YOUR OLD DROOG - "SO HIGH"

"This is not a weed song," Droog says of his dreamily produced new single, saying instead a thoughtful reflection of "mind-expanding experiences from his past." The single's cover art says otherwise though.

--

BROCKHAMPTON - JEREMIAH (ORIGINAL)

Today Brockhampton released a deluxe version of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, featuring four bonus tracks including this new track, "Jeremiah."

--

RODDY RICCH - "LATE AT NIGHT"

Compton MC Roddy Rich is back with this new single produced by Mustard. "You got to treat every album like it's the last thing you could ever say, if you get what I'm saying," Roddy told Zane Lowe. "So I treat every song I put out now, everything I put out is as if this is what I got to say, like, this is my peace." The video for "Late at Night" is a real extravaganza, a psychedelic trip involving magical ferris wheels, and a very 1980s fantasy sequence that turns into nightmare.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "LOSING A WHOLE YEAR" (THIRD EYE BLIND COVER)

Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer are releasing their sophomore album, Bless My Psyche, in September via Hopeless, and the new track they've shared doesn't appear on it. It's a killer cover of Third Eye Blind's "Losing a Whole Year," from 3EB's self-titled 1997 album.

--

BAD BUNNY - "YONAGUNI"

Bad Bunny sings in Japanese on his new track, "Yonaguni," which is named after an island in Japan and is the latest in his prolific string of very good singles.

--

STEVE KILBEY & THE WINGED HEELS - "SWINGING ON THE MOON"

The Church frontman Steve Kilbey releases new double solo album today, The Hall of Counterfeits, with his band The Winged Heels. Kilbey says it's "The record I had to make before I shuffle off this mortal coil and begin again all over - some other time, some other place. But this record is the big one and even if I do get another thirty years down here it will be a hard one to ever top."

--

ORVILLE PECK - "BORN THIS WAY (THE COUNTRY ROAD VERSION)" (LADY GAGA COVER)

Lady Gaga is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Born This Way with a special anniversary edition of the original, featuring six tracks from artists "representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community" reimagining its songs. We already heard Big Freedia's take on "Judas," and here's Orville Peck's country-fried version of the title track.

--

TOM MORELLO & THE BLOODY BEETROOTS - "RADIUM GIRLS" FT. PUSSY RIOT, AIMEE INTERRUPTER, MISH WAY & THE LAST INTERNATIONALE

"Four extraordinary women (Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, The Interrupters’ Aimee Interrupter, White Lung’s Mish Way, The Last Internationle’s Delila Paz) and the ferocious production of The Bloody Beetroots breathe life into the true story of the Radium Girls, young Illinois factory workers who were the victims of one of the most heinous crimes in US industrial history," Tom Morello says. "I spent every summer as a kid near Ottawa, Illinois where these doomed girls used deadly radium laced paint to make glow in the dark watches. They were encouraged to lick the paintbrushes to a point to increase productivity and profit and in the end their bones literally fell apart from cancer and they were so toxic they had to be buried in lead lined coffins. The resulting court cases and publicity led to historic nationwide labor protection legislation. Every year I place flowers at the small monument to these quiet heroes and this song is dedicated to their memory.” It's from his new EP with The Bloody Beetroots, The Catrastrophists, due out June 18.

--

COWBOY BOY - "DIFFERENT"

The latest single from LA indie-punks Cowboy Boy's new album, Good Girl, is the catchy, poignant "Different."

--

THE UMBRELLAS - "SHE BUYS HERSELF FLOWERS"

San Francisco's The Umbrellas make classic jangly guitar indiepop in the tradition of NME's C86 cassette. The band's new self-titled album will be out August 6 via Slumberland and they've just shared the earworm first single.

--

TINASHE - "PASADENA" FT. BUDDY

Tinashe added guest vocals to Buddy's 2020 single "Glitch," and now he's added a verse to her first single of 2021, "Pasadena." "I wrote and recorded the song ‘Pasadena’ in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance," she says. "The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

--

JESSIE WARE - "HOT N HEAVY"

Jessie Ware releases What's Your Pleasure - The Platinum Pleasure Edition next week, and here one more of the new tracks, the suave and sultry banger "Hot N Heavy."

--

FLY ANAKIN - PIXOTE (EP STREAM)

Fly Anakin already released an excellent EP with Pink Siifu, $mokebreak, this year, and now he's shared another EP, this one self-produced, and featuring Big Kahuna OG, Bbymutha, and Henny L.O. Stereogum points out that he told his Bandcamp subscribers recently that he'd be moving his music away from streaming services, saying, "music is supposed to be personal and i’m taking back what’s mine," so you can find this (and all his releases for the foreseeable future) only on Bandcamp.

--

TY DOLLA $IGN, JACK HARLOW & 24KGOLDN - "I WON"

Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGldn's new single "I Won" is the first single off the soundtrack to F9: The Fast Saga, which opens in theaters on June 25.

--

EVIDENCE - “ALL OF THAT SAID” (FT. BOLDY JAMES)

Evidence's new album, Unlearning Vol. 1, will be out June 25 via Rhymesayers and he's just shared this new single featuring Boldy James. Over a chopped up stadium rock sample, Evidence and Boldy James reminisce about their beginnings.

--

JASIAH - "ART OF WAR" FT. DENZEL CURRY & RICO NASTY

Rising Ohio rapper Jasiah goes head to head with Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty on the intense, trap-tinged "Art of War," which was produced by Luke Swirsky, Keanu Beats, and FnZ.

--

SANDY'S - "MAGIC MIND"

San Francisco band Sandy's make head-expanding, cinematic folk rock (shades of early Midlake) and will release their new album, Magic Mind, next week. This is the title track.

--

AZURE RAY - "I DON'T WANT TO WANT TO"

Ahead of the release of Remedy, their first LP in a decade, dream pop duo Azure Ray have shared one final single, "I Don't Want To Want To." "It’s a song about coming to terms with letting go," they say. "How as we get older, we get softer and we don’t have the fight left in us. For better and for worse."

--

TUFF SUNSHINE - "MY GREATEST HITS"

NYC group Tuff Sunshine release new album Yesterday Suit later this year and following single "My Back Catalogue," they've now released "My Greatest Hits." Sensing a theme here. A mellow psych groover where they ponder "why kick at the sky when you can lay underneath her / and let my greatest hits float off into the ether."

--

GOST - "A FLEETING WHISPER"

The latest single from Gost's new album Rites of Love and Reverence is a gothy track that he describes as "an homage to not only navigating spirituality but simply being human. The uncertainty of life makes living both beautiful and terrifying. We all carry around so many similar insecurities and feelings of doubt in this modern digital age. A time in our history which promises ultimate connectivity seems, all too often, to leave many of us feeling increasingly disconnected and alone."

--

TOKIMONSTA - "SAY YES" FEAT. VANJESS

TOKiMONSTA has collaborated with Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess on a cover of Floetry's 2002 hit "Say Yes," turning the chilled-out original into a full-on dancefloor banger.

--

PORRIDGE RADIO - "HAPPY IN A CROWD" (LOVE IS EVERYTHING COVER)

Porridge Radio are back with a new song, a cover of "Happy in a Crowd" by Chicago lo-fi artist Love is Everything (aka Bobby Burg). Their cover of "Happy in a Crowd" maintains the essence of Bobby's original but makes it very much a Porridge Radio song, with melodic, strummed bass, melancholic piano and lots of atmosphere.

--

KYLE GASS (TENACIOUS D) - "VACCINATED"

Set to the tune of “I Wanna Be Sedated,“ the “Vaccinated“ video features Jack Black, John C Reilly, Samantha Bee, Toto's Steve Lukather, Evanescence's Amy Lee, and more.

--

STATIC DRESS - "SWEET"

The new single from Static Dress is a mix of chaotic, screamy metalcore and pop hooks, and we wrote more about it here.

--

BLOOD COMMAND - "A VILLAIN'S MONOLOGUE"

Blood Command released their first single with their new vocalist, Nikki Brumen, formerly of Pagan, which we wrote more about here.

--

DUA LIPA - "CAN THEY HEAR US"

Dua Lipa's new single is from the soundtrack to Nabil Elderkin's feature directorial debut, Gully.

--

