LSDXOXO - "DOUBLE TAP"

Electronic producer LSDXOXO launched his project Delusions Of Grandeur (D.O.G.) today with darkly sexy, hyperspeed single "Double Tap." "Delusions Of Grandeur was created as a bridging of worlds for what people know my sound to be and what it will become over the span of my next few projects," LSDXOXO says. "Electroclash and 90s vocal rave have always been some of my biggest musical inspirations, but I've allowed those influences to take a front seat in the crafting of this EP."

--

FOO FIGHTERS - "THE TEACHER"

Here's another single off the Foo Fighters' new album But Here We Are, ahead of its release this Friday. At 10 minutes, it's the longest song the Foo Fighters have ever recorded, and it goes through a handful of changes and really earns its lengthy runtime.

--

OCEANATOR - "PART TIME"

Oceanator's optimistic new single "Part Time" was cowritten by Elise Okusami and Cheekface's Greg Katz. The cheery, indie pump-up track follows her 2022 LP Nothing's Ever Fine.

--

PATIO - "EN PLEIN AIR"

Brooklyn band Patio are back with their first new music since their excellent 2019 debut. "En Plein Air" was produced by Water From Your Eyes' Nate Amos and brings just a little dancy air to the Patio party.

--

TAPIR! - "ON A GRASSY KNOLL (WE'LL BOW TOGETHER)"

London-based 6-piece Tapir! have signed to Heavenly Recordings and have released their debut single for the label. "On A Grassy Knoll (We​’​ll Bow Together)" is pretty and pastoral folk with hints of The La's, High Llamas and "Everybody's Talking." "It's so lovely that Heavenly are wanting to back our strange and personal project," Tapir! says. "We never set out to be signed, and so this all came as a bit of a shock. Tapir! has always been about having fun and making art together, and Heavenly have given us a platform to keep that going. We want to maintain that DIY ethos and irreverence, and they've been kind enough to allow us that freedom. It’s a huge honor to be joining and we’re in safe hands. Let’s see what the future holds - it’s going to be a blast!"

--

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - "SAVE THE WORLD"

Ahead of its release next week, Jason Isbell has shared another taste of his new album Weathervanes. It's the most somber and overtly politically/socially conscious taste of the album yet, and Jason delivers the song's heavy subject matter with spine-tingling impact.

--

CLAUD - "WET" & "CRUMBS"

"'Crumbs’ was born out of a couple tearful days inside, while ‘Wet’ was written in one fast sitting, the writing process as kinetic as the outcome," Claud says. "Writing both of these songs felt like dropping a boulder into a pond, really shaking up the way I look at myself as an artist. My hands tremble when I play these songs for people, which means I've accessed a new vulnerability in my songwriting that I hadn't gotten to before. I'm so excited to release ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Wet’ into the world." Both tracks are from their new album Supermodels.

--

LOMA PRIETA - "CIRCULAR SAW"

San Francisco screamo greats Loma Prieta have shared another taste of their first album in eight years, Last, and this is a relatively brief song that finds them in clean post-rocky territory before an explosive about-twist towards the end.

--

ALASKA REID - "PALOMINO"

"My mom lived for a while in Los Angeles in the 80s and worked at a club called the Palomino in North Hollywood," Alaska Reid says of her new single. "She told me and my sisters all these crazy stories from those days. I wrote this song imagining I was her, working at a club like that.” It's from her new album Disenchanter, out in July.

--

TANYA TUCKER - “BREAKFAST IN BIRMINGHAM” FT BRANDI CARLILE

Brandie Carlile co-wrote "Breakfast in Birmingham" with Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin and co-produced Tanya Tucker's new album with Shooter Jennings. That record, Sweet Western Sound, is out this week.

--

BLONDE REDHEAD - "SNOWMAN"

"I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them," says Blond Redhead's Amedeo Pace of the first single from the band's first album in almost a decade. ʻSnowmanʼ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how itʼs something we all feel and desire at times.”

--

PROTOMARTYR - "POLACRILEX KID"

Protomartyr's new album Formal Growth in the Desert is out this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared one last preview. "Polacrilex Kid" gets its name from the compound in nicotine gum which frontman Joe Casey says is an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl.”

--

KRISTIN HERSH (THROWING MUSES) - "DANDELION"

“Dandelion’s main image is climbing a fire escape up to my dressing room in an alley outside a club I was playing (I’ve never needed to invent metaphors; they’re everywhere),” Kristin Hersh says. “Anybody in love is always climbing to those eyes, you know? We’ve voyeurs because we can’t ever know the beloved as completely as we want to.” Hersh's new album, Clear Pond Road, will be out in September.

--

THE NATVRAL - "LUCIFER'S GLORY"

"Don’t let the title fool you — It’s not a full throated 'Hail Satan,' but it is full throated. I suppose I could’ve called it 'Paradise Lust,'" says Kip Berman of the first single from his upcoming second album as The Natvral. "When you hit rock bottom, but wish you could fall deeper -- when you’re proud to lose, ‘cuz you know the kind of people who win -- when only what’s missing remains…Sure, It’s perverse, crushing, and wrong. But it’s also alright. There were other options, but only one choice. That’s Lucifer’s Glory."

--

POPULATION II - "BEAU BAPTÊME"

Montreal's Population II are back with their first new music in three years, new single "Beau baptême," which is also their first release for hometown label Bonsound. (Their 2020 debut was released on Castle Face.) It's a little trippy and a lot groovy, and you can watch the video here:

--

DINERS - "THE POWER"

Fans of the current power-pop scene that includes Mo Troper and Young Guv will want to check out Diners, the solo project of singer-songwriter Blue Broderick. Their upcoming new album, Domino, was produced by Troper and you can feel a sonic kinship on jangly, harmony-filled first single "The Power."

--

REBUILDER - "HOLD ON"

Boston punks Rebuilder have signed to Anti-Flag's A-F Records, and their first single for the label is "Hold On." Read more about it here.

--

BONEFLOWER - "PYRRHIC VICTORIES," HEAVENLY BLUE - "CERTAIN DISTANCE" & GILLIAN CARTER - "BASTARD OF LIGHT"

Three more songs are out from Balladeers, Redefined, the screamo compilation that comes out via Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice on July 14. Read more about them here.

--

KENDRICK LAMAR & BABY KEEM - "THE HILLBILLIES"

Producer Evil Giane sampled Bon Iver's early-pandemic track "PDLIF" (which itself samples Alabaster DePlume's "Visit Croatia") for Kendrick and Keem's new one-off single "The Hillbillies." Read more about it here.

--

LEKTRON (ALKALINE TRIO, AFI, etc) - "DIRTY JACKS" & "SHE'S A WAR"

Alkaline Trio co-leader (and former blink-182 member) Matt Skiba is now fronting a new band, Lektron, whose impressive lineup is rounded out by AFI's Hunter Burgan on bass, drummer Atom Willard (of Rocket From The Crypt, Against Me!, Angels & Airwaves, and tons of other bands), and guitarist Randy Moore (of Get Married, and who also plays in Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Andriano's band). Read more about their first two songs here.

--

HELENA DELAND - "SPRING BUG"

"Spring sun and spring rain make past selves sprout out of the ground. The question of whether or not to leave this town becomes the background on which they wreak havoc," Helena Deland says of her new single "Spring Bug." "But it's like Joan Didion says, 'we are well-advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not. Otherwise they turn up unannounced and surprise us, come hammering on the mind's door at 4am on a bad night and demand to know who deserted them, who betrayed them, who is going to make amends.' 'Spring Bug' is the wave of a hand trying to shoo off a noisy flying creature, and the creature is me! Thank you for listening."

--

JORDANA - "SPARKS" (COLDPLAY COVER)

After playing an acoustic rendition in concerts for over two years, Jordana has recorded and released her cover of Coldplay's "Sparks." Read more about it here.