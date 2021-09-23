26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "MORE OF US THAN THEM"

Following demos and acoustic songs, West Coast hardcore icons Stick To Your Guns have released their first proper new song in four years: the bone-crushing "More Of Us Than Them."

--

LUCA - "VULTURES"

Chicago metalcore band Luca are gearing up for a new EP, and it'll include this new single, a pummeling song with a slight mathcore twist.

--

PAYDAY - "VAMPIRE" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Payday is an eccentric rapper who's been on the rise, and for this new song she teamed with one of the leaders of eccentric rap, Danny Brown.

--

YOUTH FOUNTAIN - "SCAVENGER" & "PEACE OFFERING"

Vancouver's Youth Fountain will release new album Keepsakes & Reminders on November 5 via Pure Noise, and with these two lead singles, they offer up glossy, catchy pop punk with post-hardcore grit.

--

ORLANDO WEEKS (MACCABEES) - "LOOK WHO'S TALKING NOW"

Orlando Weeks, singer of the now-defunct Maccabees, will release his second solo album, Hop Up, on January 14 via PIAS. It'll include the bubbly new single "Look Who's Talking Now," which Orlando calls "a love song. A song about expectations being fulfilled and exceeded. About knowing what’s coming and still being exultant when it actually happens."

--

BROADCASTER - "VACATION DAYS" (REMASTERED / ACOUSTIC)

NY indie-punks Broadcaster are reissuing their 2011 EP Joyride and packaging it with the songs from their Tightrope Walker 7" and acoustic versions of the Joyride songs, and releasing it as Joyride +3 on October 8 via Jump Start Records. Here's a full-band version of "Vacation Days" that transitions into an acoustic version halfway through.

--

LUNARETTE - "LOW SKY"

Brooklyn four-piece Lunarette are in the midst of releasing a series of standalone singles via Topshelf and Babe City Records. The latest is "Low Sky," a dream pop track with psychedelic flair.

--

COUPLET (YOU BLEW IT, INTO IT. OVER IT.) - "SOLD OUR SHIRTS"

As mentioned, You Blew It singer Tanner Jones is now leading a new project, Couplet, which also features Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss and Sincere Engineer's Adam Beck. Here's the second single from their upcoming debut album, and compared to the Postal Service-y lead single, this one's more of a melancholic, acoustic guitar-fueled song.

--

CREEPING DEATH - "HUMANITY TRANSCENDS"

Texas death metallers Creeping Death have shared another song off their upcoming EP The Edge Of Existence, and like the lead single, is't even gnarlier and murkier than the last Creeping Death album.

--

SHEFF G - "DRUM DUMMY"

Brooklyn drill pioneer Sheff G celebrates his 23rd birthday with a smooth, melodic new song.

--

KADHJA BONET - "FOR YOU"

The new single from Kadhja Bonet, "For You," is a swirl of retro-futuristic synths and distorted vocals.

--

FPA - "THE LOVED ONE"

FPA's new album Princess Wiko is due out November 5 via 37d03d, and the latest single is a tender ballad, "The Loved One." The song "is about finding something greater than oneself," FPA says. "It is the moment that our heroine, Princess Wiko, is able to realize that through loving another person, she is able to overcome her own selfishness. When she gets a taste of what she deems to be true, all-encompassing love—one that surpasses the ‘self’ or ego—it is something that transports her (temporarily) to another dimension of being."

--

ABSOLUTELY FREE - "EPILOGUE"

Toronto's Absolutely Free are finally releasing the follow-up to their 2014 debut on Friday and to whet your whistle, they've shared one last song before the whole thing drops. "Epilogue," ironically, is the opening track on the album is set the soaring tone of the album, recalling a pop band meeting of Tangerine Dream and Steve Reich.

--

MANDY, INDIANA (FKA GARY, INDIANA) - "BOTTLE EPISODE"

Manchester post-punks Mandy, Indiana (who until recently were known as Gary, Indiana), are gearing up to release their debut EP on November 19 via Fire Talk. They've just shared new single "Bottle Episode" which mixes cooing French vocals with a martial beat and layers of noise. As the song goes on, the cooing becomes more of a shout.

--

HYD - "SKIN 2 SKIN"

QT co-creator Hayden Dunham is releasing her self-titled solo EP on November 5 via PC Music, and the latest single from it is "Skin 2 Skin," which was produced by Caroline Polachek. "'Skin 2 Skin' is an electrified, oiled-up vector for self-ownership," Hyd says. "It’s a visceral, saddle-up, switch anthem. This song is for the ponies of the world, you know who you are. It asserts that you get to be in your body on your own terms. 'Skin 2 Skin’ is about my terms.”

--

SILVER MOVIE - "SILVER MOVIE EP"

Led by Matt Ray, L.A.'s Silver Movie make melodic, psychedelic pop that owes just a little to the late '60s Lauryl Canyon scene. He made his debut EP with Brian Jonestown Massacre's Rob Campanella and local psych-rock outfit Triptides.

--

HABIBI - "TRY" (DELTA 5 COVER)

Habibi only just their new EP, their first for Kill Rock Stars, this week which features covers of songs from the label's roster. With the news of Julz Sale's death yesterday, they've shared their version of Delta 5's "Try," "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Julz Sale, an unrivaled force in the macrocosm of punk music," says the band's Rahill Jamalifard. "The combination of driving baselines and Sale’s cool yet punching delivery really set Delta 5 apart from other bands of that era. When we set out to record the song six months ago, this all powerfully echoed back to me. I remember driving to the studio listening to the original song, hearing her hit the notes with an effortless power, playful but with conviction, she was truly one of one. Her legacy and contribution to punk will live on and continue to inspire, just as she inspired us.

--

FAUNESS - "IT GETS BETTER"

London artist Fauness is releasing her new EP, Maiden No More, on October 8 via Cascine, and the latest single is "It Gets Better." "It wasn’t my intention to keep my 'real' identity from my listeners until now," Fauness says. "If anything, my artist name Fauness represents my truest self, more aligned with my essence and my experience than Cora. Through music, I get to share my most authentic self in a way that’s impossible in day-to-day life."

--

MØTRIK - "STREAMLINE"

Portland-based krautrock band Møtrik have shared a second track off their forthcoming album MØØN: The Cosmic Electrics of MØTRIK. If you groups like Moon Duo you are going to dig this and the video, directed by Jamie Haggerty, is pretty cool.

--

SUGARPLUM FAIRIES - "SANDY SAYS"

Sylvia Ryder has led LA-based group Sugarplum Fairies since 1998, and has released eight albums of hazy dreampop over the last 23 years. A new compilation, Altar Songs 1998-2021 collects 15 of Sugarplum Fairies best tracks, including new versions of three songs -- like "Sandy Says" -- that feature Sid Simons of Beechwood and Girl Skin.

--

SPRINGTIME (MEMS DIRTY THREE, TROPICAL FUCK STORM, THE NECKS) - "WILL TO POWER"

Springtime is the new trio featuring three Australian musicians with distinct styles you may already know: singer/guitarist Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm, The Drones), drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Xylouris White) and pianist Chris Abrahams (The Necks). The group made their live debut at a series of shows in Melbourne earlier this year and will release their self-titled debut album on November 5 via Joyful Noise. Check out the first single.

--

SCOTT VON RYPER (THE BLACK RYDER, JAMC) - "OVER & OVER"

Scott von Ryper, who is one half of The Black Ryder and also plays in The Jesus & Mary Chain, will release a solo album, Dream State Treasure, on October 15 via Tran-si-ent Records / SilverDoor Music. Most of the recordings were done between 2018-2022 at Scott's home studio, but he used his time during pandemic lockdown to expand upon them, making them more grand. You can get a taste of the album via its opening track, "Over & Over," which slowly builds from an acoustic guitar to widescreen orchestral grandeur.

--

GAAHLS WYRD - "THE HUMMING MOUNTAIN"

Gaahls Wyrd (ex-Gorgoroth, Wardruna) have announced a new mini-album (get it on limited 10" vinyl), and you can read more about the title track here.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "WEIGHTS"

Bartees Strange has debuted a new song, "Weights," and you can read more about it here.

--

HEART ATTACK MAN - "PITCH BLACK"

Heart Attack Man have announced a new EP and shared this lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

CHAMBERLAIN - "RED WEATHER" (NORMAN BRANNON REMIX)

Norman Brannon (of Texas Is The Reason) has given a dancey rework to "Red Weather" by fellow emo vets Chamberlain, and you can read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.