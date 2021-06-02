26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "FOUND OUT"

Martha Skye Murphy follows her Yours Truly EP with a new single, which a press release says was "composed almost entirely with classical instruments - clavinet, clarinet, voice, guitar all of which are subverted and turned inside out." The result is a haunting, minimal art pop song that falls somewhere between '90s PJ Harvey and '80s Kate Bush, but Martha makes it her own.

FREE THROW - "OCULAR PAT DOWN"

Nashville emo band Free Throw have shared the third single off their anticipated fourth album Piecing It Together (due 6/25 via Triple Crown), and this one's an anthemic pop punk power ballad. It also comes with a Jez Pennington-animated video that brings "some attention to a few killer venues that are still very much hurting or have had to close their doors for good."

DARKSIDE - "LAWMAKER"

Darkside's first album in eight years, Spiral, is out next month and Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington have just shared a third song from it. Powered by a loping beat, "Lawmaker" has a slinky, warm charm.

DOT ALLISON - "CAN YOU HEAR NATURE SING?"

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison will release Heart Shaped Scars, her first solo album in 12 years, in July. Second single "Can You Hear Nature Sing?" is gorgeous, bucolic folk that first began life as a poem inspired by her friend and poet Stuart McKenzie recommending some poets to her. “On reading some of the work I wanted to use my immediate natural environment to write a poem” Dot says.

MASTON - "SOUVENIR"

Psych-pop auteur Maston will release new album Souvenir on September 10 via Leisure / Calico Discos. On the album he's backed by Geneva-based band L’Eclair who helped him achieve his vision that, as usual, pulls from Morricone, komische, flower-power pop and more. Get an early taste vide the terrific title track.

NICOLAS GODIN (AIR) - "ANOTHER SIDE" (FEAT. WE ARE KING)

Air's Nicolas Godin is releasing an expanded edition of his 2020 album Concrete & Glass that comes with six bonus tracks, including collaborations with Kadhja Bonet, Kirin J Callinan and Kate NV. He's shared another of the new tracks, "Another Side," which features We Are King, and comes with a videogame music video.

LOWER AUTOMATION - "COMBOVER"

Chicago's Lower Automation make mathy, noisy punk, and their self-titled debut album is due July 12 via Zegema Beach Records. It'll feature this scorcher of a new song, which the band tells Idioteq "is about how we build up systems to protect ourselves and cover up our faults, but really they just exclude and harm others."

THE TIN CAN COLLECTIVE - "SUBURBAN JUNGLE" & "IN IS OUT"

Long Island's The Tin Can Collective are not an easy band to pin down. They've got a new LP, Axiomatic Alarm Clock, and across the two singles they've released so far, they touch on indie rock, emo, folk, heartland rock, and more, all seen through a lo-fi DIY lens.

GASPARD AUGE - "VOX"

Justice's Gaspard Auge is releasing his solo debut, Escapades, June 25, and new single "Vox" is another widescreen, cinematic romp.

MONEYBAGG YO - "ROOKIE OF THE YEAR"

Having just recently released his new album A Gangsta's Pain, the prolific Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is already back with another new single. As you'd expect from him, it's hard-hitting and ominous but still with pop appeal.

DESCENDENTS - "NIGHTAGE"

"Nightage," the latest single from 9th & Walnut, " was written about Dianne Chai of the Alley Cats, because I was kind of enamoured of her, both as a really, really good bass player and as a nice-looking woman," bassist Tony Lombardo told Rolling Stone. "Her style is very in the groove and very cool."

CITIZEN - "BLUE SUNDAY" & "THIN AIR" (ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS)

Citizen have released the second EP in their Glass Mix EP series, which finds them offering up different versions of songs from their new albumLife In Your Glass World. The first EP featured stripped-back, mostly acoustic versions, but this one finds them turning "Blue Sunday" and "Thin Air" into experimental electronic songs.

AMPERSOUNDS - "TECHNOPERA" FT. RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Rufus Wainwright collaborated with house DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman, aka Ampersounds, on a new EP, due out July 16 via West End Records. The first single is "Technopera," and Rufus told Variety, "I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred. It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think."

THE CATENARY WIRES - "FACE ON THE RAIL LINE"

The Catenary Wires, aka Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey of Heavenly Tallulah Gosh and other indiepop groups, will release new album Birling Gap in June, and here's another single off it. "'Face on the Rail Line' is set in a world where virtual connection is increasingly replacing physical connection," say Amelia and Rob. "But where, all too often, the signal is unreliable. It’s a love song at heart. The ‘face on the rail line’ is one of those icons on location apps – in this case an app tracking someone you desperately want to see. The icon inches its way along the line on the screen, but then disappears as phone reception is lost." Amelia and Rob made the video themselves.

SPELLLING - "TURNING WHEEL"

"Turning Wheel," the title track of Spellling's new album, is ornate and theatrical with strings and a choir.

PAYS P - "OLATUNJI"

French trio Pays P are gearing up to release their debut album, Ça v aller, which was produced by SAVAK's Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski. "Olatunji" owes a little bit to more traditional French pop / rock n' roll, but then things get loud and noisy. Cool song!

CLINIC - "FINE DINING"

Long-running UK psych act Clinic are back with their first new music since 2019's Wheeltappers and Shunters. "Fine Dining" is a little brighter than your average Clinic track, but that sinister undercurrent is still there. Say the band, “Fine Dining is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band's love of the exotic and having a good time.”

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING - "PEOPLE, LET'S DANCE" FT EERA

UK group Public Service Broadcasting will release new album Bright Magic on September 24 via Play it Again Sam. An album in three parts (Building A City / Building A Myth / Bright Magic), the group describe it as their most ambitious undertaking yet. "It’s become an album about moving to Berlin to write an album about people who move to Berlin to write an album," says the group's J. Willgoose. The album's first single, "People, Let's Dance," incorporates a riff from Depeche Mode’s “People Are People,” and features lead vocals from Berlin artist EERA.

MOUSE RAT - "THE PIT" AND "TWO BIRDS HOLDING HANDS"

Mouse Rat, the fictional band on NBC's Parks & Recreation led by Chris Pratt's character, Andy Dwyer, announced that their debut album, The Awesome Album, was going to get a real life release. (The news came on the 10th anniversary of classic Parks & Rec episode "Li'l Sebastian.") They've now shared a couple more songs off the record.

OSEES - "ENCRYPTED BOUNCE" (LIVE AT THE CHAPEL, SF)

OSEES will release Live at The Chapel, SF on June 12 via Silver Current / Castle Face. The double vinyl set, recorded on October 2, 2019, closes with this 14-minute ripper.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER - "GLORY STRUMS"

Hiss Golden Messenger has shared a new song off his upcoming album Quietly Blowing It, and you can read more about it (and see his just-announced tour dates) here.

BILLIE EILISH - "LOST CAUSE"

Billie Eilish has shared the latest single off her extremely anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever (vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about it here.

ME REX - "GALENA"

ME REX's very unique new LP Megabear is a 52-track song cycle that's intended to be shuffled and will sound like a cohesive album no matter what order you hear it in. (I listened three times today and I can confirm this is true - Andrew.) You can stream the whole thing at megabear.co.uk, and "Galena" is the album's lead single, which is made up of five of the various parts. Read more here.

DENZEL CURRY - "BAD LUCK"

Denzel Curry has released a new rock song (co-produced by Trash Talk bassist Spencer Pollard) for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (which you can pre-order our limited, exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant of), and you can read more about the song here.

MOOR MOTHER - "ZAMI"

The very talented, very versatile rapper/poet/artist/etc Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) has signed to ANTI- Records, and her first single for the label is "Zami," which you can read more about here.

CHVRCHES - "HOW NOT TO DROWN" (FT. ROBERT SMITH)

Chvrches' moody new single, the latest from their just-announced album, Screen Violence, features The Cure's Robert Smith.

