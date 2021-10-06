26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE DODOS - "WITH A GUITAR" & "PALE HORIZON"

The Dodos have shared two more songs from their upcoming album Grizzly Peak, and like the previous two singles, they find The Dodos' classic percussive indie folk sound in fine form.

KYLIE MINOGUE AND YEARS & YEARS - "A SECOND TO MIDNIGHT"

Kylie Minogue is releasing a "Guest List Edition" of her album DISCO which features collaborations with and remixes by Years and Years, Jessie Ware, Gloria Gaynor, Basement Jaxx, Dua Lipa, and more. The first single is "A Second to Midnight" which is the collaboration with Years and Years. Watch the Sophie Muller-directed video:

DEAN WAREHAM -- "AS MUCH AS IT WAS WORTH IT"

“The song is about youth and the loss of someone you loved," says Luna's Dean Wareham of the latest single from his upcoming solo album. I wrote it after reading an essay by Zadie Smith, about joy and suffering, but one line stuck with me, it was something Julian Barnes said to her about the death of his wife: ‘it hurts, just as much as it was worth.’”

BILLY BRAGG - "MID-CENTURY MODERN"

"As a mid century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost fifty years ago," says Billy Bragg of his new single. "Likewise my politics. To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days.'" Billy's new album, The Million Things That Never Happened, is out later this month. You can watch a live-in-studio version and listen to the album version:

LONELY GUEST (TRICKY) - "MOVE ME" FT MARTA

Tricky's collaborative new album under the Lonely Guest name will be out October 22 and here's another track from it. "Move Me" features one of his current regular vocal collaborators, Marta, and puts a little rock edge on Tricky's trip-hop style.

NAOMI ALLIGATOR - "ANYWHERE ELSE"

Naomi Alligator (aka Corrinne James, who's produced music videos for Slow Pulp and Emily Yacina) will release the Concession Stand Girl EP on October 29 via Carpark, and new single "Anywhere Else" is a lovely dose of warm, timeless folk music.

DEEP PURPLE - "7 AND 7 IS" (LOVE COVER)

Proto-metal legends Deep Purple are releasing an album of covers, Turning To Crime, on November 26 via earMUSIC, and the first single is a cover of Love's 1966 garage rock classic "7 and 7 Is," a song that likely inspired Deep Purple during their early psych years.

DAN ANDRIANO & THE BYGONES - "DEAR DARKNESS"

Alkaline Trio co-frontman Dan Andriano has announced the debut album by his new band The Bygones (featuring members of Get Married), Dear Darkness, due February 11 via Epitaph. It features recent singles "Sea Level" and "The Excess," as well as the just-released title track, which finds Dan applying his unmistakable voice to Americana-tinged jangle pop.

GRAFH & DJ SHAY - "VALID" (ft. SHEEK LOUCH & RANSOM)

Queens rapper Grafh is releasing a new album that was entirely produced by the late DJ Shay, Stop Calling Art Content, on October 15 via Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family label. Benny's on the album, along with Bun B, Styles P, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Heem, CyHi The Prynce, 3D Na’Tee, Sheek Louch, and Ransom, the latter two of whom are on this new song. It's as eerie and gritty as you'd expect from hearing these three over a DJ Shay beat.

SLOPPY JANE - "JESUS AND YOUR LIVING ROOM FLOOR"

Sloppy Jane's new album Madison is due out November 5 via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, and the latest single is "Jesus And Your Living Room Floor," a beautiful piano ballad. "It's about loneliness, mostly," Haley Dahl says. "It's a fantasy about becoming greater in death-- someone more interesting than I ever was, more loved than I ever was. It's also about loving somebody so much that everything they touch becomes God; a photograph, a plastic horse, the floor of their living room. It's all pretty toxic, honestly! But that's the best part of writing songs, it's like building an ugly feeling a pretty little house of its own so that it stops living in mine.”

BEN LAMAR GAY - "OH GREAT BE THE LAKE"

Genre-defying artist Ben LaMar Gay has shared another track off his upcoming album Open Arms to Open Us, and it's an ethereal, appealingly eccentric taste of the LP.

BEANZ - "PINK DRINK"

Pennsylvania rapper Beanz follows her recent Benny the Butcher-featuring single "As Seen On TV" with "Pink Drink" and announces her new album, Tables Turn, due November 5 via AWAL. It hearkens back to the mid '90s rap era, right down to the turntable scratches.

LALA LALA - "UTOPIA PLANET"

Lala Lala's new album I Want The Door To Open is out Friday 10/8 via Hardly Art, and the latest single is the vocoder-heavy "Utopia Planet," which Lillie West says "was born because my friend Kara Jackson and I challenged each other to write a song about 'Utopia.' I tried to imagine a great expanse, abundance, an open door. It’s an invitation to surrender. I used a recording of my grandmother to take you further into another world."

FLOCK OF DIMES - "THROUGH ME"

Jenn Wasner has released this lush new Flock of Dimes track via the Adult Swim Singles series. "'Through Me' is about losing sight of yourself in an attempt to find someone else,” says Wasner, “twisting your perception of reality until you’re not sure how to find your way back to what is real."

LILY KONIGSBERG - "PROUD HOME"

"This song was inspired by a fictional story I made up in my dreams about my mom being Stacy's mom," Palberta's Lily Konigsberg says of "Proud Home." "It's a song dedicated to Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, who passed away from Covid at the very beginning of the pandemic. I have always loved 'Stacy’s Mom' so much and after his death, realized he wrote a ton of songs that I really love. Appreciation for a pop ghostwriter." Lily We Need To Talk Now will be out October 29 via Wharf Cat.

CURTIS HARDING - "WITH YOU" FT SASAMI

Curtis Harding will be back next month with If Words Were Flowers and he's just shared this groovy, swooning song featuring SASAMI.

BURIAL DANCE - STRUCTURES

NJ screamo band Burial Dance (ex-members of Au Revoir, The Saddest Landscape, Capacities, and A Film In Color) are releasing this new five-song EP on Friday via Moment of Collapse Records, and they've premiered it early via Idioteq. If you dig the members' previous bands, or classic '90s/'00s screamo in general, don't sleep on this.

EARTHEATER - "SCRIPTURE"

Eartheater's new single "Scripture" previously soundtracked Proenza Schouler's New York Fashion Week show in September, and now she's released it via her Chemical X label. She tells Paper that she wrote the song "while I was just finishing Phoenix and right after releasing Trinity, so it felt like a very lucid and lubricated deposit during a very prolific and electric time. It felt like I had just surmounted some kind of huge mountain in my life I had been climbing for years. I was feeling very validated and rewarded in trusting my stars after following my heart, for years, down an unorthodox and uncertain path."

JARVIS COCKER & LAETITIA SADIER - "PAROLES PAROLES" (DALIDA & ALAIN DELON COVER)

Jarvis & Laetitia's cover of Dalida & Alain Delon's 1973 single ”Paroles Paroles” is from the companion piece album to Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch that's out October 22.

LOS BITCHOS - "LAS PANTERAS"

London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos release their debut album, produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, in February via City Slang. This is the first single.

HAND HABITS - "CLEAN AIR" FT DAVE HARTLEY (WAR ON DRUGS)

Hand Habits will release their new album Fun House on October 22, and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. "Clean Air" is an arresting, sweeping rock ballad featuring The War on Drugs' Dave Hartley on bass.

ANAÏS MITCHELL - "GRACE CATHEDRAL HILL" (THE DECEMBERISTS COVER)

The Kill Rock Stars 30th anniversary covers series continues today with Hadestown creator and Bonny Light Horseman member Anaïs Mitchell covering The Decemberists' "Grace Cathedral Hill." Read more about it here.

BONOBO - "ROSEWOOD"

Electronic musician Bonobo has announced a new album, Fragments, due 1/14 via Ninja Tune, and you can read more about lead single "Rosewood" here.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "INTERSECTING STORYLINES TO THE SAME TRAGEDY" (ft. UNDEROATH'S AARON GILLESPIE)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared the collab with Underoath's Aaron Gillespie from their anticipated new LP The Romance of Afflictio (get it on limited splatter vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

BIG THIEF - "CHANGE"

Big Thief have shared their fourth new song of 2021, ahead of their planned 20-song double album for 2022. Read more about it here.

