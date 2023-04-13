26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALISON GOLDFRAPP - "NEVERSTOP"

‘NeverStop’ is about always feeling the wonder. Committing to connect with each other, nature and our surroundings while trying to navigate through the contradictions and complexities of life.” Produced by Richard X, this is the latest single from Alison Goldfrapp's debut solo album, The Love Invention.

--

JESSIE WARE - "BEGIN AGAIN"

Jessie Ware has shared a new single from her anticipated new album That! Feels Good! “’Begin Again’ is where this album started," she says of song that mixes disco with a world of influences. "On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up; it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new - and unnatural - way over the internet. Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it! I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Kokoroko, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are.’”

--

PUPIL SLICER - "NO TEMPLE"

After showing off some genre-hopping vibes on the title track of their upcoming album Blossom, Pupil Slicer remind you they're still interested in offering up all-out mathcore assaults with new single "No Temple."

--

HEART ATTACK MAN - "STICK UP"

Heart Attack Man have a really good knack for tapping into the not-so-guilty pleasures of Y2K-era pop punk in a way that's both gritty and fresh, and the mid-tempo second single of Freak of Nature is no exception.

--

JEROMES DREAM - "AAEEAA"

Screamo legends Jeromes Dream's second reunion album The Gray In Between is shaping up to be a great one, as you can hear on new singles like "AAEEAA." Get our exclusive white vinyl variant of the album while it lasts.

--

BRUISE CONTROL - "HMRC"

Manchester punks Bruise Control will release their debut LP Useless For Something on April 28 via TNSrecords, and new single "HMRC" is a catchy ripper that sounds like '70s punk by way of The Hives.

--

GRAMME - LISTEN TO THE GIRL EP

London post-punk / mutant disco vets Gramme are back with this new five-song EP that sounds sweaty and fun.

--

ROSE CITY BAND – “MARIPOSA”

Rose City Band, the solo project of Ripley Johnson (Moon Duo, Wooden Shjips), drop new album Garden Party next week, and here's another slippery jam with lots of tasteful noodling (and beautiful pedal steel).

--

THE LEMON TWIGS - "EVERY DAY IS THE WORST DAY OF MY LIFE"

The Lemon Twigs' new album, Everything Harmony, is out May 5 and they've just shared the mostly acoustic, gloomy, "Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life."

--

MINOR CONFLICT - "WHITE RING BINDER"

Bristol UK band Minor Conflict are set to release their debut EP, Bright Lights, Dead City, on June 9 via PRAH Recordings. "White Ring Binder" takes scratchy post-punk and takes it in interesting, horn-filled directions.

--

HOW TO DRESS WELL - LOVE REMAINS REMIXES by CLAIRE ROUSAY, CFCF, SHLOHMO & MORE

How To Dress Well's classic 2010 debut album Love Remains has been given a remastered reissue via Domino, and he also released a remix album called What Remains, with remixes from Claire Rousay, Nick León, Shlohmo, North Americans, Carmen Villain, CFCF, and more.

--

STASIS - "THE LOVE WE LET DIE"

Canadian metallic, melodic hardcore band Stasis will release their new LP Six Shades of Red on July 9 via No Sleep. First single "The Love We Let Die" officially comes out Friday, but you can hear it now, courtesy of Idioteq.

--

THRA - "DRAG"

Phoenix death-sludgesters Thra, who are touring with Conan in May, have announced their new album Forged In Chaotic Spew, due July 28 via Translation Loss. Hear the brutal lead single "Drag" over at Metal Injection.

--

GELD - "FOG OF WAR"

Australian punks Geld have signed to Relapse for their third album, Currency // Castration, following two albums for Iron Lung/Static Shock. Read about lead single "Fog of War" here.

--

SCENARIO - "VOYAGE"

Ohio screamo band Scenario have announced their first full-length, When All is Said and Done, and you can read about new single "Voyage" here.

--

THE MON (UFOMAMMUT) - "CONFESSION" (ft. NEUROSIS' STEVE VON TILL)

Ufomammut vocalist Urlo is gearing up to release his second solo album as The Mon, Eye, on May 26. New single "Confession" features guest lead vocals and lyrics by Steve Von Till. Read much more about how this collaboration came to be here.

--

RADIATOR HOSPITAL - "YR HEAD"

Radiator Hospital have announced a new album, Can't Make Any Promises, and you can read about lead single "Yr Head" here.

--

JORJA SMITH - "TRY ME"

Back with her first solo release since 2021, Jorja Smith shared drum-forward, empowered R&B track "Try Me." Jorja says the song is about "Putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic." Read more about it here.

--

CHUCK STRANGERS - "DEVIN HESTER"

Brooklyn emcee Chuck Strangers shared ultra-cool single "Devin Hester" off his upcoming EP The Boys & Girls. Chuck's flow stays smooth and even-keeled over a synth- and electronics-driven beat.

--

PISSED JEANS - "NO CONVENIENT APOCALYPSE"

Pennsylvanian punks Pissed Jeans originally recorded slow-grinding track "No Convenient Apocalypse" for the soundtrack to video game Cyberpunk 2077, and they've now released the song on streaming as the A-side of their upcoming 7" single. Read more about it here.

--

JONNY GREENWOOD & DUDU TASSA - "ASHUFAK SHAY" FEAT. RASHID AL-NAJJAR

"Ashufak Shay" is the first single off Israeli musician/producer Dudu Tassa and guitarist/composer Jonny Greenwood's just-announced collaborative LP, Jarak Qaribak. The song features Lebanese vocalist Rashid al-Najjar, fusing indie rock with Middle Eastern stylization.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "WEAK IN YOUR LIGHT"

"Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone," says Nation of Language singer Ian Devaney of the band's new single "Week In Your Light." The song bobs with a tense synth and clipped electronic drums at the fore, giving way to a fuller, louder climax.

--

PETER ONE - "CHERIE VICO"

Storied Nashville-via-Ivory Coast singer/songwriter Peter One is gearing up to release his first album in decades. New single "Cherie Vico" officially comes out tomorrow, but you can watch a live session video now. Read much more about Peter and the new album here.

--

PINKSHIFT - "TO ME"

Ahead of their tour with Origami Angel and Sweet Pill, Pinkshift have released a new single, "To Me," their first new song since their great 2022 debut LP Love Me Forever. Read about it here.

--

KING KRULE - "SEAFORTH"

King Krule has announced a new album, Space Heavy, that will be out June 9 va Matador Records. This is the first single.

--

BOB DYLAN - "WATCHING THE RIVER FLOW"

Back in 2021, Bob Dylan leapt into the lockdown livestream show world with Shadow Kingdom, where he reinterpreted classics for a 14-song set at a unknown venue. That's now being released as a concert album and film.

--

