26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FEIST - "BORROW TROUBLE"

"'Borrow Trouble' caused some trouble in trying to finish the recording," Feist says of the newest single from her upcoming album Multitudes. "It began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape-shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself. It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection."

--

GLORILLA - "EX'S (FEAT. PHATNALL & LIL DURK)," "NUT QUICK (FEAT. TRINA)" & "GET THAT MONEY (FEAT. GLOSS UP & NIKIPOOH)" REMIXES

Still-rising Memphis rapper GloRilla released the bonus edition of her 2022 EP Anyways, Life's Great... today, featuring three remixes featuring verses by Lil Durk ("Ex's (Phatnall Remix)"), Trina ("Nut Quick"), and best friend Gloss Up ("Get That Money (feat. NikiPooh)"). All three mixes are characteristically trap-based and bouncy, keeping GloRilla's catchy hooks and adding skilled peers to the mix.

--

FENNE LILY - "IN MY OWN TIME"

The latest single from Fenne Lily's new album Big Picture is "In My Own Time," a gentle folk track. "This song’s about the weight of stasis — about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential," she says.

"When it came to writing this video concept, I wanted it to reflect the twisted aspects of a love that’s found in the midst of chaos and the subsequent feeling of being inanimate in your own story. All that, in the style of Terminator 2."

--

GUADALUPE PLATA - "EN MI TUMBA"

Spanish duo Guadalupe Plata will release their self-titled seventh album on May 5. The group say, “The record was recorded in two different locations with the same sound studio project, based on a 4-track Tascam 246 recorder with type II chrome cassettes, using 18 Tudor brand cassettes. All the recordings were made by the band in Úbeda, looking for new sounds with the freedom of having unlimited time to do it.” First single "En Mi Tumba" is a dark, alluring garage rock burner.

--

SHELLY FAIRCHILD & SHAMIR – “FIST CITY” (LORETTA LYNN COVER)

Shelly Fairchild and Shamir have delivered a fun, pretty reverent cover of Loretta Lynn's classic single "Fist City" that's out via Kill Rock Stars. “I was scheduled to record at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with Blackbird Academy students, and as I was driving to the studio for my second day of tracking, I got a text that said Loretta had passed,” H Fairchild says. "As an admirer and friend of the Lynn family, the loss was heartbreaking. Her music changed the face of Country for women. She wrote about what she was living, and she did not apologize.“

--

JESUS PIECE - "SILVER LINING"

The pulverizing "Silver Lining" was inspired by vocalist Aaron Heard's son. It's the latest single off their sophomore album So Unknown, out next month.

--

NOURISHED BY TIME - "DADDY"

Nourished by Time, who you may know from touring with and remixing Dry Cleaning, will release new album Erotic Probiotic 2 on April 21 which was made in his parents' basement in Baltimore. “At this time, I was in a beautiful and formative relationship that was running its course," he says, adding electro banger "Daddy" is an attempt at "trying to aim my anger at productive targets like Capitalism."

--

KEATON HENSON - "THE MEETING PLACE"

"I think the character singing has spent a lot of time feeling lost and alone, and having found the person he wants to be with, is just grabbing on for dear life," Keaton Henson says of his poignant new single, "The Meeting Place." It's from his new album, House Party.

--

THE LEMON TWIGS – “IN MY HEAD”

“The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self," say The Lemon Twigs about this new single and video. "The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.” New album Everything Harmony is out May 5 via Captured Tracks.

--

FLYCATCHER - "RUST"

Flycatcher have shared another track off their upcoming Stunt EP, which arrives 4/4 via Will Yip's Memory Music label. It follows "Always Selfish," and like that song, it's a cross between 2000s post-punk revival and emo.

--

XYLOURIS WHITE – “LONG DOLL”

Giorgos Xylouris and Jim White's latest album , The Forest In Me, is out April 14 and they've actually made a video for the spare "Long Doll."

--

YVES TUMOR - "PARODY"

Ahead of the release of their new album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), Yves Tumor has shared one more advance single, the falsetto-heavy rock track "Parody."

--

REVIVAL SEASON (MEMS MATTIEL, 2 BEARS) - "OUTERNATIONAL"

Revival Season are the Atlanta-based trio of rapper BEZ (not this Bez), Mattiel's Jonah Swilley, and "vibes provider" Raf Rundell (The 2 Bears), have just released this 28-minute mixtape that plays like a radio broadcast from the Bermuda Triangle and mixes, hip hop, dub and dance in playful ways.

--

SINGLE MOTHERS - "SAD DUMB GAME" & "HEAD SHRUNK"

Canadian punks Single Mothers have announced a new album, Roy, due out April 28 via Dine Alone Records. It was written over the course of a week, and they've shared two new singles from it, "Head Shrunk" and "Sad Dumb Game." "I wrote ‘Sad Dumb Game’ as a reflection of our intentions versus our actions," Drew Thomson says. "We’re in a weird spot where two identities exist: your online persona and the real you. Lots of people get to see the online you, the one that’s carefully crafted, massaged, edited. A small fraction get to see the real person that exists outside the algorithms and edited rewrites. 'Sad Dumb Game’ is about that performative dance, that editing process. It’s about the you that only exists on a screen somewhere versus who we really are."

--

ISLAND OF LOVE - "FED ROCK"

UK band Island of Love, the first signing to Third Man's London branch, have shared another new song from their upcoming debut album. "We wrote this song about a lot of the bands we were seeing around us when we first started gigging in London," says co-frontman Linus Munch. "It was one of the first songs written for the album and has always been a highlight of our set, and I think the faster pace of the song reflects the time it was written - the summer when we played our very first shows."

--

GEOFFREY O'CONNOR - FOR AS LONG AS I CAN REMEMBER (FEAT. JONNINE) - ANDRAS REMIX

Former Crayon Fields frontman Geoffrey O'Connor is releasing an EP of remixes of his song "For as Long as I Remember" on April 21 via Chapter Music. Andras delivers this chilled out version featuring Jonnine.

--

SAMIAM - "SOMETHING"

"The light perkiness of the music is belied by the heavy subject matter—searching for meaning and reason inside of everyday actions," Samiam guitarist Sean Kennedy says of "Something," the latest single off their first album in 12 years Stowaway. "It’s about faking it just to get through yet another ridiculous interaction you don’t feel like you belong in. The Buzzcocks-style hammering chords underpin Jason soaring vocals as he searches for an elusive feeling of relevance and purpose inside the everyday."

--

MATTHEW HERBERT - "THE HORSE HAS A VOICE" FT THEON CROSS

Matthew Herbert's new album is titled The Horse because it was made using a whole horse skeleton as an instrument. The album also features special guests including Shabaka Hutchings, Evan Parker, and Theon Cross who appears on this song.

--

LISA/LIZA - "HELD TOGETHER"

Portland, Maine folk artist Lisa/Liza announced a new album, Breaking and Mending, due out April 28 Orindal Records. The first single is "Held Together," a spare, delicate folk track.

--

RIC WILSON, CHROMEO & A-TRAK - "CLUSTERFUNK"

Ric Wilson recently teamed up with Chromeo and A-Trak for the single "Pay It No Mind," and now they've announced a collaborative 9-song EP, CLUSTERFUNK. Here's the title track.

--

DEATHCRASH - "AND NOW I AM LIT"

UK band Deathcrash are following 2022's post-rock/slowcore-inspired debut LP Return with their sophomore album Less this Friday (3/17) via Fire Talk in the US and Untitled (Recs) in the UK, and they've just shared new single "And Now I Am Lit" ahead of its release.

--

ADEKUNLE GOLD - "PARTY NO DEY STOP" FT ZINOLEESKY

Nigerian Afropop artist Adekunle Gold has signed to Def Jam, confirmed a new album for this summer, and released the new single "Party No Dey Stop." The song was co-produced by Kel-P (Burna Boy, Wizkid) and Monro, and features Zinoleesky.

--

FLY ANAKIN - "SUPPRESSION"

Side A of underground rapper Fly Anakin's new project Skinemaxxx is out next month, and he's shared a third track from it, "Supression," with is accompanied by a visual directed by Noah Porter.

--

FROZEN SOUL - "ARSENAL OF WAR"

The latest single off Frozen Soul's new album Glacial Domination features Reese Alavi of Creeping Death, and you can read more about it here.

--

ISABELLA LOVESTORY - "LATINA"

"Latina" is Isabella Lovestory's first single since the release of her 2022 debut LP Amor Hardcore, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE ACACIA STRAIN - "BASIN OF VOWS"

When metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain announced their new album Step Into the Light, vocalist Vincent Bennett said, "As soon as you think you know what you're getting, we try to surprise you. Hold your breath for a bit — we might just surprise you again." And lo and behold, they have surprised us again! They've just revealed that the same day Step Into the Light comes out, they'll also released a second new album, Failure Will Follow. The first taste is a 57-second preview of the Ethan McCarthy collab "Basin of Vows."

--

