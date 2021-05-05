26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KELLY LEE OWENS - "WAKE UP" (LORAINE JAMES REMIX)

On June, Kelly Lee Owens will release the Inner Song Remix Series, featuring tracks from her great 2020 album reworked by BBreaka, Loraine James, Eikka, Shorter Roza, Yazzus, and Coby Sey. Loraine James takes "Wake Up," the ethereal closing track on Inner Song, and turns it into much more of a banger.

--

RODRIGO AMARANTE - "MARÉ"

Brazilian singer-songwriter and onetime Little Joy leader Rodrigo Amarante will release new album Drama on July 16 via Polyvinyl. It's his first album since 2014's Cavalo. "I started the album wanting to focus on rhythm and melody, to abandon those rich chord progressions and modulations I’ve inherited from Brazil and be more straight for a bit," says Rodrigo. "As I wrote I realized that there was a trigger to me in that attempt, a shadow of the shaved-head boy I had to be, sucking it up. Instead, I embraced the complications I’ve inherited.” Check out first single and video "Maré."

--

MATTHEW DEAR - "HIKERS Y"

“I used to ruminate on a single line of a song," Matthew Dear says, talking about this new single from his forthcoming album. "Usually during the production phase, I can hum a melody repeatedly and capture it as quickly as possible. Those moments usually get flushed out into broader verses and segments later. Listening back to ‘Hikers Y,’ I hear the dark of night in my voice and delivery. This song comes from the isolation of being a musician alone in a studio after midnight. The lyrics ‘I’m through with all the conversation. I was never good at conversation.’ are not about sadness, but more about the acceptance of solitude -- A musician and their craft in the solitude of a night, while everyone around them is asleep." Matthew's new album, Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album, is out June 25 on Ghostly.

--

MODEST MOUSE - "WE ARE BETWEEN"

Modest Mouse have announced their first album in six years (more info here), and here's the funk-punk-tinged lead single.

--

LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE LINDSAY) - "ANIMAL"

Laura Marling and Tunng's Mike Lindsay have announced their second album as LUMP, Animal, and here's the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

STOREFRONT CHURCH - "TOTAL STRANGER"

Storefront Church (aka Lukas Frank) has shared another song off his upcoming debut album As We Pass (due 5/21 via Sargent House), and it's a nostalgic, melancholic ballad.

--

JOAN ARMATRADING - "ALREADY THERE"

Veteran singer/songwriter Joan Armatrading will release her 20th album, Consequences, on June 18 via BMG. The first single is the captivating "Already There."

--

HELLISH FORM - "ACHE"

Hellish Form -- the doom metal duo of Body Void's Willow Ryan and Keeper's Jacob Lee -- have shared another devastating song off their upcoming album Remains. Willow said to Metal Injection, "'Ache' is about isolation and its strain on one's identity. It wasn't intended to be a quarantine song, but it's easy and not totally inappropriate to read it as one. Musically, we wanted to do something that played more toward our synth and pop influences while keeping our sound intact." You can definitely hear those synth and pop influences, but it's still very much a harsh, extreme metal song. Listen here and stream the previous single below.

--

WITHERED - "CASTING IN WAIT"

Atlanta blackened death metallers Withered have shared another rager off upcoming album Verloren, due 6/25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists.

--

CONFINES - "CREDIBLE FEAR"

Confines is the electronic solo project of David Castillo (who fronts the post-hardcore bands Primitive Weapons and White Widows Pact and co-owns Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar), and he's now shared a video for "Credible Fear," one of the two songs on the single he put out this past January. It's a distorted, glitchy, hypnotic song, and the video follows suit.

--

NAP EYES - "WHEN I COME AROUND" (GREEN DAY COVER)

Canadian indie rock act Nap Eyes (aka Nigel Chapman) has put a folky, lo-fi spin on Green Day's classic pop punk smash "When I Come Around." Pretty cool.

--

MNDSGN - "MEDIUM RARE"

Mndsgn has shared another song off upcoming album Rare Pleasure (due 6/4 via Stones Throw), and it's a chill, jazzy, psychedelic pop song.

--

LYDIA AINSWORTH - "COSMIC DUST"

"Cosmic Dust," the latest single from Lydia Ainsworth's new album Sparkles & Debris, is a twinkly pop track. "We are simply dirt, water and air animated by the sun for a particle moment; we will all soon be gone," Lydia says. "What is the legacy we leave behind if we keep hurting and devaluing other people’s existences? This song is about my hope for meaning beyond what feels like a nihilistic world order, one that turns a blind eye to injustice and abuse to each other and the planet."

--

HALF PAST TWO - "SOME NIGHTS"

Orange County ska-pop-punks Half Past Two have confirmed that their new album will arrive in October via Pay Attention Records, and new single "Some Nights" is as bright, catchy, and upbeat as you'd expect from this band.

--

GEOFFREY O'CONNOR - "FOOLISH ENOUGH" (FEAT. LAURA JEAN)

Crayon Fields frontman Geoffrey O'Connor will release new album For As Long As I Can Remember on August 6 via Chapter Music. It's an album of duets that pairs him with Jonnine (HTRK), Sarah Mary Chadwick, Laura Jean, Sui Zhen and more. The first single is "Foolish Enough" featuring Laura Jean and recalls lush '80s pop like Prefab Sprout and Sade. Bass on the track is by Donny Benet.

--

BLURRY THE EXPLORER "YORU NI YUKU" (FEAT. TENNISCOATS)

Composer Jeremy Gustin leads Brooklyn group Blurry the Explorer who will release their self-titled album on June 18. The album features appearances by Brian Eno, Tenniscoats, Kalmia Traver (Rubblebucket), Sarah Pedinotti (LIP TALK), & more. The first single is the lovely, ethereal "Yoru Ni Yuku" that features Tenniscoats on vocals and sax.

--

L'RAIN - "BLAME ME"

"I am fascinated by clowns’ predilection for entropy and absurdity, and by their general role as the ultimate icon of emotional complexity (the tears of the clown...)," L'Rain says of the accompanying video for her new single, "Blame Me," off her upcoming album for Mexican Summer, Fatigue. "There's also something about 'freaks' that make me feel at home: people who are deemed useless, dangerous, or too strange to understand. Who doesn't feel misunderstood in this time of social media, social chaos, and social scarcity?"

--

ICEAGE - "HIGH & HURT"

Here's one last early taste of Iceage's Seek Shelter before the whole thing drops. "High & Hurt" quotes liberally from classic spiritual "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," bent of course to the band's own needs.

--

LOS LOBOS - "SAIL ON, SAILOR" (BEACH BOYS COVER) & "LOVE SPECIAL DELIVERY" (THE MIDNIGHTERS COVER)

Los Lobos will release Native Sons this summer, a "love letter to Los Angeles" featuring covers of some of their favorite songs by L.A. artists. Here are their versions of The Beach Boys' "Sail on, Sailor" and The Midnighters' "Love Special Delivery."

--

THE TUBS (EX JOANNA GRUESOME) - "TWO PERSON LOVE"

The Tubs were formed in 2019 by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen Williams and George Nicholls, and will release the Name EP on July 30. They still know how to write catchy, janglepop as "Two Person Love" shows.

--

SUNNY JAIN - "I'LL MAKE IT UP TO YOU"

During pandemic lockdown, Red Baraat's Sunny Jain created a project called Phoenix Rise which combines art, music, photography, food, and a "belief in global citizenship by supporting social justice movements." The 10-track album features collaborations with Vijay Iyer, Joe Russo, Arooj Aftab, Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Michael League (Snarky Puppy), and dozens more. "I'll Make it Up to You" features Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, among others.

--

DOT ALLISON - "LONG EXPOSURE"

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison is back with Heart-Shaped Scars, her first solo album in 12 years, which will be out July 30. The record is also colored with field recordings of birds, brooks, and other sounds from the Hebrides, the Scottish archipelago where Dot has a cottage. “I wanted it to be comforting like a familiar in-utero heartbeat," says Alison, "a pure kind of album that musically imbues a return to nature.”

--

LIARS - "SEKWAR"

Liars are back with The Apple Drop, their first album in three years, which will be out August 6 via Mute. “Momentum and revolution were themes I wanted to explore, to give the listener this sense of transformation and to feel like you were being transported through the wormhole," says Angus Andrew A wormhole definitely comes to mind with the eerie, visually stunning video for first single "Sekwar," directed by Clemens Habicht and has Angus Andrew exploring the bowels of the earth.

--

ALASTOR - "DEATH CULT"

Alastor blend Stooges and Sabbath worship on this fuzzed-out new single, which you can read more about here.

--

JEFF PARKER - "SLIPPIN' INTO DARKNESS"

Jeff Parker, who plays in Tortoise and released the great jazz album Suite for Max Brown last year, has covered "Slippin' Into Darkness," the 1971 single by War, for a new benefit compilation. Read more about it here.

--

ODDCOUPLE - "ENEMIES" (ft. THEMIND)

Chicago producer/musician oddCouple has announced his new album Reflections and shared the second single, which features theMIND. Read more about it here.

--

