbeaten Records. This one finds them mixing their usual crushing metalcore with a creepy, melodic gothic metal side, and they excel at that too.

--

JHARREL JEROME - "FOR REAL" (ft. KEMBA, prod. TAKE A DAYTRIP)

Jharrel Jerome is best known for appearing as teen Kevin in Moonlight and as Korey Wise in When They See Us, but he's also a rapper and he made this very good new song with an impressive crew: fast-rising production duo Take A Daytrip ("Mo Bamba," "The Scotts," etc) and Bronx rapper Kemba.

--

UNDEATH - "ACIDIC TWILIGHT VISIONS"

Rising death metallers Undeath anticipated debut album Lesions of a Different Kind is about a month away (due 10/23 via Prosthetic), and they've now unleashed another rager from it. Like the previous singles, it should appeal to fans of late '80s death metal OGs as well as fans of the current OSDM renaissance.

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "PLEINE NOIRCEUR"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts have announced a followup to 2015's Desire Will Rot called Pleine Noirceu, which is due November 20 via the band's own Noise Salvation label. The first single is the raw, harsh, impassioned title track, which makes this record seem very promising.

--

SHAMIR - "OTHER SIDE"

Shamir's self-titled new album comes out on October 2, and the latest single from it is the country-tinged "Other Side." "I watched an episode of Unsolved Mysteries about a woman whose husband was lost during the Vietnam War and how she never gave up trying to get answers about what happened to him," Shamir says. "I wrote this song from her perspective. They’re both now deceased, so the song is also about how (I hope) they’ve reunited in the afterlife, or more accurately, the 'Other Side.'"

--

ART BRUT - "MODERN ART" (BERLINISCHE VERSION)

"Modern art makes me want to rock out," Eddie Argos sang on "Modern Art," one of the many classics on Art Brut's 2005 debut. If you wished there was more rocking out, now there is as this 'Berlinische' version goes past the 16-minute mark.

--

JAGUWAR - "VALLEY"

Berlin trio Jaguwar are back with this propulsive bit of dreampop that's joyous and anthemic. Mew fans, take note.

--

BIG MOTHER GIG - "PAST THE SUN"

'90s-era Milwaukee alt-rockers Big Mother Gig have been back for a couple years now, and they've just returned with another anthemic track, "Past the Sun."

--

THE SONDER BOMBS - "WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR?"

The Sonder Bombs have a new album on the way via Take This To Heart/Big Scary Monsters/Dew Process, which they made in quarantine with producer Joe Reinhart of Hop Along. The title and release date will be revealed in October, but meanwhile, they've released the lead single, "What Are Friends For?" It nails a balance between subdued, folk-tinged indie punk and bigger, more anthemic rock, and it's a very fun song that you'll be humming along to before the first listen even ends. Read more here.

--

KURT VILE & JOHN PRINE - "HOW LUCKY"

"John Prine was my hero for a long time when he came into the butcher shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me," recalls Kurt. "Man, I was floating and flying and i couldn't hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night." This Kurt and John Prine duet is on Kurt's upcoming EP.

--

PIXIES - "HEAR ME OUT"

Pixies are back with a double A-side 7" out October 16 with two new songs, including "Hear Me Out" which features current bassist Paz Lenchantin on lead vocals.

--

THE SHINS - "THE GREAT DIVIDE"

The Shins have released their first "official" single since 2017's Heartworms, and you can read more about it here.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "LONG RIDE HOME" (PATTY GRIFFIN COVER, ft. BRIAN FALLON)

Dave Hause has announced covers EPs of Patty Griffin and Patrick "Paddy" Costello of Dillinger Four, and the first taste is this Patty Griffin cover with Brian Fallon. Read more here.

--

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - "GHOSTS"

Bruce Springsteen recalls the stadium-sized heartland rock of his classic '70s era on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER - "THE DRIVE TIME SUITE"

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which will be out October 30 via Warp. The title is a play on mishearing the name of Boston’s Magic 106.7 radio station, and Daniel Lopatin fashioned the album as an homage to radio, specifically the "easy listening" and "new age" stations of the '70s and '80s. The "Drive Time Suite" makes up the first three songs on the record, including “Long Road Home" which features Caroline Polachek.

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "YOUR WAY, YOUR TIME"

Detroit ska-punks We Are The Union have released a new single, "Your Way, Your Time," which was originally written as a custom song for a fan who backed their great 2018 album Self Care on Kickstarter, but has now been reworked and officially released with that fan's blessing. Read more about it here.

--

MR. BUNGLE - "ERACIST"

Here's the second taste of Mr. Bungle's anticipated new The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, which you can read more about here.

--

