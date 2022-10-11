26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIL YACHTY - "POLAND"

Going viral off leaked new music before officially putting out your new single continues to be a winning formula, and Lil Yachty has now done that for his "I took the Wock to Poland" song.

--

THE A'S - "LONESOME L.A. COWBOY" (NEW RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE COVER)

The A's, the duo featuring two thirds of Mountain Man, Amelia Meath (also of Sylvan Esso and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (also of Daughter of Swords), have released a gentle, earthy cover of "Lonesome L.A. Cowboy" by psychedelic country legends New Riders of the Purple Sage (who themselves just put out a new live album from their Europe '72 tour with the Grateful Dead).

--

MODERN COLOR - "GREENER GRASS"

California shoegazers Modern Color are back with a dreamy new song, "Greener Grass," ahead of their upcoming tour that includes runs with Gleemer, Toner, and They Are Gutting a Body of Water (including Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on 11/28 with the latter).

--

RUNNNER - "I ONLY SING ABOUT FOOD"

Runner will release new album Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out on February 17 via Run For Cover, and new single "I Only Sing About Food" is a warm, cozy, indie folk song.

--

SERJ TANKIAN - "I SPOKE UP"

System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian has shared a new taste of his Perplex Cities EP, and it finds him channelling hypnotic Eastern folk music.

--

JOHN-ALLISON WEISS - "FEELS LIKE HELL" & "DIFFERENT NOW"

John-Allison Weiss has announced a new album, The Long Way, due February 17 via Get Better Records. Two singles are out now: the catchy, anthemic, mid-tempo rock of "Different Now" and the slightly more subdued "Feels Like Hell."

--

SOBS - "AIR GUITAR"

Singapore's Sobs are releasing their Air Guitar LP on October 26 via Topshelf, and the title track is a catchy power pop anthem that sounds like it could've been a hit in the late '90s (and also sounds kinda like Soccer Mommy).

--

KX5 (KASKADE & DEADMAU5) - "ALIVE" (ft. THE MOTH & THE FLAME)

Kx5 is the collaborative project of Kaskade and deadmau5, and they've shared new single "Alive," a thumping synthpop song with vocals by The Moth & The Flame.

--

EXHUMED - "DISGUSTED"

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed's new LP To The Dead arrives next week, and here's another gnarly single, "Disgusted."

--

ROSE'S PAWN SHOP - "GRATITUDE"

Americana rock band Rose's Pawn Shop are releasing new album Punch-Drunk Life on November 4 via KZZ Music, and here's rollicking new single "Gratitude."

--

MOURNING - "DISENLIGHTENMENT"

UK band Mourning mix extreme metal and hardcore punk in a way that feels a little more unpredictable than your average metallic hardcore fare, as you can hear on "Disenlightment," the first taste of their upcoming album of the same name, due November 15 via Streets of Hate.

--

BIG JOANIE - "SAINTED"

Big Joanie's sophomore album Back Home is out next month, and the latest single is the spooky, synth-driven "Sainted." "Taking inspiration from Wicca and Orisha worship spiritual practices amongst the African diaspora, 'Sainted' creates a new Black British folk-gothic aesthetic just in time for Halloween/Samhain," drummer and vocalist Chardine Taylor-Stone says.

--

DOMINIC ANGELELLA - "DUCKPIN"

Dominic Angelella (who's played in mewithoutYou, Hop Along, and other bands) is releasing a new solo album, Silver Dreams Don't Move Me, on November 11 via Lame-O. Here's the folky new single "Duckpin."

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "LA CHANSON DU CHEVALIER"

Christine and the Queens’ new single as Redcar, "la chanson du chevalier," is described as "a prayer for a lost knight," and he stars in the accompanying video. It's from his new albumRedcar les adorables étoiles, which is out next month.

--

LOWLIFE - "SOMETIMES"

UK trio Lowlife have announced their debut album, Payday, due November 18 via Tim Armstrong's Hellcat Records. Lead single "Sometimes" is rap rock, and it's the kind of rap rock you might expect from a Tim Armstrong-affiliated band.

--

ABI-OOZE - "CRY ALONE"

Indiana's Abi-Ooze makes snarling scuzz-bubblegum and will release the Forestdale Sessions EP this week. Fans of late-'00s garage pop, check this out.

--

WILD PINK - "THE GRASS WIDOW IN THE GLASS WINDOW"

"This song was inspired by a huge dead hardwood tree that had golden oyster mushrooms growing all over it (thanks to Peter Silberman for the Mycology lesson)," Wild Pink's John Ross says of their new single. "It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album and I wanted to try some new ideas. Yasmin Williams’ guitar at the end is one of my favorite parts of the whole album." It's off ILYSM, out this Friday.

--

MEG BAIRD - "WILL YOU FOLLOW ME HOME?"

The first single from Meg Baird's upcoming album Furling is a quiet stunner: "Will You Follow Me Home?" sways along a melotron breeze and a conga-powered groove, with Meg's ethereal voice really making it soar.

--

LIELA MOSS - "VANISHING SHADOWS" (FEATURING GARY NUMAN)

Duke Spirit frontwoman Liela Moss has announced her third solo album, Internal Working Model, which will be out January 13 via Bella Union. She made it with her partner, Toby Butler, and it features appearances by Jehnny Beth, Dhani Harrison and, on this track, synthpop icon Gary Numan.

--

JFDR - "THE ORCHID"

"“​I call all my songs orchids," Icelandic artist JFDR says of this new single. "I am obsessed with the flower. It’s a very cunning flower, its beauty has led it to become the most popular plant or flower in the world. It symbolizes (among other things) fertility, and I was thinking a lot about rebirth and a new beginning. Fertility, creativity, beauty and mystery are all embodied by the orchid.”

--

OOZING WOUND - "THE GOOD TIMES (I DON'T MISS 'EM)"

Oozing Wound have announced a new album and shared this lead single. Read more about it here.

--

MSPAINT - "ACID"

Hattiesburg, Mississippi band MSPAINT are gearing up to open Militarie Gun's tour, and they also appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of Militarie Gun's All Roads Lead to the Gun, and now they've shared a new single, "Acid," which was co-produced by Militarie Gun leader Ian Shelton and in-demand hardcore producer Taylor Young. Read about it here.

--

WEYES BLOOD - "GRAPEVINE"

Here's the second taste of Weyes Blood's anticipated new album, which you can read more about here.

--

DRY CLEANING - "NO DECENT SHOES FOR RAIN"

Dry Cleaning's newest album Stumpwork comes out this month, and ahead of its release the UK band have shared "No Decent Shoes For Rain." It's a song about grief that reflects a darker, more somber side to their sound. Read more about it here.

--

ENUMCLAW - "10TH AND J 2"

Enumclaw's long-awaited debut Save The Baby comes out on Friday, and today the PNW band have released the last of its singles. "10th and J 2" is an earnest indie jam, written by singer Aramis Johnson about the apartment where he wrote the album. It comes with a music video by Ian Ostrowski that gives an intimate look at life on the road.

--

WEEPING ICON - "PIGS, SHIT & TRASH"

"Pigs, Shit & Trash" is a thumping post-punk anthem by Brooklyn band Weeping Icon, inspired by the very fly that landed on former Vice President Mike Pence during an electoral debate in 2020. It's a scathing commentary on capitalism and government inaction, off Weeping Icon's just-announced Ocelli EP. Read more about it here.

--

