25 New Songs Out Today

PETITE NOIR - "BEACH" (ft. DANNY BROWN & NUKUBI NUKUBI)

Genre-defying South African artist Petite Noir is releasing a new mini-LP, La Maison Noir / The Black House, on October 5 via Roya, and for its new single "Beach," he teamed back up with the great Detroit rapper Danny Brown (who featured Petite Noir on his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition), and Danny blesses the unpigeonholeable track with a fine verse. (It also features Nukubi Nukubi.) Petite Noir is the star of the show though, as you can hear for yourself:

--

RICHARD SWIFT - "SEPT 20"

We lost Richard Swift earlier this year, but he had finished a new album, The Hex, which was announced today with a message from his family. "Today, September 20, on his 21st wedding anniversary, Richard Ochoa Swift’s family honors his final wishes; scattering his ashes in a private ceremony in Oregon. While they say goodbye to a father/husband/son/brother/uncle/provider, we remember the larger than life talent that was Richard Swift and share with the world 'Sept20,' his final song." The Hex will be released digitally on Friday (9/21) with physical copies available December 7.

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "RELTABLE (PEAK OME)"

LA-via-Chicago indie rapper Open Mike Eagle is following last year's great Brick Body Kids Still Daydream with a new project, What Happens When I Try to Relax, which is "coming soon." New single "Relatable (peak OME)" is more of a dark, aggressive banger than we're used to from Mike, and it turns out he's awesome at this kind of thing too. It's also got a jazzy horn solo -- nice touch.

--

MINUS THE BEAR - "VIADUCT"

Minus the Bear are calling it quits after a farewell tour and final EP, which comes out October 9 via Suicide Squeeze, and they've now shared a second single from that EP, "Viaduct." Previous single "Fair Enough" was pretty melancholic, but this one is one of MTB's most driving rock songs in years. It's a rager.

--

YOKO ONO - "I LOVE ALL OF ME"

Yoko Ono has shared another song from her upcoming album, Warzone, where she is reimagining songs from her past work, ranging from 1970-2009, where she feels the lyrics are still relevant to today. "I Love All of Me," originally a reggae-ish number on her 1986 Starpeace, definitely falls into the camp, with its message of inclusion still worth sharing -- now in a piano ballad form.

--

LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE LINDSAY) - "Curse of the Contemporary" (JATA and CHARLES CAVE remixes)

LUMP, the collaborative project of Laura Marling and Tuung's Mike Lindsay, dropped their debut album back in June and here are two remixes for single "Curse of the Contemporary." The Charles Cave remix takes the song into Kate Bush territory, while the JATA remix is more chilled out.

--

RACETRAITOR - "THE CULT OF ESCHATOLOGY"

Reunited Chicago hardcore vets Racetraitor have shared another song off their upcoming first album in 20 years, and this one is about "the racist way the US talks about the high levels of violence in cities like Chicago," bassist R. Brent Decker told MetalSucks. "The entire framing of the issue and the policies that are adopted serve white supremacy. Words like ‘criminal,’ ‘offender,’ and ‘victim’ are all euphemisms to get politicians elected and shovel more money to a ‘prison and policing industrial complex." It sounds as angry as a song like this should, and it comes with an ominous, well-matched lyric video.

--

BROCKHAMPTON - "J'OUVERT"

Brockhampton released the first single off their new album Iridescence, which drops tonight at midnight. We wrote more about it here.

--

TOM MORELLO - "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP" (AC/DC COVER)

While Tom Morello's got a new solo album on the way, he also took the time to release a drastically reworked cover of the AC/DC classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" for for the upcoming Appleseed Recordings compilation Appleseed 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches. It's a protest music compilation, and accordingly, Tom changed the lyrics of this song to be about US foreign policy. He also gives it a bluesy folk rock twist. The comp is out 10/19 and also features songs by Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Donovan, Pete Seeger and many others.

--

SOUND OF CERES - STAR SHROUD

Having recently released an alternative version of their album The Twin, Brooklyn ethereal pop group Sound of Ceres (former Candy Claws’ members Karen Hover and Ryan Hover) are back with the brand new "Star Shroud" that's part of Adult Swim's Singles series. Effervescent and otherworldly, you can hear why they were picked to open for Beach House.

--

DANIEL BRANDT - "SAILBOATS III"

You may know Daniel Brandt as one-third of classical/electronic trio Brandt Brauer Frick. He's set to release his second solo album, Channels, on October 12 via Erased Tapes. He's shared a new single from the album, "Sailboats III," which flirts with the dancefloor. "The song is named after a painting by Roy Lichtenstein which is not one of his typical ones but rather a kind of abstract cubist painting of sailboats on the sea," says Daniel. "I wanted to make a song that feels like an electrified sailing voyage and tried to imitate the feeling of this imagined trip."

--

MAJOR LAZER - "ORKANT / BALANCE PON IT" (ft. BABES WODUMO)

Following "All My Life" featuring Nigeran artist Burna Boy, Major Lazer teamed with South African singer Babes Wodumo for this new synthy banger. Both songs are part of a series of collaborations with African artists that Major Lazer is releasing this fall. It's also got a video by South African director Adriaan Louw that was shot in Durban, South Africa.

--

BRANDON COLEMAN - "WALK FREE" (FLYING LOTUS REMIX)

Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder label is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new compilation, Brainfeeder X, due November 16. It "celebrates the label's past, present and future and, in addition to retrospective highlights, features 22 brand new tracks from the label roster and extended family," including this new Flying Lotus remix of Brandon Coleman's "Walk Free." The original appeared on Brandon's 2018 album Resistance, and FlyLo's remix has that groovy, rubbery sound that nobody does quite like him.

--

YOWLER - "WHERE IS MY LIGHT?"

So far we've heard two songs from Maryn Jones' upcoming album as Yowler, Black Dog In My Path: "WTFK" and "Angel." The third, "Where Is My Light," has a harder, grungier edge than either. Maryn told FADER that it's about "feeling isolated after a big & unexpected life transition. During this time I had a lot of time to think about what was important to me, what served me and made me experience real joy, and what did not. It’s about being an artist under capitalism and all the mess that that can cause in your brain. It’s about missing the natural world and all the beauty you see when you’re on the road, and hating your stupid fucking phone."

--

CHRIS GARNEAU - "TORPEDO" (FEAT. SHANNON FUNCHESS)

Brooklyn's Chris Garneau returns with his fourth album, and first since 2013's Winter Games, Yours, due out November 9 via The Orchard. He's shared the first single, "Torpedo," a darkly electric light cut through with strokes of buzzing light, which features Shannon Funchess of Light Asylum.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "STOP TALKING"

Los Angeles alt-pop artist Miya Folick announced her debut full length album, Premonitions, due out October 26. She's shared the first single, the jaunty, rollicking "Stop Talking" that she says is "an ode to friendships that are brutally honest and deliciously fun. It’s meant to be a bop about being better people for ourselves and for our loved ones!"

--

IAN SWEET - "SPIT"

Ian Sweet releases her sophomore album, Crush Crusher, on October 26 via Hardly Art. Following first single "Hiding", she's sharing a second, "Spit." Songwriter Jilian Medford told Noisey about the track, saying, "I wrote the song in the [beginning] stages of a relationship and was already having premonitions of ruining it. Sometimes I like doing this type of songwriting where I predict how something will go. Writing a song for the future breakup. It’s fun but sad."

--

LORETTA LYNN - WOULDN'T IT BE GREAT (ALBUM STREAM

Country legend Loretta Lynn delayed the release of her upcoming album, Wouldn't It Be Great, after suffering a stroke in May of 2017. In August of this year, though, she announced it would be out on September 28, writing on Facebook, "before my stroke last year I had been working hard on a new album and was so excited about it. This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and decided to hold up the release. It's been a tough year, but I'm feelin' good now and look forward to it comin' out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I'm excited to celebrate it with y'all. I hope y'all love it." Wouldn't It Be Great includes six new versions of previously recorded songs alongside new tracks, and you can listen to it ahead of its release via NPR.

--

TOM PETTY - "GAINESVILLE"

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' previously unreleased 1998 gem "Gainesville" has surfaced ahead of the release of the new 60-song Petty box set, which we wrote more about here.

--

RESTORATIONS - LP5000 (ALBUM STREAM)

Atmospheric heartland punks Restorations are releasing their new album LP5000 on Tiny Engines next week, and now the whole thing is here to stream. If you're into stuff like The Gaslight Anthem or The Menzingers or Japandroids or Titus Andronicus and you haven't checked these guys out yet, let this album change that. Listen at NPR.

--

TIM HECKER - KONOYO (ALBUM STREAM)

Tim Hecker already released two singles off of his upcoming album Konoyo (due next week via Kranky), both of which showed off his ability to make ambient music that can be harsh and discordant but still beautiful. Now the entire thing is here to stream at NPR.

--

HOLLY MIRANDA - "I WILL SURVIVE" & "A LITTLE PIECE"

Holly Miranda who released new LP Mutual Horse earlier this year, has a new single out this week with the a-side being new song "A Little Piece" (written for a Heather Graham movie) and the b-side a cover of Gloria Gaynor's disco anthem "I Will Survive." Read more about them HERE.

--

TIMMY's ORGANISM - "GUZZLE GASOLINE"

Detroit garage punk lifers Timmy's Organism have a new LP on Burger and have a Troma-inspired video for single "Guzzle Gasoline." Read more about it HERE.

--

