26 New Songs Out Today

SHANNON & THE CLAMS - “ALL MY CRYIN’”

From their upcoming album Year Of The Spider, Shannon & The Clams dabble in disco on their new single “All My Cryin’.” The video, directed by Ryan Daniel Browne, twists expectations that might have you wincing before it reveals what's really going on. Well done.

--

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - "THAT LIFE"

"I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called The Garden of Earthly Delights and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell," says UMO's Ruban Nielson. "When I was writing this song, 'That Life,' I was imaging the same kind of 'Where's Waldo' (or 'Where's Wally' as we call it in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun." The video is pretty cute featuring a puppet designed by Laura Manns (The Muppets) and very clever, camouflaged execution.

--

BLACK MIDI - "CRUISING"

"Cruising" was previously only available on the Japanese edition of black midi's debut album, Cavalcade, and is six and a half minutes of experimental, jazzy, proggy atmosphere.

--

GLOK (RIDE'S ANDY BELL) - "CLOSER (TO THE EDIT)"

Ride's Andy Bell is gearing up to release Pattern Recognition, the debut album from his synth alter ego, GLOK. "Closer (to the Edit)" is tripped out house that tips its hat, at least in title, to Art of Noise.

--

PURITY RING - "SOSHY"

Purity Ring released a new album, womb, last year, and they're following it with a new single, "soshy," the first release on their new label The Fellowship. "A wraith to descend the summer stairs with," Megan James says. "Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935."

--

GULLY BOYS - "FAVORITE SON"

Minneapolis indie/punk band Gully Boys have announced a new EP, Favorite Son, due September 10 via Get Better Records. It features recent single "Russian Doll," as well as the just-released title track, a climactic slow-burner that's full of purpose and angst.

--

SOLEMN BRIGHAM - "KEEP THE HOPE"

North Carolina rapper Solemn Brigham (who's one half of Marlowe with producer L'Orange) is releasing a new solo album, South Sinner Street, on September 24 via Mello Music Group. The first single is "Keep The Hope," a vintage yet timeless sounding track that'll take you right back to the mid' 90s.

--

DOS SANTOS - "CITY OF MIRRORS"

Dos Santos are a Chicago group who put a modern spin on traditional Latinx music, and they've just announced a new album, City of Mirrors, due October 15 via International Anthem. They recently released lead single "A Shot In the Dark," and along with today's announcement comes with the title track, which has hints of psychedelic rock, Latin jazz, and more.

--

SPENCER. - "MYLUV"

4AD-signed indie-soul singer Spencer. has shared the second single off his upcoming debut album Are U Down?, "MyLuv." It puts a lo-fi spin on classic soul and it comes with some truly triumphant horn lines.

--

GOLD STAR - "HEADLIGHTS U.S.A."

LA singer/songwriter Gold Star (aka Marlon Rabenreither) has shared another song off his upcoming EP Headlights USA, and this one finds him channelling synthy '80s heartland rock.

--

HEY-SMITH - "FELLOWSHIP ANTHEM"

Japanese ska-punks HEY-SMITH released one of last year's best ska albums with Life In The Sun, and now they've followed it with a new three-song single Back To Basics. One of those songs, "Fellowship Anthem," has a video. It's a fast-paced ripper with sharp horn stabs, a super catchy chorus, and a nice dubby breakdown to boot.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS & EYEDRESS - "GEORGETTE'S TEA ROOM" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Prolific underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, Affable With Pointed Teeth, due October 1 via Lex Records and entirely produced by Eyedress. It includes the pair's recent double single "Candyman" & "Four Week Cure," as well as the just-released "Georgette's Tea Room," which features Pink Siifu. It's a smoky, hazy song and a very promising taste of the LP.

--

MOTORISTS - "VAINGLORIOUS"

Canadian band Motorists channel late-'70s British punk/pub rock/power pop on their new single "Vainglorious," which is off thier upcoming debut album. The video also takes its cue from the era, paying tribute German television live music series Beat Club.

--

MORLY - "ELIOGY"

"I wrote it in the messy aftermath of a breakup,” says Morley of her new single from upcoming album Till I Start Speaking<. “It’s about the pain of causing someone else pain, of having to break someone’s heart. If the album is 9 sleep bangers and a bop—’Eliogy’ is the bop."

--

MEDIA JEWELER - "HEAVEN"

L.A. post-punks Media Jeweler will release new album The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive on August 13 via Fire Talk and here's a track to check out before the whole thing drops. "Heaven" quotes from John Cougar Mellencamp's hit "Jack and Diane" but uses the words in a very different way. "John Mellencamp had it right," Media Jeweler's Sam Farzin says. "There’s magic in not knowing; 'who would fardels bear?' Hindsight is not always 20/20 nor is the grass always greener. Patrick Shiroishi rips the sax on this one."

--

VARIOUS ARTISTS (NICOLAS JAAR, LARAAJI, MORE) - CAVES - A COMPILATION OF SILENCES

Nicolás Jaar, Laraaji, Lucrecia Dalt, Ana Quiroga, Sary Moussa, Will Epstein, Aho Ssan, and Marzio Zorio contributed to this compilation where artists "were asked to make "caves" for a length of silence of their choosing. This collection of silences and music can be used as timers for cooking, meditation, running, walking, sleeping or anything you want." All proceeds will go to the Dongyu Gatsal Ling Nunnery.

--

GORDON KOANG - "CORONAVIRUS" & "DISCO"

Originally from the Upper Nile region, musician Gordon Koang is now based out of Melbourne and has just released this new two-track 12". “People suffer a lot. I ask that God gives the doctors the big wisdom to defeat the coronavirus," he says of the record's a-side. "When people hear my song, I hope that this music counsels them. The song has a lot of meaning, it is telling them to be hopeful.”

--

AMELIA MEATH (SYLVAN ESSO) & BLAKE MILLS / SAM GENDEL - "NEON BLUE"

The first single from Sylvan Esso's just-launched Psychic Hotline Records is Amelia Meath and Blake Mills collaboration "Neon Blue," a lush, gorgeous track that features a radical reinterpretation of the song by Sam Gendel as the b-side.

--

METZ - LIVE AT THE OPERA HOUSE

In October 2020, Canadian noise punks METZ played a livestream performance at Toronto's Opera House to celebrate the release of their new album Atlas Vending. They played the album in full, along with a couple older tracks ("Negative Space" and "Wet Blanket") and they've now released it as a live album.

--

TOM MORELLO, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, EDDIE VEDDER - "HIGHWAY TO HELL" (AC/DC COVER)

The first single from the album is a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. "One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock’n’roll singers of all time," notes Tom. "And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

--

DYING WISH - "UNTIL MOURNING COMES"

Portland metalcore upstarts Dying Wish have shared "Until Mourning Comes," the latest single off their anticipated debut LP Fragments of a Bitter Memory (pre-order our clear with black smash vinyl variant), and you can read more about it here.

--

UNDEROATH - "HALLELUJAH"

Underoath have announced their first album in nearly four years, Voyeurist, and you can read more about new single "Hallelujah" here. We've also teamed with the band on a "gold static" vinyl variant, limited to 350.

--

DEAFHEAVEN - "IN BLUR"

Deafheaven have shared the third and final single from their upcoming album Infinite Granite (vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about it here.

--

ADIA VICTORIA - "MAGNOLIA BLUES"

Adia Victoria announced a new album, A Southern Gothic, and shared the bluesy first single, "Magnolia Blues," which she says is "an ode to Southern Black folk."

--

