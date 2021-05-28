26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BIG FREEDIA - "JUDAS" (LADY GAGA COVER)

Lady Gaga will release a 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way on June 18 via Interscope, and it'll feature reimaginings of six songs from the album by different artists. One of them is Big Freedia's very fun new version of "Judas," which is out now. "Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it," Freedia said. "To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?"

--

EYEBALL - FOUND MY WAY TO HEAVEN WHEN I LET GO EP

Eyeball just released this new three-song EP, which channels late '90s / early 2000s radio rock through a lens of shoegaze and post-hardcore. Fans of anything from Failure to Superheaven, take note.

--

J BALVIN - "QUÉ MÁS PUES?" (ft. MARIA BECERRA)

J Balvin duets with Maria Becerra on this very catchy dose of reggaeton/Latin pop.

--

EMINEM - "KILLER" (REMIX ft. JACK HARLOW & CORDAE)

Eminem has released a new remix of "Killer" from Music to Be Murdered By - Side B, and the new version features newly-added verses from Jack Harlow and Cordae.

--

FARRUKO - "LOVE 66" (ft. CJ)

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Farruko will release his new album La167 later this year, and it includes this new single, which features the newly-popular Staten Island drill rapper CJ.

--

BAD BUNNY - "100 MILLONES" (ft. LUAR LA L)

Bad Bunny continues to be insanely prolific, and he still maintains a serious amount of quality control too. This new song is great.

--

TWELVE'LEN - "BROKEN WINGS"

Miami R&B singer Twelve'len will release a new album, Sugar Hill Express, later this year, and it'll include this very cool, ethereal new song.

--

NERVOUS TRIGGERS - "GOOD RUN"

Asbury Park punks Nervous Triggers are back with this surfy, garagey new ripper. They're also playing a Brooklyn show on 8/20 at Our Wicked Lady with Mikey Erg and Crazy & the Brains.

--

GASP - "LEAST EXPECTED"

Swedish noisy, hardcore-tinged punks Gasp debuted with the ripper "Dragging Through Mud" earlier this year, and they just followed it with their second song "Least Expected." Both are awesome. "We wish to inspire other people, especially women, to pick up an instrument and start playing music, regardless of your age or level of knowledge." the band tells Idioteq.

--

HUMINOID - PROMO 2021

Not only did Paper Wings Records release an awesome 4-way split from Kurama, p.s.you'redead, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined today, they also put out this promo from the very promising, very modern-sounding Indonesian metalcore band Huminoid. If you're into the electronic-tinged metalcore of bands like Vein and Code Orange, don't sleep on this.

--

MOONSHINE - "ONWARD" (ft. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW & SANGO)

Montreal’s Moonshine Collective have announced a new album, SMS For Location Vol. 4, due June 18 via FORESEEN Entertainment. This new single is a groovy collab with Georgia Anne Muldrow and Sango.

--

JESSE ROYAL - "NATTY DREAD"

Modern-day reggae great Jesse Royal's anticipated new album Royal arrives 6/11 via Easy Star Records and here's another very promising, very hypnotic song from it.

--

PRAISE THE PLAGUE - "BLACKENING SWARM II"

Berlin post-black metallers Praise The Plague are releasing their third album, The Obsidian Gate, on July 30 via Lifeforce Records, and lead single "Blackening Swarm II" is some towering, intense stuff.

--

ODDCOUPLE - "WHO I GOTTA BE" (ft. ELIJAH BLAKE & MELANIE FAYE)

Hip hop/R&B producer oddCouple's new album Reflections comes out next week, and here's another taste of it. It puts a futuristic, electronic spin on '90s R&B.

--

BIGGER BETTER SUN - "WHEN I NEED IT MOST"

New York's Bigger Better Sun will release a new LP, Adjust To Wellness, on July 2 via Counter Intuitive, and this new single sounds like a fresh update of sunny, power-poppy 2000s emo.

--

BLIND EQUATION - "_BLUR"

Blind Equation call themselves "emotional cybergrind" and they're prepping a new album called Life Is Pain for fall 2021. It includes the just-released single "_BLUR" which mixes glittery synths with abrasive grindcore and a total downer vibe. It rips.

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "LIFE'S LEMONS"

Best known for blistering, shouting punk, Chubby and the Gang switch gears on this new 7" single, offering up this swaying ballad, perfect for slow dancing under a mirrorball.

--

DUSTED (BRIAN OF HOLY FUCK) - "THEY DON'T KNOW YOU"

Brian Borcherdt of Holy Fuck is set to release III, his new solo album under the name Dusted, which will be out July 3 via Awal. This is about as far away from Holy Fuck as you can get, with "They don't know you" sounding more like Chris Isaak than dancerock.

--

SPARKS, MARION COTILLARD, ADAM DRIVER, - "SO MAY WE START"

Annette, Sparks and filmmaker Leos Carax's long-in-the-works rock opera starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will make its world premiere as the opening night film of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The trailer looks spectacular, and now they've shared the first song from the film, "So May We Start."

--

KINGS OF CONVENIENCE - "FEVER"

Kings of Convenience will release Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, next month, and they've now shared a second song from the album. "Fever" is a breezy, buoyant bossa nova number, lifted by elegant piano, violin and Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe's signature harmonies.

--

JIM BOB (CARTER THE UNSTOPPABLE SEX MACHINE) - "SUMMER OF NO TOUCHING"

Former Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob is back with new album Who Do We Hate Today in August. He wittily recounts the summer of 2020 as his first single from the LP.

--

BERTRAND BURGALAT - "REVE CAPITAL"

These days you don't get a lot of amazing music videos, ones that feel like there was more than 10 minutes thought put into them. But there are still a few, like Kings of Convenience's "Rocky Trail." Add to that list Bertrand Burgalat's hallucinatory video for "Rêve capital," the title track from his upcoming album.

--

GULFER - "LOOK" / CHARMER - "DIAMOND (SPRINKLER)"

Two very good emo bands, Montreal's Gulfer and Michigan's Charmer, have just released a new split on Topshelf, No Sleep, and Royal Mountain, and you can read more about it here.

--

ACTION NEWS - "GOD DON'T SEE UNDER THE EL" & "FAILED STATE"

Action News is a new Philly hardcore band fronted by Patrick Troxell (Lovelorn, ex-Creepoid) that also features members of Jesus Piece, Nothing, Fixation, and more, and they're streaming two ragers off their upcoming debut EP. Read more here.

--

AT THE GATES - "THE PARADOX"

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Nightmare of Being (which you can pre-order on limited clear vinyl in our store). Read more about it here.

--

KURAMA, P.S.YOU'REDEAD, THOTCRIME, THE QUEEN GUILLOTINED - 4 WAYS TO DIE

We were just talking about how the sounds of chaotic, obnoxious, theatrical 2000s post-hardcore are coming back in a big way, and if that's of interest to you, you need this new 4-way split from Kurama, p.s.you'redead, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.