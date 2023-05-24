26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE PINK SPIDERS - "DEVOTION"

Fresh off announcing a tour with Everclear and The Ataris, Nashville garage pop-rockers The Pink Spiders have announced a new LP, Freakazoid, due July 7 via Pure Noise. The first single is the catchy "Devotion," which comes with a video that celebrates the Nashville LGBTQIA+ community and drag queens in protest against recent discriminatory laws.

--

DEPECHE MODE - "WAGGING TONGUES" (VIDEO)

One of the highlights of Depeche Mode's new album Memento Mori, "Wagging Tongues" has now gotten the music video treatment, directed by The Sacred Egg with creative direction by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn.

--

JENNY LEWIS - "CHERRY BABY"

The latest single off Jenny Lewis' new album Joy'All is the alluring, up-tempo "Cherry Baby."

--

JOHN PARISH & ALDOUS HARDING - "THREE HOURS" (NICK DRAKE COVER)

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake is out July 7 and features 30 artists covering songs by the late enigmatic singer. The latest to be shared is John Parish & Aldous Harding's driving, motorik take on "Three Hours" from Drake's 1969 album Five Leaves Left.

--

SPEAKERS CORNER QUARTET - "SOAPBOX SOLILOQUY" (ft. LEILAH)

Jazzy London group Speakers Corner Quartet have shared another taste of Further Out Than The Edge, which comes out June 2 via OTIH. This one's a chilled-out soul song featuring LEILAH, who's fresh off a standout appearance on the new SBTKRT album.

--

CAITLIN ROSE - "JOHNNY VELVET"

Caitlin Rose announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album CAZIMI, due out June 23 via Missing Piece Records (pre-order. It features new single "Johnny Velvet," and Caitlin says, "I wrote this song after a rather intense dissociative period. Alter egos can make for good imaginary friends when you feel like you don’t have any, but while helpful for coping, the long-term effects are less than desirable. Anyways, I found this design company’s swag koozie in a Lubbock bar and it just kind of rolled on from there. It hung around for a couple years until I scheduled a write with Linwood Regensburg. We didn’t get too far on a new song but ended up diving in on this. We tracked some guitar and a scratch vocal and a couple months later he sent me this. It’s definitely a testament to his abilities in working with minimal resources and I love how different of a tone it set for me in a time where I was desperately in need of change.”

--

BORIS & UNIFORM - "NOT SURPRISED"

Boris and Uniform have shared another taste of their upcoming collaborative album Bright New Disease, and it's a bleak, desperate, noisy rock song that Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan said was inspired by the "inherent loneliness" of bad mental health days.

--

RANCID - "DEVIL IN DISGUISE"

Rancid have shared the third taste of Tomorrow Never Comes. Like the previous singles, it's classic Rancid, and it rips.

--

FREEWILL - "AS WE SLEEP" & "THE WEIGHT"

California punk vets Freewill have contributed two new songs to a split 7" with Spark of Life on New Age Records, and both songs are out now. They're both catchy, driving rippers.

--

LOUISE POST (VERUCA SALT) - "WHAT ABOUT"

“‘What About’ addresses loss," says Veruca Salt's Louise Post of this latest song to be released from her upcoming solo album Sleepwalker. "And navigating the world without someone you thought you would spend an eternity with. Trying to find your footing after the disappearance of someone you love. All of the questions that remain. All of the wonder, grief, speculation, and anger. Mostly, the regret of things left unsaid and things left undone.”

--

LITTLE DRAGON - "GOLD"

"Gold" rides along a quiet ripple, threatening to to go full-blast turbulent but keeps things low and sultry. Little Dragonæs new album Slugs of Love is out July 7 via Ninja Tune.

--

MASICKA - "TYRANT"

Jamaican-born dancehall artist Masicka released coolly-delivered single "Tyrant" today, explaining, "'Tyrant' is me paying homage to the legendary Bogle a.k.a. Mr. Wacky and early dancehall culture. He brought a different vibe and energy to the dancehall space, that fire and authenticity that I represent at this time. It's me highlighting the culture, the influence, and impact."

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "WILL THE NIGHT" (LOW COVER)

Sylvan Esso have shared a new live EP, Live At Electric Lady, via Spotify, which features new orchestral renditions of five songs from their most recent album, last year's No Rules Sandy, and a gorgeous cover of Low's "Will The Night."

--

BLK ODYSSY - "YOU GOTTA MAN" FEAT. KIRBY

Austin rapper BLK ODYSSY announced LP Diamonds & Freaks today with single "You Gotta Man," an imaginative R&B fusion track with sitar accents and bass-heavy production. The song comes with ethereal guest vocals by artist and songwriter Kirby. The album's due June 9 via EARTHCHILD/EMPIRE.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "SUMMER OF LUV" FEAT. UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

"Summer Of Luv" is Portugal. The Man's newest single off upcoming album Chris Black Changed My Life. It wails with saxophone and thrums with guitar in the chorus and features Unknown Mortal Orchestra lending vocals on groovy, chilled verses. Singer John Baldwin Gourley explains, "When we originally sat down to write Summer of luv we intended to make this heavy song with a big riff but the vocals came out chill because I was still recovering from my jaw problems, we realized it sat better in this space. The song turned out totally different than we intended."

--

NILS LOFGREN - “NOTHIN’S EASY (FOR AMY)” FEAT. NEIL YOUNG

“An apocalyptic landscape, the lone tulip, left in the road," Nils Lofgren says of this song he wrote for his wife, Amy, who co-produced his upcoming album, and it features his Crazy Horse bandmate Neil Young. "Walking hand in hand with my true love as compassion and common sense careen toward extinction. This ultimate gift and blessing demands hope. ‘We’re all drowning in the answers, best get movin’, God don’t row…as I walk the hurt in this world, nothin’s easy, ‘cept you.’ After 54 years singing with musical giant Neil Young, his haunted, weathered soul, completes this song. Of course, inspired by and written for Amy.”

--

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "THE BALLAD OF BETTY AND BARNEY HILL"

The latest single off Angelo De Augustine's new album Toil and Trouble is based on the story of a famous 1961 UFO sighting and alien encounter in New Hampshire. "While making the album I endured an experience so horrendous, torturous, and inexplicable that words fail me and explanation seems impossible," Angelo says. "Within this period, I felt a close connection to Betty and Barney Hill and their story. I even started to believe that perhaps I had been abducted by some kind intergalactic being as they claimed occurred to them fifty-four years ago. When we experience something that doesn't make logical sense, the mind looks to conjure any explanation no matter how outlandish it appears. We appear to crave understanding. Perhaps it makes us feel safe. The looming presence of the unknown is daunting and sometimes frightening. However, there is much we do not yet understand, some of which we will never comprehend."

--

ELIJAH WOLF - "FADING"

“I wrote Fading about the experience of meeting someone special while fighting the impulse to self-sabotage," says Elijah Wolf of this song off his new album Forgiving Season. "The song deals with the tangled emotions of excitement, fear, and the euphoria of total surrender. I wrote it after meeting someone who made me feel present and in sync. As good as it felt, I couldn’t help but feel the anxiety of allowing someone in. To me this song is about the process I went through to reach acceptance and an openness to new experiences and the happiness it brought me." Forgiving Season is out June 23 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

--

KEATON HENSON - "LATE TO YOU"

"This is one of the songs that I really relate to and feel is taken from my own feelings about my wife," Keaton Henson says of "Late To You," the latest single off his new album House Party. "But perhaps for different reasons than the character in the song. It’s about finding the person you want to be with forever, who makes you feel like you can be yourself and finally relax. But feeling as though you’ve found them too late, and have already given the best of yourself to other people, and work, and life. And all you can offer them is what's left in you. But offering it anyway, and praying that they take you - baggage, flaws, emptiness and all."

--

LINDSTRØM - "SYREE"

Norwegian space disco king Lindstrøm is back with his first album in four years, Everyone Else Is A Stranger, which will be out July 14 via Smalltown Supersound. This is the opening track.

--

BUCK MEEK - "HAUNTED MOUNTAIN"

"It's about being humbled by the thing you're drawing power from only at which point an actual, fair relationship begins," Buck Meek says of "Haunted Mountain," the title track off his newly-announced LP. The Big Thief guitarist leans hard into country rock on "Haunted Mountain," with nostalgic lap steel and earnest lyrics. Read more here.

--

END REIGN - "DESOLATE FOG"

End Reign is the new metal/hardcore band launched last year by guitarist Domenic Romeo (Integrity, Pulling Teeth, A389 Recordings, etc) that's fronted by All Out War vocalist Mike Score and also features drummer Adam Jarvis of Pig Destroyer, bassist/backing vocalist Arthur Legere (ex-Bloodlet), and second guitarist Sebastian Phillips (Noisem, Exhumed). They announced their debut album for Relapse and you can read about new single "Desolate Fog" here.

--

HORRENDOUS - "ONTOLOGICAL MYSTERIUM"

Philly death metallers Horrendous have announced new LP Ontological Mysterium, and here's the progressive, shapeshifting title track. Read more about it here.

--

ALBOROSIE - "FAITH" (ft. JAZ ELISE)

Long-running reggae singer Alborosie is releasing his new album Destiny this Friday, and here's new single "Faith" ft. Jaz Elise. Read about it here.

--

STATESIDE - "CRASH COURSE (NOSEDIVE TO NOWHERE)" (ft. RACHAEL BRAVERMAN of ANKLEBITER)

Stateside is a new band from California who are reconnecting emo with its melodic hardcore roots, and they've just announced a new EP for New Morality Zine/Extinction Burst. It'll include this new song that you can read about here.

--

ASAKE - "AMAPIANO" (ft. OLAMIDE)

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake has announced his sophomore album Work Of Art and shared new single "Amapiano" featuring Olamide. Read about it here.

--

