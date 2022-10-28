So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SMIDLEY - "TABLE ROCK ANTICHRIST"

Foxing singer Conor Murphy has shared the second single from his upcoming Smidley album Here Comes the Devil, and this one's a twee-ish indie folk song with some mid 2000s vibes -- way different than the last single, and another promising taste of the LP.

--

SOCCER MOMMY - "DARKNESS FOREVER" (SOPHIE'S VERSION)

One of the coolest songs on Soccer Mommy's new Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever is "Darkness Forever." That's one where it really feels like you can hear 0PN's fingerprints, but the song was already weird and dark even before 0PN ever worked on it, as you can hear on Sophie's just-released demo of the song. It's just as weird and out-there in its own way. We've also still got copies of our exclusive vinyl variant of the album available.

--

POLO G - "BAG TALK"

Chicago drill star Polo G has a new album on the way, and it'll include new single "Bag Talk," which is a great example of his melodic but intense style of drill.

--

BUSTA RHYMES - "SLAP" (ft. BIG DADDY KANE & CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. MARLEY MARL)

In addition to appearing on the new Westside Gunn mixtape, Busta Rhymes has also just released his own new single with a multi-generational cast of guests. It features Big Daddy Kane, who gave Busta one of his first guest appearances back in the day, and it was produced by Kane's longtime collaborator Marley Marl, and it also features Westside Gunn's Griselda groupmate Conway the Machine, a devotee of the type of NYC boom bap that the other three artists helped pioneer.

--

IDK - "MONSIEUR DIOR"

Maryland rapper IDK shares a soulful new track that samples "Huit Octobre 1971" by French jazz band Cortex, a song that the late MF DOOM also sampled on "One Beer," and the video pays tribute to DOOM too.

--

CHLÖE - "FOR THE NIGHT" (ft. LATTO)

Beyoncé protégé Chlöe has tapped Latto for new single "For The Night," an R&B jam with some very '90s vibes but with a fresh spin.

--

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "NO ICE" (ft. AKTHESAVIOR)

Flatbush Zombies' Erick the Architect is back with a new solo single, and this one really leans into his hypnotic, psychedelic side.

--

GIGGS - "TIME"

UK rapper Giggs offers up a dark, reflective ballad with "Time."

--

THE ALBUM LEAF - "FUTURE FALLING"

The Album Leaf returns with a glistening new single that finds him exploring his Eno-esque ambient side.

--

PONY BRADSHAW - "NORTH GEORGIA ROUNDER" & "MOSQUITOES"

Country singer Pony Bradshaw releases his new album North Georgia Rounder on January 27 via self-release, and today he shared two new songs from it. Both are somber, tender, and genuinely gorgeous.

--

BUJU BANTON - "SI MI CLEAN" (ft. BUSY SIGNAL)

Reggae vets Buju Banton and Busy Signal put their heads together for this very modern sounding, trap-infused dancehall song.

--

REJECTION PACT - "INDIFFERENCE IS THE ENEMY"

Boise hardcore band Rejection Pact have shared the second single off their upcoming LP Can We Wait? (due 11/11 via Safe Inside Records), and it's a punk/hardcore ripper with a real sense of purpose and just the right amount of melody.

--

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - "DON'T PLAY THAT SONG" (BEN E KING COVER)

Bruce Springsteen's album of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive, is out November 11 and here's another sneak preview -- his take on Ben E King's 1962 hit "Don't Play That Song."

--

VEPS - "A SHOW OF HANDS"

Norwegian indie rock quartet Veps will release their debut album, Oslo Park, on November 19 via Kanine and here's a very catchy new song from it. “A show of hands is a song about loneliness," the band say. "A tribute to all the people who don’t want the party to end. It’s about wanting to do more than just what you’re used to, but feeling like you’re missing a puzzle piece. The narrator of the song is desperately trying to get the others to understand that this is not the time to go home.”

--

MARK PETERS (ENGINEERS) - SUNDOWNING EP FT DOT ALLISON

Engineers frontman has released an EP centered his Dot Allison collab from this year's Red Sunset Dreams and featuring a lovely balearic mix by Richard Norris.

--

JUNE MCDOOM - S/T EP

June McDoom grew up in South Florida in a Jamaican household and moved to NYC where she studied Jazz Performance, all of which factor into a unique style. Her eponymous debut EP is out today via Temporary Residence Ltd.

--

MR TWIN SISTER - 'UPRIGHT AND EVEN'

Mr Twin Sister have surprise released a new EP, Upright and Even. The band note that these are songs that came from the same sessions as last year's excellent Al Mundo Azul. "With that record we were very absorbed with the idea of making something that sounded like a hot afternoon in a crowded place," they note. "Upright sounds like nighttime after the shops have closed."

--

THE PRIMITIVES - "DON'T KNOW WHERE TO START"

Indiepop vets The Primitives, the band who gave us '80s alt-rock classic "Crash," are back with a charming new single.

--

THE BEACH BOYS - "CARRY ME HOME"

The Beach Boys have finally given the first-ever official release to the beloved, oft-bootlegged, "Carry Me Home," which was written and sung by Dennis Wilson about a solider dying in the Vietnam War. It's off the upcoming Sail On Sailor - 1972 box set. Read more here.

--

WIZKID - "MONEY & LOVE"

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has announced his fifth album, More Love, Less Ego, due next week, and you can read about new single "Money & Love" here.

--

ICE SPICE - "BIKINI BOTTOM"

Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" quickly became the New York drill anthem of the summer, and today she follows that song with another new single, "Bikini Bottom." Read about it here.

--

IGGY POP - "FRENZY"

Iggy Pop's always very busy, but it's been a while since he released a punk song, the genre he helped birth. That changes today with "Frenzy." He made it with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, etc), and it features Watt on guitar/backing vocals, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan on bass, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, the same lineup that worked on the last two Ozzy Osbourne albums. Read more about it here.

--

††† (CROSSES) - "VIVIEN"

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno's band ††† (aka Crosses) have announced their first new EP in eight years, Permanent.Radiant, and you can read more about lead single "Vivien" here.

--

SZA - "SHIRT"

We're still patiently awaiting the announcement of SZA's long-awaited sophomore album, but meanwhile she just released a great new single. Read about it here.

--

RIHANNA - "LIFT ME UP"

Rihanna is finally back with her first song in six years, which is also the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and written in tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Read more about it here.

--

