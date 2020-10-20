26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SWAMI JOHN REIS - "RIDE THE WILD NIGHT" & "I HATE MY NEIGHBORS IN THE YELLOW HOUSE"

John Reis is working on a new Swami John Reis album, Ride the Wild Night, which he's making with his Hot Snakes and Night Marchers bandmate Jason Kourkounis on drums and Joe Guevara on piano. So far he's released the jangly title track and its more rippin' b-side "I Hate My Neighbors In The Yellow House," both of which are cut from the same anthemic cloth as Night Marchers and Rocket From the Crypt. John also tells Punk News that he's working on a new project called PLOSIVS with Rob Crow (Pinback), Atom Willard (Against Me!, ex-Rocket from the Crypt), and Jordan Clark (Hot Like (A) Robot, Mrs. Magician). Stay tuned for more on that!

--

JONAH MATRANGA - "DEPARTURE"

Post-hardcore/emo veteran Jonah Matranga (Far, New End Original, onelinedrawing, etc) is back with a political new song, and any money he makes from the 7" will be donated to "close races, voter outreach, supporting poll workers, and protecting the results if it comes to that." It also features some cool guest musicians, as Jonah says: "Big love to Jake Snider (Minus the Bear!) for the searing guitar on Departure, Ian Prince (Porcupine and lots more) for the staggering drums on the same, and to Jeremy Tappero and Norman Brannon for workin with me on everything else."

--

SUZIE TRUE - "CARMEN"

Los Angeles band Suzie True are releasing a new album, Saddest Girl at The Party, due out November 27 via Get Better Records. They've shared a new single, "Carmen," which namedrops Carmen Sandiego. "I wrote this song about my first serious relationship — it’s about caring about someone but knowing you’re not a good fit together and realizing you have to move on," the band's Lexi McCoy writes. "Especially when you feel like you have to change who you are to be with them. It’s a tough lesson to learn when you’re like 18."

--

TOMBS - "THE HUNGER"

Brooklyn metallers Tombs are getting in the spooky season spirit with this horror flick-inspired music video for their crushing, sludgy new song "The Hunger" off upcoming album Under Sullen Skies.

--

THE ABRUPTORS - "TO HAVE AND TO HAVE NOT" (BILLY BRAGG COVER)

Buffalo-based, Asian Man Records-signed ska band The Abruptors have covered a track from Billy Bragg's classic 1983 debut album Life's a Riot with Spy vs Spy, and they keep the charm of the original intact while reinventing it as a clean, upbeat ska song.

--

LAMBCHOP - "GOLDEN LADY" (STEVIE WONDER COVER)

On Lambchop's new album, TRIP, each band member got to choose a song to cover. Drumer and saxophonist Andy Stack (also of Wye Oak) chose this Stevie Wonder classic from 1973’s Innervisions. "I wanted to choose an earnest love song, a chance to display the tenderness that we’ve come to know from Kurt, Tony, and the boys," says Andy. "But love is complex, and we discovered that you never find tenderness without a hint of melancholy, darkness, and maybe a little Xanax."

--

CUT WORMS - "LOUISIANA RAIN" (TOM PETTY COVER)

In honor of what would've been Tom Petty's 70th birthday today, Cut Worms (who just released a new album) has put his lonesome, dusty sping on this cover of "Louisiana Rain" which was on 1979's Damn the Torpedoes. “Growing up in that place called the midwest, Tom Petty's music was everywhere and nowhere," says Max Clark, who is Cut Worms. "I couldn't tell you the first time I heard it because it just felt like something that was always there, like part of the landscape. It influences you like heat coming off a highway or a smoke-filled barroom or a warm summer evening might influence you. I was fortunate enough to see Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers live one time at an outdoor pavilion in Ohio called Blossom Music Center. It poured rain and he played for 3 and a half hours. Sounded incredible. I was glad to get to record this tribute to him. I was also glad that my bandmates could play on it with me (albeit remotely). I sent it around and everyone put their parts on and then I mixed it. I'm pleased with how it came out and I hope you like it. Hope Tom would have liked it.”

--

NILÜFER YANYA - "CRASH"

Nilüfer Yanya is following up last year's Miss Universe with the Feeling Lucky? EP, out December 11 via ATO. The first single is an ethereal bit of dreampop titled "Crash" which was produced by Nick Hakim. “The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” says Yanya. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

--

MARIKA HACKMAN - "BETWEEN THE BARS" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER) & "ALL NIGHT" (BEYONCE COVER)

Maricka Hackman's new cover album, the simply-titled Covers, is due out on November 13 via Sub Pop, and she's shared two more tracks from it. Her take on Elliott Smith's "Between the Bars" beautifully captures the songs' pathos, while her rendition of Beyonce's "All Night" gives the song a downtempo, minimal feel.

--

ELA MINUS - "DOMINIQUE"

Colombian artist Ela Minus releases acts of rebellion, her first album for Domino, on Friday and here's one last preview before you can listen to the whole thing. "Dominique" is dark but buoyant, mysterious and entrancing.

--

LIL YACHTY & SADA BABY - "NOT REGULAR"

Detroit rapper Sada Baby continues to cross over into rap's mainstream, and now he's on a frenetic new song with Lil Yachty.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "DRAGON"

NYC rapper KOTA The Friend has been prolific lately, and now he's back with another new single that finds him sing-rapping over a chilled-out keyboard loop and some minimal percussion.

--

DAVE DEPORIS - "AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL"

Singer-songwriter Dave Deporis died in 2017 at age 40 and a GoFundMe was set to help get some of his unreleased music out in the world. A posthumous album, For the Birds and Children, came out this summer and here's a new video for "At the End of the Tunnel" featuring Jeffrey Lewis, My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova, Kelly Craven, Vincent Cacchione (Caged Animals), and many more.

--

THE STAVES - "GOOD WOMAN"

English trio The Staves are back with their first album in five years -- Good Woman will be out February 5 via Nonesuch and they've just shared the title track which glides along on an '80s-ish soft rock track. "When we think about making this album we think about moments and snapshots of all the different contexts we were in as it was made," say the group. "Living in each other's pockets and then living with oceans between us. Of voice notes and field recordings and ideas in emails sent across continents. We think of homesickness and family. Of being an outsider. Of endless notebooks and scraps of paper. Of studios in the winter and recordings under the summer sun. Of rainy London days and long American nights with coffees and beers, dogs, and cats. We think of love. Big, big love. Our Mum. Our Dad. Our friends. And of loss. Death and birth. Womanhood, motherhood. Sisterhood. And coming home."

--

PIETA BROWN, GREG BROWN, ANI DIFRANCO, GAIL ANN DORSEY, SEAN CAREY, BEN LESTER, SISTA STRINGS, WILLIAM BRITTELLE - "WE ARE NOT MACHINES"

Inspired by a dream Pieta Brown had after watching a Charlie Chaplin movie, this collaboration is part of Eaux Claires' "For Wisconsin" campaign to encourage voter turnout.

--

HOLY SONS - "SLOW TO RUN" FT. STEVE SHELLEY & "CÓISTE BODHAR"

Emil Amos (Om, Grails, and Lilacs and Champagne) will release Raw & Disfigured, his new double album as Holy Sons, on October 30 via Thrill Jockey. He's just released two new songs to listen to: motorik rocker "Slow to Run" which features former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, and the nine-minute, cinematic "Cóiste Bodhar."

--

BELL ORCHESTRE - IX: NATURE THAT'S IT THAT'S ALL

Canadian instrumental group Bell Orchestre, who count Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry and Sarah Neufeld among their number, have signed to Erased Tapes, and shared a new short film, accompanied by an ambient soundtrack. "We are deeply pleased to have found such a good home for our music," Richard says. "Erased Tapes is a place where so much that’s impossible to categorize, and gorgeously unique music lives and thrives. And we’re thrilled to find ourselves in such a welcoming family of like-minded musical souls."

--

BEAUTY PILL - "INSTANT NIGHT"

"In the last 6 months you have experienced [A] a plague [B] the deaths of a quarter million of your fellow citizens [C] a race war [D] the government throwing people into unmarked cars [E] the sky turning red and air becoming unbreathable [F] a reckless and literally sick president who openly aspires to be king," writes Beauty Pill's Chad Clark in a statement about his band's new single (and video which depicts Donald Trump, Lindsay Graham, and Mitch McConnell as horrific beasts). "Science fiction authors have warned us about dystopia for a century now. George Orwell warned you. Margaret Atwood warned you. Ira Levin warned you. Aldous Huxley said “Facts do not cease to exist just because they’re ignored.” Philip K Dick, Samuel Delany, Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury, Robert Heinlein… they all warned you. And now we are warning you, I guess."

--

JESSE KIVEL - “DESERT, MOONLIGHT”

Jesse Kivel's new album, Infinite Jess, is out November 13 and he's just shared this new single that recalls atmospheric groups like Talk Talk and The Blue Nile. "I spent two years refining and working on 'Desert, Moonlight,'" says Kivel. "A turning point was when Sam Wilkes came to track fretless bass. The watery tones helped move the track and give it life. I dedicate the tune to the memory of Arthur Russell, my favorite artist and the man I named both my children after."

--

LAWRENCE ROTHMAN - "DECENT MAN"

Lawrence Rothman will release a new two-part album in 2021 via KRO. The first part, due January 29, is titled Good Morning, America and features collaborations with Lucinda Williams, Marissa Nadler, Mary Lattimore, Girlpool, Pino Palladino, and more. The second part is Not a Son, a spoken word album where Rothman is backed by members of Thundercat's band. This is the first single

--

MAL BLUM - "NOBODY WAITS"

Mal Blum released Pity Boy via Don Giovanni Records last year, and they're following it with a new 7", "Nobody Waits" b/w "San Cristóbal," via Saddle Creek's Document Series on November 20. Mal recorded it with their band before the coronavirus quarantine, and says, "Listening back, this seven-inch feels like a relic. An old photograph of a weekend spent idly with my bandmates years ago, though it was only a few months. Spending the weekend together felt like a reprieve. Home is a respite. It doesn’t have to be yours."

--

BLUNT RAZORS (PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS) - "AMBER WAVES"

Planes Mistaken For Stars members Gared O'Donnell and Neil Keener have formed a new project in quarantine, Blunt Razors, and their first song is the post-rock/slowcore-leaning "Amber Waves," which you can read more about here.

--

ANTONIONI - "MALCOMER"

Seattle indie rockers Antonioni signed to Lauren Records and their first single for the label is "Malcomer," which you can read more about here.

--

CHAMBERLAIN - "NOT YOUR WAY"

Post-hardcore/alt-country/indie rock veterans Chamberlain are releasing their first album in two decades this November, and you can read more about second single "Not Your Way" here.

--

RED CITY RADIO - "100,000 CANDLES"

Red City Radio ask "Why is the world on fire?" on this new gravelly-voiced punk anthem that you can read more about here.

--

ERIKA DE CASIER - "NO BUTTERFLIES, NO NOTHING"

Vocalist and producer Erika de Casier garnered comparisons to Sade with her 2019 debut LP. Now she's signed to 4AD with this new single, which we wrote more about here.

--

