26 New Songs Out Today

HERBERT FEAT. MEL UYE PARKER - "HYPNOTISED"

Matthew Herbert will soon be back with new album Musca, out October 22 via Accidental Records. It's the third in Herbert's "domestic house" series, following Around The House (1998), and Bodily Functions (2001). “Like presumably many other albums made during the last year, Musca reflects on navigating the challenges and joys of our most intimate relationships whilst the world is in turmoil," says Mattnew. "Not just with Covid, but with the rise in state and political violence, facebook-friendly fascism, white supremacy and a climate in crisis.” Check out new single "Hypnotised," featuring Mel Uye-Parker.

--

RICO NASTY - RICOS ARCHIVES

Rico Nasty dropped five previously unheard tracks covering a wide range of styles on her Soundcloud as a playlist, called "Ricos Archives," along with a Instagram post captioned "Secrets on SoundCloud."

--

COMBO CHIMBITA - "MEMORIA"

“In these drifting times, where haste has become aesthetically appreciated, returning to the maternal memory of our earth is a key and infallible route,” says Combo Chimbita's Helen Ceballos of their new single. “Embodying this performance affirmed the certainty that a path towards building collectively should always invite us to search from within. I give thanks to the visionary team for provoking our encounter and to Combo Chimbita for summoning music that invites us to review what is essential.” The video (somewhat NSFW) was made by Oscar Diaz way says, “Building a bridge between Combo Chimbita’s mystical exploration of memory and Helen Ceballos’ performance art was an organic weaving of the minds. They challenge us to reexamine the relationships we cultivate between our bodies, the lands we inhabit, and the radiating energy of deep ancestral roots that connect us all. Visually and sonically, we reveal the distinct transformations we encounter through life while navigating the tenderness, grief, and resilience of one’s metamorphosis.”

--

CLAIRE CRONIN - "BLOODLESS"

Claire Cronin released Big Dread Moon in 2019, and now she's announced its follow up. Bloodless is due out November 12 via Orindal Records, and she's shared the title track, another spare, haunting folk song of the sort that she does so well.

--

THE BEVIS FROND - "HOLD YOUR HORSES"

Pysch and indie rock cult legend Nick Saloman celebrates 35 years of The Bevis Frond this week with new album Little Eden. Much like Robert Pollard, Saloman's well of catchy songs never seems to run dry, as you can hear on "Hold Your Horses."

--

MUNA - "SILK CHIFFON" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

MUNA signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label back in May, and now they've shared their first new music in over a year, a poppy track that producer and guitarist Naomi McPherson calls "a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to." Phoebe also appears in the video, and on vocals in the song.

--

SOOT SPRITE - "ALONE NOT LONELY"

Exeter trio Soot Sprite announced a new EP, Poltergeists, due out October 29 via Specialist Subject Records. The first single is "Alone Not Lonely," an anthemic, propulsive track. "This was one of those epiphany moments, where I realised that alone I was not only okay, but I was thriving, and it wasn’t down to anyone else except myself," lead singer Elsie Cook says. "It was that realisation of self-love and owning my accomplishments in life. It came out in this form of pure joy that I needed to put into song.”

--

ANDREW W.K. - "STAY TRUE TO YOUR HEART"

Andrew W.K.'s new album God Is Partying is due out Friday, and ahead of its release he's shared one more single, "Stay True to Your Heart," which he told Rolling Stone is "a love song about partying, but only to an extent, and not in a very meaningful way. We can also say the chord changes are the water, the drums are like blood, the vocals are hopefully like air and water. Still, these are only clunky attempts to place an overlay astride the infinitely nuanced experience of partying — a nice way to give ourselves tidy answers."

--

HAYDEN THORPE - "METAFEELING"

Wild Beasts cofounder Hayden Thorpe will release new solo album Moondust For My Diamond on October 15 and here's a new single from it. “I was feeling inspired by studies into the potential healing properties of psilocybin mushrooms in psychotherapy," says Hayden. "I signed up to a flagship programme in the Netherlands as I wanted to explore consciousness in a safe way. The line ‘whatever was was, now what is is’ came to me and distilled much of what I had experienced during that time.”

--

KATE NASH - "HORSIE"

Kate Nash has a new album on the way, and while details have yet to be shared, she has just released a new single. “The song was the first I wrote in the pandemic. It’s lacklustre, it’s barely lifting the pencil, it’s being lonely, about missing those lost and curling up in that heavy blanket and the comfort of well practiced sadness. This was the first song that inspired the new record and I really just wanted to not try and lean into whatever I was feeling and thinking, be as honest as possible and I found so much beauty and comfort in that.”

--

TASHA - "PERFECT WIFE"

Chicago artist Tasha has been preparing her sophomore album for Father/Daughter Records and she's now announced Tell Me What You Miss The Most, due out November 5. It includes recent single "Lake Superior" and new single "Perfect Wife," which she's shared today. "When thinking about the visual for this song, I knew it had to exude romance, joy, and sweetness," Tasha says. "I found John and Jake by happenstance, but our work together felt totally seamless. This visual represents the giddiness and excitement of going on a first date with someone, and having it turn out even better than you could have imagined. Paired with their vision for a retro, theatrical, musical-movie kind of world, I think this video wonderfully captures that magic of being totally head over heels for someone perfect. John and Jake were a dream to work with, and I'm so grateful for their expert imagination."

--

TEST SUBJECTS (MELODY ENGLISH AND SAM GLICK) - "BOY NEXT DOOR"

Producer Sam Glick and vocalist Melody English have formed a new duo called Test Subjects. Their first single is "The Boy Next Door," a spacey electronic pop number which comes with a video directed by Haoyan of America. "We filmed at the Long Island home of an elderly renaissance woman named Denise," the duo say, "herself an actor—she appears alongside Jerry Springer in a recent short film—who graced our production with some Hollywood magic. The house’s dusty rooms were filled with nude paintings and haunted artifacts, like the embalmed shark fetus that Melody kisses in the video. These conditions proved ideal for our own mundane, if slightly disturbed, suburban drama. While Denise watched The Nanny in the living room, we filmed upstairs, occasionally venturing down to refill the dry ice machine and chat with her grandson, whose bedroom we were obliged to surrender at 11pm — it was a school night, and he had to sleep."

--

GREET DEATH - "I HATE EVERYTHING"

"I Hate Everything," the new single from Michigan punkgazers Greet Death, has a folky, singe-songwriter feel, with lyrics that mine the melancholy in the everyday.

--

WYE OAK - "HOLY HOLY (DEMO)"

Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011, the tenth anniversary edition of Wye Oak's third album Civilian, is due out October 22 via Merge, and from the "lost" album of previously unreleased tracks and demos they've shared a demo version of "Holy Holy," which is beautifully stripped down and raw.

--

SPIRITUAL CRAMP - "EARTH TO MIKE"

San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp announced a new EP, Here Comes More Bad News, due out October 6 via self-release. The first single is the ripping "Earth to Mike," which is accompanied by a video directed by Timmy Lodhi.

--

LALA LALA - "PROVE IT"

Lala Lala's new album I Want The Door to Open is due out October 8 via Hardly Art, and she's shared another single from it, "Prove It," which she says "is a song about insatiable people and the idea of ‘good’ vs ‘bad. It’s about lack of control. Even though this song is accusatory, I relate to the person I’m talking to. I think sometimes when we criticize other people we’re also talking about ourselves.”

--

JULIA BARDO - "IMPOSSIBLE"

Julia Bardo's debut LP Bauhaus, L’Appartamento, is due out Friday, and ahead of that she's shared one final single, "Impossible," which she says "is about emotional dependency and learning how to live by yourself, with yourself, and becoming comfortable with being on your own."

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "GIVE IT HELL"

New Zealand's Yumi Zouma are back with this new single. It holds special meaning to the group: “Before we went on stage for the only show we would play on our sold-out 2020 US tour, we held each other tight, and fighting back the tears, someone said ‘let's give it hell tonight’. The next day, ‘Truth Or Consequences’ was released. We drove to New York, took some photos, and dispersed back to our homes in the US, UK, and New Zealand. We haven’t been in the same room since. To 'give it hell' is one of the strongest ways to stay present. Throwing yourself entirely into something, knowing it’s all you can give - it can be equal parts rewarding and humbling. This song encapsulates us digging deep, pushing through self doubt, and being grateful for the purpose and process of making music together. Especially when it’s hard and feels futile. In the spirit of staying present, we wanted to release this song NOW, and not wait for any other moment than this one.”

--

JOEL VANDROOGENBROECK - "FAIRY TALE"

The late Joel Vandroogenbroeck played just about every style of music, notably with Brainticket in the '70s. In the '80s he began working with Swiss library music label Coloursound where he composed instrumentals on demand. He died in December 2019 while a new compilation of his library music was being put together. Curated by David Hollander, the collection is called Far View and will be out November 12 via Drag City. Check out one of the track, the groovy "Fairy Tale," from 1980.

--

RADIOHEAD - "IF YOU SAY THE WORD"

As they've been hinting, Radiohead are releasing a joint reissue of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac that will be out this fall. It's titled KID A MNESIA and will be out November 5 via XL. The triple disc set includes remastered editions of the two albums as well as a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, that features unearthed songs from the same sessions, including "alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-Sides," was well as never-before-heard track "If You Say the Word” and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around.”

--

MAXO KREAM FT TYLER THE CREATOR - "BIG PERSONA"

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced Weight of the World, his new album, and first since 2019's Brandon Banks, will be out in October. While full details haven't been shared, Maxo did just drop a new single and video, "Big Persona," which features Tyler, the Creator (who produced the track).

--

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS - "HERTZ"

Amyl & The Sniffers release their new album, Comfort to Me, this Friday via ATO Records & Rough Trade (preorder on exclusive pink vinyl) and they've just shared new single, "Hertz." Everyone likes a weekend getaway, and singer Amy Taylor dreams of just that with someone special, though in her hands it's less of a wish and more of an order:"TAKE ME TO THE BEACH! TAKE ME TO THE COUNTRY!" It's a ripper but also charming.

--

YARD ACT - "THE OVERLOAD"

Following some very promising singles and EPs over the last couple years, UK band Yard Act have announced their debut album, The Overload, which will be out January 7, 2022 via Island and their own Zen F.C. imprint. Here's the title track.

--

ONE STEP CLOSER - "AUTUMN"

One Step Closer shared another hard-hitting track from their anticipated debut LP, This Place You Know (pre-order on white vinyl).

--

BIG THIEF - "CERTAINTY"

Big Thief shared a gorgeous, folky new song that they recorded directly to 4-track with a cigarette lighter for power during a three-day power outage.

--

KHARI MARTEEN - "ISAIAH'S PAINT" / MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO - "BREEZES"

Khari Marteen did the score for new Netflix movie Really Love which in addition to the instrumental pieces features a new song from Meshell Ndegeocello.

