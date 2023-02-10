26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BECK - "THINKING ABOUT YOU"

This new Beck song finds him on the folky end of his spectrum, a la Morning Phase or Sea Change. It features Blake Mills (guitar, mandolin), Justin Meldal Johnsen (bass) and Roger Manning (keyboards).

--

AYRA STARR - "SABILITY"

Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has been rising up in the world lately, and it's easy to see why from very appealing singles like this new one.

--

KASH DOLL & DJ DRAMA - "ADD IT UP" (ft. LAKEYAH)

Kash Doll teamed with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Back On Dexter, and one of its highlights is this collab with Lakeyah.

--

G PERICO & DJ DRAMA - "ACTION"

In addition to releasing the new Kash Doll mixtape today, DJ Drama also announced that he teamed up with West Coast rapper G Perico for a new Gangsta Grillz tape called Hot Shot, arriving later this year. The first single is the jazzy G-Funk of "Action," and Perico also announced a tour.

--

BABYFACE RAY & 42 DUGG - "RON ARTEST"

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg are two of the best and most prolific rappers in Detroit right now, and they've teamed up for a new song that explores their more toned-down sides.

--

JAY WORTHY & CURREN$Y - "TERRY DAVIS"

Jay Worthy and Curren$y have shared an awesomely stoned rap song called "Terry Davis" that apparently has been in the vaults for a while. Jay says, "THIS SONG BEEN SITTING IN MY PHONE FOR YEARS FORGOT I HAD IT ‍♂️TIME TO BLESS THE WORLD WITH A LOST SESSION."

--

TOVE LO - "BORDERLINE"

Tove Lo, who is on tour now and playing NYC tonight (2/10), has put out a new single co-written by Dua Lipa (whose "Cool" was co-written by Tove Lo). It's exactly the kind of catchy pop jam you'd expect from these two.

--

THE HOLD STEADY - "SIXERS"

The Hold Steady has shared another track off upcoming LP The Price of Progress, and the band says, "This song had it’s origins back in the pandemic. I was staying in a building that housed a lot of young professionals & I came up with a story about two of them trying to make a connection. In the end, they find it’s just not there."

--

SPEKTRAL QUARTET - "NIGHT AFTER NIGHT" FT. JULIA HOLTER

Alex Temple composed Behind The Wallpaper, the new album from string ensemble Spektral Quartet, which features Julia Holter on most of its songs. The latest single is the beautifully orchestral "Night After Night."

--

NOT - "ANXIETY"

NOT's Instagram bio reads "What do you do when ALL stop making records? You form a band with your friends and make your own," and we'd definitely say that ALL fans might like this new single.

--

REMINDERS - "INTERNATIONAL DIAL TONES"

UK punks Reminders are back with a catchy, Clash-y anthem.

--

WICKED BEARS - "THE DARKNESS," "LUCKY" & "HYPOTHETICALLY"

Salt Lake City punks Wicked Bears will release their new LP Underwater on March 3 via Wiretap Records. Fans of The Menzingers, Alkaline Trio, Bouncing Souls, etc, check out these singles.

--

CENTRAL CEE - "ME AND YOU"

The very popular UK drill rapper Central Cee goes in a softer, melodic direction on new single "Me and You."

--

PLAIN SPEAK - "PERSONAL BEST"

Plain Speak have a new album called Calamity arriving March 10 via Clerestory AV, and new single "Personal Best" has an indie-emo vibe that should appeal to fans of early Death Cab.

--

THE POMPS - "ELITE ENNUI"

The Pomps (members of Big D and the Kids Table, Westbound Train, etc) have shared the atmospheric, new wave-y ska song "Elite Ennui," the third and final taste of their upcoming LP Bottom of the Pomps.

--

ZACARI - "MOTIONS" (ft. AB-SOUL)

TDE labelmates Zacari and Ab-Soul team up for a dose of hazy R&B/soul.

--

KNOW//SUFFER - "IRON SHARPENS IRON" & "ABRASIVE"

Know/Suffer have dropped a two-song single via Silent Pendulum Records, and both are gnarly, OG-style metalcore songs.

--

JASIAH - "RED EYES BLACK DRAGON" (ft. 1NONLY)

Jasiah's gearing up for a new mixtape called 3, and it'll include this punky Soundcloud-rap rager.

--

JAY CRITCH - "OH, WHAT A FEELING!"

Brooklyn drill rapper Jay Critch has announced a new project, Jugg Season, due February 17 via Talk Money Ent./EMPIRE, and new single "Oh, What A Feeling!" matches Jay's booming voice with some delightfully detuned horns.

--

KELLY LEE OWENS - LP​.​8​.​2

Kelly Lee Owens, who is opening for Depeche Mode on their 2023 North American tour, says this new EP features songs from the same sessions as LP.8 and follows in that record's atmospheric, ambient style.

--

FOALS - LIFE IS YOURS LONDON CONTEMPORARY ORCHESTRA EP

Foals, who will be on tour with Paramore soon, teamed up with the London Contemporary Orchestra last summer to record new versions of three songs from Life is Yours.

--

KING KHAN - "BRONTEZ BOOTY BEAT"

King Khan's new song is a tribute to writer, musician and dancer Brontez Purnel. Says Khan: “This song is a tribute to my favourite student of the Katherine Dunham School of Dance since Eartha Kitt…. listen to the wildness of this song, imagine Brontez’s flowery buttocks gyrating to the beastial rhythm and yes it is him behind the drums and him behind the fragile pale curtains with a smile and an erection that lights up the darkest places… join us dear listener as we decolonize this world together.” King Khan's new spiritual jazz album, The Nature of Things, is out March 10 via Khannibalism / Ernest Jenning Record Co.

--

HITKIDD - "YOU THE TYPE" (ft. ALEZA, GLOSS UP, SLIMERONI, & K CARBON)

The Memphis rap crew that helped launch GloRilla's career (sans GloRilla) released this new banger and there's a collaborative album coming too.

--

ZULU - "WE'RE MORE THAN THIS"

LA hardcore band Zulu explore jazz-rap territory on this awesome new left-turn of a single. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive yellow vinyl variant of their upcoming album.

--

DEATH GOALS - "FAUX MACHO"

UK chaotic queercore duo Death Goals have announced their sophomore album (and first for Prosthetic), and you can read about lead single "Faux Macho" here.

--

LINKIN PARK - "LOST"

Linkin Park have shared a never-before-heard song from the Meteora sessions. It'll appear on the album's upcoming 20th anniversary edition and you can read about it here.

--

