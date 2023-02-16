26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

100 GECS - "HOLLYWOOD BABY"

100 gecs have shared another taste of 10,000 gecs, and this one finds them embracing blink-182 style pop punk in their distinct hyperpop way.

--

MEN I TRUST - "RING OF PAST"

Men I Trust are back with the jazzy, nostalgic jam that comes with vintage rollerskating footage courtesy the National Film Board of Canada.

--

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS - "ANGELCOVER"

“I pictured this one as a weird little George Saunders-esque sketch, a snapshot,” says The New Pornographers' A.C. Newman of this band's sleek, synthy new song. “I found myself a lot more concerned with performance and/or delivery, changing melody and phrasing to get a better performance, less concerned, less precious about the original melody or lyric that I wrote. With that in mind, I had the idea of angels visiting me in the night with the message that ‘melody ain’t got nothing on delivery.’ Kind of a fever dream, where feelings take on their own personality and shape.” New album Continue As a Guest is out March 31 via Merge.

--

FULL OF HELL & PRIMITIVE MAN - "TUNNELS TO GOD"

Full of Hell and Primitive Man have shared the second single off their upcoming collaborative album Suffocating Hallucination. It's 11 and a half minutes long, kicking off with a lengthy noise intro before turning into towering sludge metal.

--

KRUELTY - "HARDER THAN BEFORE"

Japanese hardcore/death metal band Kruelty have shared the second single from their upcoming album Untopia. "Harder than before" is right!

--

NICKEL CREEK - "HOLDING PATTERN"

Nickel Creek have shared the second single off their first album in nine years, Celebrants, and this one's a soft, tender indie folk song.

--

THE OCEAN - "PARABIOSIS"

Berlin post-metal vets The Ocean will release their new album Holocene on May 19 via Pelagic Records. Along with the announcement comes new single "Parabiosis," an eight-minute song that explores the band's ethereal electronic side throughout its first half before bringing in The Ocean's trademark riffage.

--

DON TOLIVER - "4 ME" (ft. KALI UCHIS)

Real-life couple and frequent collaborators Don Toliver and Kali Uchis bring their chemistry to a new nostalgia-inducing R&B slow jam.

--

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS - "THANKINGTHEEARTH LIVE"

Carlos Niño & Friends have dropped a new live recording, and it's a stirring, nearly-seven-minute jazz composition featuring Nate Mercereau and Josh Johnson.

--

SPENCER CULLUM - "BETWIXT AND BETWEEN" (ft. ERIN RAE)

Singer/songwriter Spencer Cullum is releasing Coin Collection 2 on April 14 via Full Time Hobby, featuring collaborations with Dana Gavanski, Caitlin Rose, Erin Rae, Rich Ruth, and Yuma Abe. New single "Betwixt and Between" is the song with Erin Rae, and it's a lovely, '60s/'70s-style folk song that Spencer refers to as "a Nashville pagan folk homage."

--

KOLEŻANKA - "CITY SUMMER SWEAT"

koleżanka, the project of multi-instrumentalist Kristina Moore, releases their sophomore album Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes this Friday (2/17) via Bar/None, and here's one more single ahead of its release. "City Summer Sweat" is a kaleidoscopic psych-pop jam that fans of Stereolab or Julia Holter might wanna check out.

--

H HAWKLINE - "EMPTY ROOM"

Huw Evans will release his new H. Hawkline album in just a couple weeks and here's a new song from it. Huw says "Empty Door" is “about the middle, written before and after. I used to think that if I stayed very still, I could stop time. Houses possess this ability: moments become trapped in stillness, the whole room frozen, too big to fit through the door. I think it was me who moved. My coat buttons are made of snow, I fasten them on the beach as I think of you.”

--

SEÁN BARNA - "BENJAMIN WHISHAW SMILED"

Philly based queer artist Seán Barna will release An Evening at Macri Park on May 12 via Kill Rock Stars. "As someone who has given up a life of stability to be an artist, the walk from the subway to your bartender job takes a daily toll," says Barna of this first single. "In my case, I walked through Greenwich Village, down W. 4th Street, past Bob Dylan’s early 60s home, past the photo setting for the cover of Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan and, one day, passed actor Benjamin Whishaw eating at some bistro. He played Dylan in I’m No' There, but in my song, 'Benjamin Whishaw Smiled,” he is my lover."

--

TANUKICHAN - "TAKE CARE"

"I wrote ‘Take Care’ when I was feeling especially depressed,” Hannah van Loon of Tanukichan, says. "I felt so down and bummed out that I started cutting people out of my life. I felt like whenever I had interactions with others I was such a drag that I would bring down the mood. I had nothing I wanted to talk about so I just cut off from people. It was painful to feel isolated and I craved companionship or friendship even more, but I knew that someday I would come out of it, and hopefully we would be friends again." It's from their new album Gizmo, out next month on Toro y Moi's Company Records.

--

KAE TEMPEST - "NICE IDEA"

Kae Tempest is releasing a new EP, Nice Idea, for Record Store Day. The EP was produced by frequent collaborator Dan Carey and written and recorded in a five-day period during a short gap in their tour. Kae says the jungle-inspired title track is "about wanting to stay in bed all day with the person you’re in love with. Imagine you could just shut the whole world out and enjoy each other. Nice idea.”

--

EYEDRESS - "FLOWERS & CHOCOLATE"

The video for Eyedress' Valentines Day single "Flowers & Chocolate" was directed by chef, author and Fresh Off the Boat creator Eddie Huang.

--

ALISON GOLDFRAPP & PAUL WOOLFORD - "FEVER"

“I love the simmering and explosive energy Paul has brought," says Alison of her collab with Paul Woolford. "I can’t wait to hear it out on a sweaty dance floor."

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "HOUSEFLY"

Wand's Cory Hanson has announced his third solo album, Western Cum, which will be out June 28 via Drag City. Here's the first single.

--

NAIMA BOCK - "LINES"

Former Goat Girl member Naima Bock made one of our favorite albums of 2022 with her terrific debut, Giant Palm, and now she's back with a new single. "Lines" is swaying and wistful, with more of a live feel than anything on her debut.

--

DANAVA - "LET THE GOOD TIMES KILL"

Stoner metallers Danava will release their new LP Nothing But Nothing on April 28 via Tee Pee Records, and here's the groovy, riffy new single "Let the Good Times Kill." Read more about it here.

--

CATTLE DECAPITATION - "WE EAT OUR YOUNG"

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have shared the first single off their upcoming album Terrasite. Read about it here.

--

CODEFENDANTS (NOFX, GET DEAD, CESCHI) - "DEF CONS"

Codefendants--the new project of NOFX's Fat Mike, Get Dead's Sam King, and rapper Ceschi--have announced their debut album, and new single "Def Cons" is a reggae/punk/rap hybrid. Read more about it here.

--

JANELLE MONÁE - "FLOAT (FEAT. SEUN KUTI + EGYPT 80)"

Fela Kuti's son's band Seun Kuti + Egypt 80 contribute horns to Janelle Monáe's first release of 2023, an anthemic, confident track called "Float." Read more about it here.

--

WORRIERS - "PREPARED TO FORGET"

The latest single from Worriers' new album Warm Blanket is "Prepared to Forget," a laid-back indie track with wryly funny lyrics.

--

FENNE LILY - "DAWNCOLORED HORSE"

"Dawncolored Horse" is Fenne Lily's reinterpretation of a Richard Brautigan poem, as she explains, "[Brautigan] talks about the woman he loves as being a 'breathing castle.' I truly don't know what that means, but for me he's distilled a feeling of absolute closeness. When you know someone so well it feels like you're almost living inside them. That can be claustrophobic, but before it's too much, it's incredible." Read more about it here.

--

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK - "ACT ONE (FEAT. MYKKI BLANCO)"

Brandt Brauer Frick announced their upcoming album Multi Faith Prayer Room with lead single "Act One," featuring a guest vocal by Mykki Blanco. Mykki performs an emotive spoken word over futuristic, slightly industrial and club-ready beats by the German electronic trio. Read more about it here.

--

