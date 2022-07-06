So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHESTER WATSON - "MIRRORS"

Alt-rapper Chester Watson has shared his first single of 2022, and it finds him offering up subdued, pensive rhymes over a warm, minimal backdrop.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "LOVIN' IT" (prod. AESOP ROCK)

Homeboy Sandman has announced a deluxe edition of his 2021, Aesop Rock-produced EP Anjelitu, due July 29 via Mello Music Group. It includes two bonus tracks, and instrumental versions of every song, and one of the bonus tracks is "Lovin' It." Aesop Rock provides a futuristic, sci-fi soundscape, and Homeboy Sandman's performance is perfectly suited for it.

--

MARIEL BUCKLEY - "DRIVING AROUND"

Following the propulsive heartland rock of lead single "Shooting at the Moon," Canadian singer/songwriter Mariel Buckley shares more of a somber ballad off her upcoming album Everywhere I Used to Be.

--

DROPKICK MURPHYS - "TWO 6'S UPSIDE DOWN"

Dropkick Murphys have shared the first taste of This Machine Still Kills Fascists, their upcoming acoustic album made entirely with Woody Guthrie lyrics. It's a dose of rustic folk punk, and it suits them well.

--

QUINTON BROCK - "MY SHADOW"

Quinton Brock's album My Shadow comes out this Friday (7/8) and it features Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes, Pink Siifu, and Portugal. The Man. He also just put out a video for the breezy indie rock title track.

--

FLO - "IMMATURE"

UK R&B trio FLO are releasing their new EP The Lead this Friday, and its new single "Immature" channels classic R&B groups like Destiny's Child and TLC with a modern twist.

--

FUNERAL CHIC - "LAST LINE BLUES"

Blackened punks Funeral Chic switch things up in favor of '90s-style sludge for their new song "Last Line Blues," which also brings in some skronky sax towards the end.

--

DOMI & JD BECK - "TAKE A CHANCE" (ft. ANDERSON .PAAK)

Jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK have shared a new single off their upcoming debut album Not Tight, which comes out 7/29 via Anderson .Paak's Apeshit Inc. in partnership with Blue Note. Paak also features on the warm neo-soul of new single "Take A Chance."

--

LABYRINTH OF STARS - "STAR PERVERTOR"

Labyrinth of Stars are a death metal band with members of Lantlôs and Valborg, and their debut album Spectrum Xenomorph comes out on September 30 via Translation Loss. Its lead single is the totally nuts "Star Pervertor," which kind of sounds like a death metal interpretation of Voivod's sci-fi thrash. Hear it at Decibel.

--

FOTOCRIME - "CHASE THE TEAR" (PORTISHEAD COVER)

Fotocrime (the current project of Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson) launched his covers series with a take on Leonard Cohen's "Avalanche," and he continues it with Portishead's "Chase the Tear," which he does a pretty faithful rendition of.

--

ME YOU US THEM - "HUMILITARIAN"

NYC trio Me You Us Them's new album Sound Confirms comes out July 29 via self-release, and lead single "Humilitarian" is very '90s, with hints of post-hardcore, shoegaze, and indie rock.

--

SARAH DAVACHI - "EN BAS TU VOIS"

Composer and ambient musician Sarah Davachi announced a new album, Two Sisters, due out in September via her own Late Music imprint, and featuring electronic drones and sine tones joined with a rare 1742 Italian tracker organ, a carillon, woodwinds, a string and trombone quartet, and a choir. She's shared a track from it, "En Bas Tu Vois,"

--

ZZZAHARA - "BULLETPROOF" (ft. MAREUX)

LA artist zzzahara (real name Zahara Jaime) is one half of The Simps with Eyedress (whose touring band Zahara has also played in), but now they're gearing up to release their debut solo album later this year on Lex Records. It'll include recent single "get out of la," along with the just-released "bulletproof." It's a dose of murky new wave that features fellow LA artist Mareux.

--

FLORIST - "FEATHERS"

Ahead of the release of their new self-titled album later this month, Florist have shared a final advance single, gentle folk track "Feathers," which has a little country twang. "This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives,” says Emily Sprague. “As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way."

--

CRACK CLOUD - TOUGH BABY

"Our body of work has been largely informed by some of the darker chapters in our lives; we’ve taken a moment to examine beyond that in Tough Baby," say Vancouver collective Crack Cloud of their new single. "The potency of the imagination, the magic and mystery of our world and its history from an adolescent gaze. We wanted to fall in love with our craft again by recalling the mysticism of our youth." "Tough Baby" is the title track of Crack Cloud's second album (due 9/16 via Meat Machine), and shows a softer side of the band -- until it doesn't. Like all their videos, this one is definitely worth watching.

--

THE VELDT - "CHECK OUT YOUR MIND" (CURTIS MAYFIELD COVER)

Soulful shoegazers The Veldt are back with this towering cover of Curtis Mayfield's "Check Out Your Mind" which is the second single from their upcoming album Entropy Is the Mainline to God.

--

ALVVAYS - "PHARMACIST"

Canadian band Alvvays have announced Blue Rev, their first album in five years, which will be out October 7. The hazy, shoegazy "Pharmacist" is the terrific first single.

--

ACID KLAUS - "NIGHTCLUB MARILYN" FT LIESELOT ELZINGA

Acid Klaus is the new collaborative solo project from Sheffield electronic artist Adrian Flanagan, who you may know from The Moonlandingz, International Teachers of Pop or Eccentronic Research Council. (He was also briefly in The Fall.) The debut Acid Klaus album is titled Step On My Travelator: The Imagined Career Trajectory of Superstar DJ & Dance-Pop Producer, Melvin Harris and will be out November 18 via Yard Act's ZEN F.C. label.

--

WET LEG - "TOO LATE NOW" (SOULWAX REMIX)

"Some remix jobs are harder than others," say Soulwax. "This is not one of them." Their remix of Wet Leg's "Too Late Now," which turns the indie rock song into a techno banger, premiered during the 2ManyDJs set at Primavera and is now out officially.

--

CHAI FT SUPERORGANISM - "HERO JOURNEY"

Japanese band CHAI have teamed up with Superorganism for a frothy, danceable new standalone single, "Hero Journey." If you ever wondered what it might sound like if Joseph Campbell was in a pop band, it might go something like this.

--

NO AGE - "ANDY HELPING ANDY"

L.A. duo No Age are back with People Helping People, which will be out September 16 via Drag City. This is the first No Age album entirely produced and recorded by the band's Randy Randall and Dean Spunt. "Andy Helping Andy" is the album's ethereal closing track.

--

LANDE HEKT - "GAY SPACE CADETS"

Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has announced her second solo album, House Without a View, which will be out September 23. This is the jangly first single.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS & THERAVADA - "BENEATH THE VISAGE"

Longtime underground rap collaborators YUNGMORPHEUS and THERAVADA have announced a new album together (produced entirely by the latter), Up Against The Wall; A Degree of Lunacy. Read more about lead single "Beneath the Visage" here.

--

STAND STILL - "LOOSE ENDS"

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still have announced their second EP (and first for DAZE/Triple B Records), and they keep the sound of bands like Silent Majority and The Movielife alive on lead single "Loose Ends." Read more here and pre-order our exclusive clear/orange splatter vinyl variant, limited to 100 copies.

--

MARGARET GLASPY - "MY BODY MY CHOICE"

Margaret Glaspy decided to release her latest single, which is a benefit for The Brigid Alliance, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

--

FIXATION - "PURGATORY" (ft. TYLER MILLEN of YEAR OF THE KNIFE)

Philly hardcore band Fixation have shared a dark, personal song off their upcoming album The Secrets We Keep, which they say was inspired by Samhain and Shut Your Mouth and Open Your Eyes-era AFI. Read more about it here.

--

