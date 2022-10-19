26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FOREIGN HANDS - "TEARING DOWN YOUR REALITY"

Foreign Hands are one of the most exciting bands in melodic metalcore right now, and this killer new single is a very good example of why. It follows recent single "Chlorine Tears," which Foreign Hands also just paired with as the Lucid Noise EP.

--

WIKI & SUBJXCT 5 - "ONE MORE CHANCE" (ft. NAVY BLUE)

New York rapper Wiki and New Jersey producer Subjxct 5's collaborative mixtape Cold Cuts comes out this Friday, and here's the collaboration with Navy Blue. It's an awesomely chilled-out rap song and another very promising taste of the mixtape.

--

BOLDY JAMES - "DROP AN ALBUM" (prod. EVIDENCE)

Just a few weeks after releasing his excellent Nicholas Craven-produced album Fair Exchange No Robbery, Detroit rapper Boldy James is already back with another new single. Evidence produced this one, and his glistening soundscape is perfect for Boldy's style.

--

NOSAJ THING - "CONDITION" (ft. TORO Y MOI)

Nosaj Thing's new album Continua comes out next week (10/28) via LUCKYME, and here's a woozy atmospheric new song featuring Toro y Moi.

--

ACTION/ADVENTURE - "CAROLINA REAPER"

Chicago pop punks Action/Adventure have shared the third single off their upcoming debut LP Imposter Syndrome, and it's another catchy, glossy, and fired-up ripper.

--

ELLIE GOULDING - "LET IT DIE"

Ellie Goulding has announced a new album, Higher Than Heaven, due February 3 via Interscope, and lead single "Let It Die" is a sharp, soaring alt-pop song.

--

TINARIWEN - "À L’HISTOIRE"

Tinariwen are reissuing their cassette-only 1992 album Kel Tinariwen on November 4 via Wedge, and here's another song from it. "À L’Histoire" is playful and miles away from where they are now.

--

OLD FIRE - "WINDOW WITHOUT A WORLD" FT JULIA HOLTER

"I randomly recorded a vocal sample off Julia Holter’s song ‘World' and had it laying around my hard drive for a while," says Old Fire's John Mark Lapham of the seeds of this cinematic collab with Julia Holter. "Some time after, I sampled some sounds from 'Don’t You Go' and started re-arranging them (most Old Fire ideas begin this way). It struck me quite randomly that Julia’s vocal would fit nicely on top of this arrangement, and amazingly, it fit perfectly like they were written for each other. I had pursued her initially for a collaboration but the timing was always off. When this track came together, I knew this would in some sense be our ‘collaboration.' I was really happy to have her beautiful voice appear on the album. I originally had programmed a lot of the woodwind parts to appear on the instrumental closer ‘Circles,' then transposed them in an arrangement for 'Don’t You Go,' then finally moved them over to this track. The way all the parts fit so well together felt serendipitous. My good friend David (DM) Stith provided some vocoder vocal textures for the end." Old Fire's new album Voids is out November 4 via Western Vinyl and also features contributions from Bill Callahan, Loma's Emily Cross and Adam Torres, and more.

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "SMOKING WEED ALONE"

Ahead of the release of Tegan and Sara's new album Crybaby on Friday, they've shared a final advance single, propulsive alt-pop track "Smoking Weed Alone." "With this album, I wanted there to be a dialogue that we could have about the songs," Sara says. "Some of Tegan’s songs became almost like duets, because she allowed me to go in there and challenge her to rewrite lyrics. I wanted a narrative that could tie into our relationship and some of the things that were happening in our life, even if the song wasn't about that. And for ‘Smoking Weed Alone,’ there’s a chorus where we’re sort of singing to each other, and we haven’t done that before, in our career."

--

BREANNA BARBARA - "WEANING"

"I think life in general requires us to wean off of certain relationships, starting with our own mother and all the way up to past versions of ourselves," Breanna Barbara says of this new song from her upcoming album Nothin' But Time where she delivers a powerhouse vocal. "For me the recording captures the intensity and pain that comes with really grieving those relationships."

--

RÖYKSOPP - 'FEEL IT' FT. MAURISSA ROSE

Here's another track from Röyksopp third volume of their Profound Mysteries series. “Profound Mysteries is - among many things - an esoteric tribute to some of the genres and time periods that has forged Röyksopp.” the band write. “‘Feel It’ is (specifically) a nod to the danceable, eclectic blend of musical styles, which originated on the Ibiza club scene in the mid 80s and early 90s, commonly referred to as Balearic beats. The track itself is a house-influenced Italo-dub, blending genres in a ‘if it works, it works’ aesthetic. An approach that’s always been very dear to us.”

--

OKAY KAYA - "INSIDE OF A PLUM"

The latest single from Okay Kaya's new album SAP is "Inside of a Plum," which she says was inspired by ketamine therapy. "The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility," she says. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding."

--

THE SOFT PINK TRUTH - "LA JOIE DEVANT LA MORT"

The Soft Pink Truth, aka Matmos' Drew Daniel, releases new album Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? this week and here's one final, clubby, orchestral early morsel before the whole thing is out. The video, directed by Tom Borax, is delightfully twisted.

--

LAURA JINN - "ANALOGUE STALKER"

Singer-songwriter Laura Jinn has been releasing new singles as part of her “Diary 1: Hello World” series. The latest, “Analog Stalker,” is witty and cinematic.

--

LANNDS - "K TOWN"

LAANDS, the duo of Raina Woodard and Brian Squillace, released a new single for Run for Cover, the dreamy, psychedelic "K Town."

--

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - "FIND IT"

Garage rock trio Bass Drum of Death are back and will release new album Say I Won't in January and the band have shared another track from it. "'Find It' is kind of a cynical look at where I was in my life living in New York at the time," says the band's John Barrett. "Way too much partying, to where I realized it was my problem, not necessarily where I lived. I also wanted to do something different with the structure of the song, I’ve always loved the idea of starting with a chorus but have never done it until “Find It.”

--

JOHN CALE - "THE STORY OF BLOOD" FT WEYES BLOOD

“I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," John Cale says. "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along." Cale's new album Mercy also features Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo and more.

--

GLEN HANSARD - "TAKE HEART" FT MARKÉTA IRGLOVA

While Glen Hansard was on the road earlier this year he saw footage of Patti Smith performing in Brooklyn, saying "People, take heart. Things will get better, and if they don’t - we’ll make them better!" At the same time, the war in Ukraine had started -- his neighbors in Ireland had taken in refugee families -- and, inspired by Patti's words, he wrote a new song, "Take Heart." It features his Swell Season partner, Markéta Irglová, as well as backing vocals by three Ukrainian refugees, Anna, Alex and Olena, who helped with some of the lyrics.

--

KELELA - "HAPPY ENDING"

Kelela is back in full force with another club-ready R&B single, "Happy Endings." The song was produced by LSDXOXO with additional production by Bambii, and it comes with a music video Kelela co-directed paying homage to Black rave culture in NYC. Read more about it here.

--

BAYSIDE - "JUST LIKE HOME"

Bayside just released The Red EP featuring two recent singles and this new one. More info and newly-announced tour dates with I Am The Avalanche and Koyo here.

--

NXWORRIES - "WHERE I GO" (ft. H.E.R.)

NxWorries, aka the duo of Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge, are back with their first new song in six years. Read about it here.

--

LOWER AUTOMATION - "INFORMATION ENTREPRENEURS AND THEIR LIPSYNCHING CHOIRS"

Noisy post-hardcore band Lower Automation have announced a new LP and you can read about this lead single here.

--

COMPLETE MOUNTAIN ALMANAC - "MAY"

Complete Mountain Almanac, the project of Rebekka Karijord, Jessica Dessner, and her twin brothers, The National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner, announced their debut album and shared a new single, "May," which you can read more about here.

--

BLONDSHELL - "CARTOON EARTHQUAKE"

Blondshel shared a new Spotify Single, which she says is "about the uncertainty that comes with falling in love."

--

DARKTHRONE - "CARAVAN OF BROKEN GHOSTS"

Here's the first taste of the new Darkthrone album.

--

JIMMY EAT WORLD - "PLACE YOUR DEBTS"

Jimmy Eat World recently churned out a Bleed American-style banger with "Something Loud," and now they've followed it with "Place Your Debts," an atmospheric slow-burner more in the vein of Clarity or the deeper cuts on Futures. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.