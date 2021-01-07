So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARTIN GORE (DEPECHE MODE) - "HOWLER"

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore has a new solo EP, The Third Chimpanzee, due out January 29 via Mute and he's just shared this atmospheric, throbbing new track from it. “‘Howler’ was the first track I recorded for The Third Chimpanzee EP,” Martin says. “I resynthesized some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That’s why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks.”

GLASS BEACH - "BEACH LIFE IN DEATH" (CAR SEAT HEADREST COVER)

L.A.'s Glass Beach have covered Car Seat Headrest's Twin Fantasy track "Beach Life in Death," matching the original in scope and managing to turn in a version even longer than either of CSH's versions, clocking in at 14 minutes.

SLOPE - "PURPLE ME"

German hardcore band Slope are following their two EPs with their first full-length album, Street Heat, on March 12 via BDHW Records, and the first single finds them taking their sound into psychedelic funk-metal territory that Stereogum compared to Mother’s Milk-era Red Hot Chili Peppers. That's very apt, and if you dig this whole recent trend of underground hardcore bands embracing '90s alt-rock, you should definitely not sleep on this.

DISSIDENTE - ".45"

Pittsburgh political ska-core/hardcore band Dissidente have followed their killer Frontline EP with this fired-up single that takes on mass shootings. There's no ska on this one, but there's plenty of hard-hitting melodic hardcore and chugging metallic riffage, and the whole thing rips.

THE SONDER BOMBS - "K."

Cleveland indie-punks The Sonder Bombs have shared a new single from their anticipated sophomore LP Clothbound. This is some of the darkest, heaviest stuff we've heard from this band yet, and they're just as good at this kinda thing as they are at the '60s pop-inspired stuff on the last single.

LAST DAYS - "TRADITION" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Griselda's Benny the Butcher has been on fire lately, and he keeps that going with his killer verse on this new Last Days song.

LOST HORIZONS (COCTEAU TWINS/DIF JUZ) - "IN QUIET MOMENTS" FT URAL THOMAS

Lost Horizons, the duo of Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), will release the second half of their double album In Quiet Moments on February 26. (Pt 1 came out in December.) The title track features vocals from soul/gospel great Ural Thomas.

KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS - "EARLY"

Greek synthpop band are back with this chilled-out, orchestral instrumental. Lovely stuff.

MARLON CRAFT - "AT THE DOOR"

NYC rapper Marlon Craft has a new project, How We Intended, due in February, and he just dropped this new song which finds him delivering pensive rhymes over a chilled-out, jazzy backdrop.

DALE CROVER - "I'LL NEVER SAY"

Melvins' Dale Crover releases his solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! next week (1/15) via Joyful Noise, and here's another '60s psych-inspired single from it.

CARPOOL TUNNEL - "FLORA"

San Francisco power pop band Carpool Tunnel will release their debut album Bloom on February 26 via Pure Noise, and they've just put out new single "Flora." "Flora’ is here to remind you that no matter how grim life may seem, there will always be sparks of light, love, and hope as long as we are open to them," the band says.

NAO - "ANTIDOTE" (ft. ADEKUNLE GOLD)

UK R&B singer Nao follows up her recent single with Lianne La Havas with this new one featuring Nigerian highlife singer Adekunle Gold. Their styles sound great together on "Antidote," which Nao says "is the remedy to 2020, it's a song born out of lockdown which was something that affected everybody's lives all over the world. Both Adekunle and I had daughters born weeks apart during this time, they lifted our vibrations and we wanted to share that good energy with the rest of the world."

TAYLOR SWIFT - "RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT ME" & "IT'S TIME TO GO"

The deluxe edition of evermore, Taylor Swift's second album of 2020, has now reached streaming services, including two bonus tracks, written, like the rest of the album, with The National's Aaron Dessner.

CULTED - "BLACK BIRD"

Blackened doom collective Culted will release a new album, Nous, on February 26 via Season of Mist, and it'll include the cold, ominous "Black Bird," which comes with an equally eerie video.

BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE - "PAST, FUTURE & PRESENT"

Having released Self Help last fall, Toronto's Badge Epoque Ensemble are back with Future, Past & Present, a collection of instrumental, alternate mix versions of all BÉE songs which originally featured guest vocalists, as well as the title track which is new and you can listen to now.

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE - "PROVE IT"

Australian duo Divide and Dissolve have shared another track from their upcoming album Gas Lit -- the dark and sludgy "Prove It."

TAMAR APHEK - "RUSSIAN WINTER"

Israeli singer-songwriter Tamar Aphek will release All Bets Are Off on January 29 via Kill Rock Stars. Get a taste with wigged-out single/video "Russian Winter."

RHYE - "COME IN CLOSER"

Michael Milosh's new album as Rhye, Home, is due out January 22 via Loma Vista, and the latest single, "Come in Closer," is about how "relationships deepen and you​ ​invite someone into your world, your life, your home,​ ​layers of appreciation, vulnerability, and patience reveal themselves," Milosh says.

RAT COLUMNS - "NO STRANGER TO LIFE"

Australian musician David West will release Pacific Kiss, his new album as Rat Columns, on February 12 via Tough Love. The album features Mikey Young (Total Control) and Raven Mahon (Grass Widow, The Green Child) and first single "No Stranger to Life" is a breezy delight.

WIDOWSPEAK - "ROMEO AND JULIET" (DIRE STRAITS COVER)

"It's one of our mutual favorites, from the very first notes it just takes you to that place," says Widowspeak's Molly Hamilton of Dire Straits' '80s classic. "Sometimes you just want to sing something that feels like a friend, ya know? We recorded the cover in an afternoon, and don't have much of a soundproofed situation, so you can kind of hear the sounds of the neighborhood in the background."

SERJ TANKIAN (SYSTEM OF A DOWN) & TOM MORELLO (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - "NATURAL'S NOT IN IT" (GANG OF FOUR COVER)

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello have shared their cover of Gang of Four's "Natural's Not in It" from the upcoming tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The song, off Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment!, is where where The Problem of Leisure gets its title, and Tom and Serj deliver a spirited cover, putting their own spin on Andy Gill's signature riff while staying pretty true to the original.

BELL ORCHESTRE - "MOVEMENT"

The first album in 10 years from Bell Orchestre (ft Arcade Fire's Sarah Neufeld and Richard Reed Parry) was created from group improvisation and then sculpted into one 45-minute, seamless work. Its title also refers to their method of making the record: they wired Sarah Neufeld's home in Vermont for sound.

TIGERS JAW - "HESITATION"

Tigers Jaw have shared the third single off their anticipated new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me, and you can read more about it here.

KINGS OF LEON - "THE BANDIT" & "100,000 PEOPLE"

Kings of Leon have announced their first album in five years, When You See Yourself, and shared two new songs. Read more about them here.

COLLAPSE CULTURE - "DISABUSE"

Collapse Culture is the new long-distance duo of Graham Scala (Bleach Everything, US Christmas, Interstitia) and Ian Miller (Kowloon Walled City, Strangelight, Less Art) who formed during quarantine, and they're gearing up to release their self-titled debut album on 1/29 via Pax Aeternum. You can read more about new single "Disabuse" here.

RACCOON CITY - "CARNATION"

Australian screamo/post-hardcore band Raccoon City are back from hiatus and gearing up to finally follow their 2014 debut LP with a new album this year. Read more about the intense lead single "Carnation" here.

