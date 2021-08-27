26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOEY PURP - "CANDYPAINT"

Joey Purp has shared the second single off his upcoming mixtape UpLate, which marks his production debut and is inspired by Chicago house. "Candypaint" is another fine example of Joey's ability to fuse house and hip hop.

--

TINA GUO - "MOONHEARTS IN SPACE" (ft. SERJ TANKIAN)

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian gets operatic over this new track from acclaimed cellist Tina Guo.

--

GULLY BOYS - "THE WAY"

Minneapolis indie-punks Gully Boys have shared the third single off their upcoming Favorite Son EP (due 9/10 via Get Better), and it's a propulsive, anthemic song that'll bring you back to the era when MTV played alternative rock videos.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "IT AIN'T MY FAULT" (ft. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY)

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray continues to cross over in the mainstream, and he's just released one of his most radio-friendly songs yet, featuring Detroit pop-rap giant Big Sean and production from Hit-Boy.

--

BTS - "BUTTER" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

Following some apparent label troubles that tried to stop the release of this remix, Megan Thee Stallion has hopped on BTS' chart-topping single "Butter" with a short-but-sweet verse.

--

MEEK MILL - "SHARING LOCATIONS" (ft. LIL DURK & LIL BABY)

Meek Mill recently appeared on Lil Durk and Lil Baby's collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, and now Durk and Baby have returned the favor by appearing on Meek's new track "Sharing Locations." These three continue to have great chemistry.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "KNOW THE DIFFERENCE" (ft. LIL BABY)

We're nearing the release of Michigan rapper Icewear Vezzo's new album Rich Off Pints 2, and this new single brings in a pop-friendly vibe courtesy of Lil Baby.

--

RICH GANG - "BLUE EMERALD" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Young Thug had one of his first big hits with Rich Gang ("Lifestyle"), and now they've recreated some of that magic with "Blue Emerald."

--

GRIP - "WALKTHROUGH!" (ft. EMINEM)

Atlanta rapper Grip just released I Died for This!?, his first album for Eminem's Shady Records, and it includes this collaboration with his label boss. As with most recent Eminem guest verses, he reminds you how technically gifted he remains, even if most of the charm of his classic era has worn off.

--

CHRONIXX - "FREEDOM FIGHTER"

Modern-day reggae great Chronixx drops off a dark, powerful new track, of which he says, "It speaks directly to an artist like myself who has always opted to purpose my art and soul work towards the upliftment of African peoples and humanity in general. Learning from my elders, the teachings of His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I and from studying the philosophy and opinions of Marcus Garvey, the subtle truth that you can’t save anyone without experiencing salvation and freedom within yourself."

--

J BALVIN - "PERRA" (ft. TOKISCHA)

J Balvin's new album Jose is a few weeks away (due September 10), and here's another very fun dose of reggaetón from it.

--

JADAKISS - "WHO SHOT YA" (STUDIO MIX)

Jadakiss' freestyle over Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" has re-entered the public consciousness after the song was a standout of The LOX's Verzuz against Dipset, and now he's put out an official studio mix of the freestyle on streaming services.

--

DESTINY ROGERS - "SIMON SAY" (ft. FLO MILLI)

California R&B-pop singer Destiny Rogers has tapped fast-rising rapper Flo Milli to deliver an auto-tuned verse on this chilled-out new song.

--

LUCIFER - "BRING ME HIS HEAD"

Lucifer channel their inner Blue Oyster Cult on this devilish yet very catchy new song off their new album Lucifer IV (due October 29 via Century Media).

--

THE BOGMEN - "SUMMER OF SOUL"

Long Island '90s rock band The Bogmen are back with their first new music in over a decade. Reconnecting after the sudden death of a close friend, core members Billy Campion, Billy Ryan and Brendan Ryan found themselves writing music again. "Summer of Soul" is elegiac: "is this a rift in time? / some things are so sublime / they cannot be defined by words alone."

--

SUN ATOMS - "THE CAT'S EYE" FT ALEX MAAS & JASNO SWAREZ

Portland psych group Sun Atoms, led by Jsun Atoms (Daydream Machine), will release Let There Be Light on October 1. The album was produced by Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) and new single "The Cat's Eye" features Alex Maas of The Black Angels and Jasno Swarez of The Vandelles.

--

CHUBBY & THE GANG - THE MUTT'S NUTS

London's Chubby & The Gang are back with a new album of glammy, shouty, raucous punk that feels equally influenced by Sham 69, Thin Lizzy and AC/DC.

--

WARBLY JETS - "TMI"

Los Angeles band Warbly Jets make electro rock that recalls the early-'00s days of Primal Scream and Kasabian, and they've just announced their debut album, MONSTERHOUSE, which will be out in November. This is the first single.

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "I'LL BE YOUR MIRROR" (VELVET UNDERGROUNS & NICO COVER)

“I can relate to every inch of it,“ says Courtney. “I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song.“ It's from I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico that will be out in September.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "GLIDE"

Michelle Zauner is having a big year, with a great new Japanese Breakfast album, a best-selling memoir, and still on the way is her soundtrack for new open world video game Sable. "Glide" is the first single.

--

WILLIAM SHATNER - CLOUDS OF GUILT" (FT JOE JONAS) & "SO FAR FROM THE MOON" (FT BRAD PAISLEY)

The inimitable William Shatner has announced a new album, titled Bill, which will be out on September 24 via Joe Jonas’ new label Let’s Get It! Records through Republic Records. Joe is on the album, too, as part of a diverse group of collaborators including John Lurie, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, Joan as Policewoman, Robert Randolph, Dave Koz, and more. Here are two tracks to whet your whistle.

--

RIDDY ARMAN - "SPIRITS, ANGELS, OR LIES"

Montana country singer Riddy Arman has shared the third single off her upcoming self-titled debut album, and you can read more about it here.

--

TACHYS (MEW, BLUE FOUNDATION) - "SIGNIFY"

Tachys, the new new collaborative project of Mew vocalist Jonas Bjerre and Blue Foundation's Tobias Wilner, are back with their second single, and you can read more about it here.

--

BABY KEEM - "FAMILY TIES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR)

Kendrick Lamar makes a vicious return with his first verse in nearly a year on his cousin Baby Keem's new song. Read more about it here.

--

KACEY MUSGRAVES - "JUSTIFIED"

Kacey Musgraves has shared the second single off her highly anticipated new album Star-Crossed, which you can read more about here.

--

