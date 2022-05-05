26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MONALEO - "WE NOT HUMPING" REMIX ft. FLO MILLI)

Monaleo's "We Not Humping" is one of the most fun rap songs in recent memory, and now it's got a new remix featuring a new verse from another rapidly-rising, charismatic rapper: Flo Milli.

--

TONY SHHNOW - "LAST CHANCE" (ft. ZELOOPERZ)

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow will release new mixtape Reflexions on June 9, and new single "Last Chance" is a hazy, abstract rap song that features likeminded artist ZelooperZ.

--

TIRZAH - "RIBS"

Tirzah embarks on her first US tour later this month, and ahead of those dates she's shared a new single, the minimal "Ribs," that she co-wrote with regular collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey. "“Ribs sit close to the heart," Tirzah says. "It was another ‘future shadow’ - MF Doom.”

--

OBONGJAYAR - "I WISH IT WAS ME" (LIVE SESSION)

Obongjayar's anticipated debut album Some Nights I Dream of Doors comes out next week, and he's now shared this unique, stripped-back, and very emotional live performance of its song "I Wish It Was Me."

--

CHAOTIAN - "INTO MEGATOPHETH"

Copenhagen death metallers Chaotian are releasing new LP Effigies in Obsolescence on June 24 via Dark Descent, and here's the beastly lead single.

--

TEMPLE OF VOID - "HEX, CURSE, & CONJURATION"

Michigan death-doomers Temple of Void have shared the second single off their upcoming Relapse debut, and here's what the band says about it: "This one is a banger. The shortest TOV song to date, I believe. Just ruthlessly stripped it down to the bare essentials. Ready to rip your face off on stage. Classic cave-man death metal harkening back to early Deicide and Morbid Angel output, but warped through the Temple of Void perspective."

--

INEXORUM - "EQUINOX VIGIL"

Inexorum, the solo project of Carl Skildum (of Threadbare, Antiverse, and Obsequiae's live band), will release new album Equinox Vigil on June 17 via Gilead Media, and here's the title track: a spacious, stirring dose of black metal that pairs well with the nature-themed visuals in the video.

--

ARTIFICIAL BRAIN - "PARASITE SIGNAL"

As mentioned, New York death metal band Artificial Brain's new self-titled album arrives 6/3 via Profound Lore, and it's their final album with original vocalist Will Smith. Here's second single "Parasite Signal," which is equal parts brutal and atmospheric.

--

GLASSER - "NEW SCARS"

"'New Scars' was written during the early pandemic days, at the beginning of what would be a larger unravelling," Glasser says. "I was spending time in someone else’s empty apartment when we all were considering our homes in a new way. These friends had gone away for months, and I imagined filling their place with love, and wanted everything I made to be about loving. I was afraid, too, so I guess I was trying to comfort myself. It seems like real comfort is always found in acceptance of difficult things, and I wanted to be comforting at the same time I was facing the void." It's her first new music since 2018's Sextape.

--

SAM GENDEL - "BLUEBACKRED," "GU SHI" & "LA GUERRA DI PIERO"

LA jazz and electronic musician Sam Gendel has announced a new album, SUPERSTORE, due June 10 via Leaving Records. It has 34 songs, three of which are out now, including one featuring Blake Mills ("Gu Shi").

--

LAWN - "DOWN"

Lawn, the New Orleans duo of Rui DeMagalhaes and Mac Folger, will release their second album, Bigger Sprout, on July 15 via Born Yesterday. The first single from the record is the jangly, strummy "Down" which should appeal to Real Estate fans. "'Down' is a song about romanticizing your place and time, and struggling to move on from these things," says Mac. "There is a certain risk to being overly sentimental about the past, which makes it harder to find joy in the chapters of life. Sometimes — in between life milestones — there can be a weird middle zone of uncertainty and anxiety. This may come from weighing the benefits of staying in your comfort zone against trying to find fulfillment through new challenges. “Down” is a love letter to a feeling I needed to let go of before making strides to get my life together."

--

SUNFLOWER BEAN - "IN FLIGHT"

NYC band Sunflower Bean release their new album, Headful of Sugar, on Friday and here's one more early taste. "In Flight" is a nice bit of soaring psych-pop and comes with a cool video directed by Adam Braun. “This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world," says singer/guitarist Nick Kivlen. "It's less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It’s for the viewer to decide.”

--

HALF-HANDED CLOUD - "HANDLES"

John Ringhofer has announced his seventh album as Half-handed Cloud, Flutterama, due out June 17 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. He recorded it on a 16-track reel-to-reel recorder with longtime collaborator Brandon Buckner on drums, and the first single is the whimsical "Handles," which is accompanied by a video shot on Super-8 film.

--

The WAEVE - "SOMETHING PRETTY"

The WAEVE, the new duo of Blur's Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have shared their debut single. "Something Pretty" is nervy mutant pop, powered by a twitchy motorik disco beat with Graham and Rose Elinor sharing lead vocals.

--

THE CHATS - "6L GTR"

This is the high-octane opener to Aussie punks The Chats' new album, Get Fucked.

--

LIARS - "MY PULSE TO PONDER' (P.E.'S "I GOTCHA!" REMIX)

One of the standouts from Liars' 2021 album The Apple Drop was the snarling ”My Pulse to Ponder.” They've now given that over to Brooklyn's P.E., who have remixed it into a completely new track.

--

COMPANION - "IF I WERE A GHOST"

Companion's debut LP Second Day of Spring is out later this month, and they've shared a new performance video for album track "If I Were A Ghost," which you can read more about here.

--

GEOFF BARROW & BEN SALISBURY - "THE CHURCH"

Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) and Ben Salisbury have worked with Alex Garland on all his previous projects (Ex Machina, Devs, Annihilation) and that continues with creepy new psychological horror film Men that's out May 20. Check out a track:

--

WOLF ALICE - "THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (LULLABY VERSION)"

Wolf Alice announced a new EP, Blue Lullaby, featuring reimagined, stripped down versions of songs from 2021's Blue Weekend, and shared a new take on "The Last Man on Earth" featuring a choir.

--

RKL - "SCAB ON MY BRAIN" (LIVE)

Massively influential thrashy punks RKL have unearthed a 1989 concert for Fat Wreck Chords' Live In A Dive series. Listen to a track below and read more about the album here.

--

A$AP ROCKY - "D.M.B."

A$AP Rocky has been teasing a new album called ALL $MILES and now he released a new song, "D.M.B." (which stands for "dat$ mah b!*$h," not "Dave Matthews Band". Rocky produced it with D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, and Hector Delgado, and the video stars his girlfriend Rihanna. Read more here.

--

LANEY JONES - "SECRET WEAPON"

Florida-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Laney Jones is gearing up for new album Stories Up High and you can read more about new single "Secret Weapon" here.

--

MALL GRAB - "UNDERSTAND" (ft. TURNSTILE'S BRENDAN YATES)

After remixing three Turnstile songs for 2020's Share A View EP, Australian producer Mall Grab has now tapped Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates for a song off his upcoming debut album For What I Breathe. Read more about it here.

--

SHABAKA - "BLACK MEDITATION"

Shabaka Hutchings is one of the most influential and consistently great musicians in the current UK jazz renaissance and one of the most prolific too, as the leader of Sons Of Kemet, the Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka And The Ancestors. Now he's got a new solo project under the name Shabaka, and his debut eight-song EP Afrikan Culture comes out this month via Impulse! Records. Read more about lead single "Black meditation" here.

--

DR. JOHN - "I WALK ON GUILDED SPLINTERS" (ft. LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL)

A posthumous Dr. John album is on the way, featuring covers, new original material, and this reworked version of his 1968 song "I walk On Guilded Splinters." Read more about the project here.

--

LIES (MIKE & NATE KINSELLA) - "BLEMISHES" & "ECHOES"

The always-prolific Mike Kinsella (of American Football, Owen, Owls, Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc, Their/They're/There, and more) has yet another new band, Lies, which is a collaboration with his cousin Nate Kinsella, who's currently in American Football and also leads the project Birthmark (and has played in various other bands over the years). Two songs are out now, and you can read more about them here.

--

