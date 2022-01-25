26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GREET DEATH - "PUNISHMENT EXISTENCE"

Michigan's shoegazy Greet Death have been showing off a lighter, more genre-defying sound on their new singles, and here's a third: the equally great "Punishment Existence."

--

FRANZ FERDINAND - "CURIOUS"

Franz Ferdinand's upcoming Hits to the Head best-of comp is out in March and in addition to indie disco faves "Take Me Out" and "Michael," there are two new songs. One of those is curious, a slinky dancefloor filler co-produced by frontman Alex Kapranos and Stuart Prince (Les Rhythms Digitales). “What’s the meaning behind the song?," Kapranos says, "A meet-cute on the first page as tension enters left on a dark stage, but as our stars collide I’m curious: will you want me when you’ve got me? I’m a future seeker. Are we the future? I’m curious. I had this idea for the lyric - kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your-mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone.”

--

PAPERCUTS - "I WANT MY JACKET BACK" & "STRANGE BOYS"

Jason Quever has announced Past Life Regression, his seventh album as Papercuts, which will be out April 1 via Slumberland. He's shared two songs from the album: "I Want My Jacket Back" is the kind of baroque psych pop that would fit in on a Wes Anderson soundtrack, while "Strange Boys" is decidedly hazier.

--

HATER - "SOMETHING"

Swedish band Hater have announced new album Sincere which will be out May 6. First single "Something" is a little darker than we're used to from Hater, drifting more into pure shoegaze territory.

--

GINLA - "CAROUSEL" FT. ADRIANNE LENKER

ginla, the duo of Jon Mellen and Joe Manzoli, are releasing their second LP, Everything, on March 25 via their own No Content label. The latest single is "Carousel," an atmospheric folk-pop track which features vocals from Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker. "This song was written at the top of quarantine," Jon Nellen says. "I was dealing with the ideas of mortality, consumption, life-planning, destruction--all things we were forced to confront in some way during the beginning of the pandemic. The idea is that all of these are revolving and evolving elements in life, like a carousel spinning in circles. I didn’t plan on writing this but it sort of spilled out subconsciously in a couple days in early April."

--

TREE RIVER - "JOURNEY PROUD"

Brooklyn emo band Tree River have announced a new album, Time Being, due April 1 via Big Scary Monsters. It features recent single "Thought Bubble," and the charming, anthemic "Journey Proud." They also just announced DC, Philly, and NYC shows with Short Fictions and Good Looking Friends.

--

SOAK - "LAST JULY"

SOAK, aka Irish singer-songwriter Brindie Monds-Watson, announced their third album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, due out May 20 via Rough Trade Records, and shared a new single, "last july," a widescreen pop song accompanied by a video shot by Ellius Grace.

--

ED ASKEW - "A BROKEN PLANET"

Long-running and much-loved singer/songwriter Ed Askew has put out a new song, "A Broken Planet," which features Ed's unmistakable voice over some minimal guitar and piano accompaniment.

--

A. BILLI FREE & THE LASSO - "THRIVE, DESPITE"

New Mexico R&B/soul singer A. Billi Free has teamed with prolific hip hop producer The Lasso for a new album, Holy Body Roll, due March 11 via Mello Music Group. With help from The Lasso's studio team (saxophonist The Saxsquatch, cellist Jordan Hamilton, pianist Grayson Nye), lead single "Thrive, Despite" is an appealing fusion of soul, jazz, psych, funk, and more.

--

LEYA - "GLASS JAW" (ft. JULIE BYRNE)

NYC harp/violin duo LEYA and NYC bare-bones folk singer Julie Byrne have put their heads together for this eerily atmospheric new song.

--

SILITHYST - "WHEN THE NOVICE NECROMANCER HITS YOU WITH THAT DOLLAR STORE FROST SPELL"

silithyst is a new self-proclaimed "digital violence" project with members of NJ metalcore band Dreg, and their debut single is a 57-second blend of industrial, noise, and hardcore.

--

GUCCI MANE - "RUMORS" (ft. LIL DURK)

Gucci Mane has dropped a new Tay Keith-produced anthem, and it features one of his past collaborators, Chicago drill giant Lil Durk.

--

ENFORCED - "CASKET"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced have unleashed a new ripper from the sessions for 2021's Kill Grid, available as a Decibel flexi.

--

SOPHIE MEIERS - "COLLAR"

Epitaph has signed Colorado alt-pop singer sophie meiers, and their first single for the label is the slightly gothy "collar." If you like the latest Billie Eilish and Halsey albums, you might dig this too.

--

STEREOPHONICS - "FOREVER"

Welsh band Stereophonics are back with their 12th album, Oochya!, which is out March 4 via Ignition. “'Forever’ is about escapism," says frontman Kelly Jones of this latest single. "It’s about longing for a freedom for someone and taking away the pain they’re going through. It’s about taking a bullet for them. It’s about wanting to free the ones you love of pain but we can’t — life's pain is where we find growth. The song has a lot wrapped up in it. People are feeling a lot of that these days.”

--

MATTIEL - "LIGHTHOUSE"

Mattiel's new album Georgia Gothic is out March 18 via ATO and they've just shared a new single from it. "Lighthouse" has a strong Britpop flavor. Say the band: "We hope 'Lighthouse' is a positive, uplifting song for anyone who hears it. If you’re working toward something and it feels like an uphill battle, that can be a sign that you’re headed in the right direction. And there’s always someone or something to help guide you through it."

--

TOMBERLIN - "IDKWNTHT"

Tomberlin has shared her first new single of the year, "idkwntht," a deeply felt folk song with gentle saxophone featuring vocals from Told Slant's Felix Walworth. "‘idkwntht’ is a sonic altar of sorts," Tomberlin says. "It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity, and setting an intention for what is to come. Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.”

--

MJ LENDERMAN (WEDNESDAY) - "HANGOVER GAME"

"Michael Jordan's illness in the legendary game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals is generally attributed to the flu," says Wednesday's MJ Lenderman of his new solo track. "However Michael's security guards and trainer suggest in 'The Last Dance' docuseries that he was actually intentionally poisoned by a bad pizza made by Utah Jazz fans. Another less popular theory is that MJ was hungover after partying and playing poker-- one person says he was at Robert Redford's chalet, another says he was in Vegas-- all night before the game. I liked the idea of the latter theory so I wrote a song about it. Remember that I am no detective, just a songwriter and whatever really happened in Utah, Jordan still dropped 38 points and won the game." Lenderman's album Boat Songs is out April 29 via Dear Life Records.

--

BROADCAST - "SIXTY FORTY"

Three rare albums by the much-missed Broadcast -- ‘Mother is the Milky Way,‘ ‘Microtonics,‘ and ‘BBC Maida Vale Sessions‘ -- are getting reissued on vinyl, CD and digital by Warp Records in March. "Sixty Forty" is from 'Maida Vale.'

--

THE WEATHER STATION - "ENDLESS TIME"

Tamara Lindeman calls new Weather Station album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars “a quiet, strange album of ballads.“ That description fits "Endless Time."

--

UFFIE - "DOMINOES"

Uffie, whose 2006 single "Pop the Glock" was a bloghouse hit, has announced her first album since her 2010 debut (which came out on French label Ed Banger). The new one is titled Sunshine Factory and will be out May 20 via Company Records, the label founded by Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bear who worked with Uffie on the album. New single "dominoes" is sprinkled with just a little ska.

---

EX-VÖID (EX JOANNA GRUESOME) - "CHURCHYARD"

Ex-Vöid, which features former Joanna Gruesome members Lan McArdle and Owen Williams, will release their debut album, Bigger Than Before, in March. "Churchyard" is very catchy stuff.

--

WAH TOGETHER - "YOU GOT THE BLUES"

Wah Together, the NYC group featuring longtime scene vets Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave), Phil Mossman (ex LCD Soundsystem), and singer Jaiko Suzuki (Electroputas), have announced their debut album. It's titled Let's Wah Together and will be out March 4 via Dedstrange, the new label co-founded by A Place To Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackermann. This new single has a decided Can komische groove.

NOBRO - "BYE BYE BABY"

Canadian garage punks NOBRO have announced a new EP, Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar, due 2/23 via Dine Alone, and you can read more about lead single "Bye Bye Baby" here.

--

IN ANGLES - "DEAD ERA"

NJ mathy post-hardcore band In Angles have shared a second taste of their upcoming album Cardinal, and you can read more about it here.

--

VEIN.FM - "FEAR IN NON FICTION" (ft. GEOFF RICKLY)

Vein.fm have shared the Geoff Rickly (of Thursday) collaboration off their anticipated new album This World Is Going To Ruin You. Read more about it -- including what Geoff had to say about the collab -- here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.