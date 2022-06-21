So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BUILT TO SPILL - "FOOL'S GOLD"

Indie rock greats Built to Spill will release When the Wind Forgets Your Name in September and they've just shared another track from it. If you've ever wondered what frontman Doug Martsch would look like with a pageboy haircut, the song's surreal video answers that.

INCISIONS - "MINE TO LOSE"

Two months after dropping new single "Gasoline," UK punks Incisions are back with another ripper, and it finds them injecting a pretty anthemic chorus into their gritty, heavy punk.

DOMAIN - 2022 PROMO

Florida metallic hardcore band Domain just dropped this new promo via DAZE, with two original crushers and a 25 Ta Life cover.

MALL GRAB - "TIMES CHANGE" (ft. NOVELIST & D DOUBLE E)

Australian electronic musician Mall Grab has shared a new song off his upcoming debut album For What I Breathe, and this one finds him offering up shuffling production and roping in grime MCs Novelist and D Double E.

I. JORDAN - "ALWAYS BEEN" & "FIRST TIME BACK"

Electronic musician I. Jordan (fka India Jordan) has released a new double single via Ninja Tune, with the glistening, gorgeously thumping "Always Been" and the more clattering, percussive "First Time Back."

LOCRIAN - "THE GLARE IS EVERYWHERE AND NOWHERE OUR SHADOW"

Experimental trio Locrain have announced a new album, New Catastrophism, recorded and mixed by J. Robbins and due August 12 via Profound Lore. The first single is the droning, seven-minute hiss of "The Glare Is Everywhere and Nowhere Our Shadow."

ZACARI - "BLISS" (ft. ISAIAH RASHAD)

TDE labelmates Zacari and Isaiah Rashad have put their heads together for this dark, chilly rap/R&B hybrid.

STELLA DONNELLY - "FLOOD"

Stella Donnelly's new album Flood is out in August (pre-order on opaque red vinyl), ad the latest single is "Flood." "This song feels like a sad little adventure," Stella says. "I wrote it in the dark depths of a Melbourne winter lockdown where it had been raining for consecutive weeks. Everyone around me was falling into their own version of depression at different times. It felt like a flood of trauma yet at the same time, we were given an opportunity of time to work through stuff that we’d been distracting ourselves with for so long prior to the pandemic."

NARROW HEAD - "T.W.I.N."

No word yet on a followup to Narrow Head's 2020 album 12th House Rock, but they did just drop this new single, "T.W.I.N.," a dose of heavy shoegaze that'll scratch a familiar itch for fans of Hum, Nothing, and Siamese Dream.

THE FLATLINERS - "SOUVENIR"

The Flatliners have shared another taste of their first album in five years, New Ruin (due 8/5 via Fat Wreck Chords/Dine Alone), and this one's a little softer than lead single "Performative Hours," but still packed with the band's trademark anthemicism.

ELI WINTER - "FOR A CHISOS BLUEBONNET"

Guitarist Eli Winter has announced a new self-titled album, due August 19 via Three Lobed, which features contributions from Yasmin Williams, Ryley Walker, David Grubbs, Cameron Knowler, Tyler Damon, jaimie branch, and more. The first single is the gorgeously twangy instrumental "For a Chisos Bluebonnet."

TOVE LO - "TRUE ROMANCE"

Alt-pop artist Tove Lo has announced a new album, DIRT FEMME, due October 14 via Pretty Swede Records / mtheory. It features SG Lewis, Channel Tres, and First Aid Kit, and first single "True Romance" finds Tove really belting it over an airy, drumless backdrop.

WU-LU - "SCRAMBLED TRICKS"

South London artist Wu-Lu has shared another track off upcoming debut album LOGGERHEAD (due 7/8 via Warp), the delightfully abrasive, rap-adjacent "Scrambled Tricks."

EYEDRESS & HOMESHAKE - "SPAGHETTI"

Los Angeles producer Eyedress has teamed with Canadian group Homeshake for a very chill new single about pasta.

DELICATE STEVE - "I CAN FLY AWAY"

“I Can Fly Away” was inspired by Helado Negro, Funkadelic, Pharoah Sanders, Marion Williams and The Clash,” says Steve Marion, aka Delicate Steve. “It features the voices of Tall Juan and Breanna Barbara, the percussion of Mauro Refosco and the drumming of Austin Vaughn along with keys by Jake Sherman. I was experiencing moments of joy creating all of these new songs. I am happiest spending my time working on music and I'm lucky that I get to share it." New album After Hours is out July 8 via ANTI-.

STRANGE LOT - "FUNNY SOUNDS"

Austin, TX's Strange Lot will release new album Funny Sounds on September 2. The title track bridges garage psych and shoegaze into a hazy rainbow.

GUARDS FT MADELINE FOLLIN - "EVERYTHING I WANTED" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Richie Follin is back with a new Guards album, More Cover Songs, that will be out August 2 via CGR. The first single is a Billie Eilish cover featuring Richie's sister Madeline who leads fellow band Cults.

SPOON - "MY BABE" (ADRIAN SHERWOOD RECONSTRUCTION)

Spoon have handed their very catchy single "My Babe" over to Adrian Sherwood, dub / postpunk producer and ON-U Sound founder, to basically rework from the ground up.

ALEX G - "RUNNER"

Alex G has announced his ninth album, God Save the Animals, which will be out September 23 via Domino. The album includes recent single "Blessing" and he's just released "Runner," a pretty indie rock track burnished with barroom piano.

BEACH RATS - "BLOWN TO BITS"

Punk supergroup Beach Rats (Lifetime, Minor Threat, Bouncing Souls, etc) have shared the third single off their upcoming debut LP, which you can read more about here. The album's up for pre-order on clear vinyl.

THICK - "LOSER"

Brooklyn indie-punks THICK have announced a new LP, Happy Now, and you can read more about lead single "Loser" here.

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "SEVENTH STRING"

Modern jazz great Makaya McCraven has announced a new album, In These Times, and you can read more about lead single "Seventh String" here.

AMANDA SHIRES - "TAKE IT LIKE A MAN"

Amanda Shires has shared the title track off her upcoming album Take It Like A Man (and announced a tour), and you can read more about it here.

GULCH - "MONKEY GONE TO HEAVEN" (PIXIES COVER)

The great San Jose hardcore band Gulch are in the midst of playing their final shows, which include the upcoming Sound and Fury festival, and now they've just released a cover of the Pixies classic "Monkey Gone to Heaven." Read more about it here.

THE MARS VOLTA - "BLACKLIGHT SHINE"

After teasing new music with a cube in LA's Grand Park, The Mars Volta have released their first new song in ten years, "Blacklight Shine," along with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. The actual song is only three minutes, and it finds The Mars Volta putting a soulful twist on their usual Latin psych, but it comes with an 11-minute video featuring dancing and traditional hand drumming/chants. Read more (and view their reunion tour dates) here.

BEYONCÉ - "BREAK MY SOUL"

Last week, Beyoncé announced that her new album Renaissance will be out July 29, and now she released a new single, "Break My Soul." Read more about it here.

