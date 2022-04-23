27 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the highly-anticipated Undeath album, plus great new ones from Overo and ASkySoBlack, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got the surprise Thou & Mizmor album, and you can head to IO to read about even more new metal records, including Vanum, Huntsmen, Corpsessed, Caliban, and more. Head below for new singles from Kirk Hammett, Ready For Death, Blut Aus Nord, Devil Master, Gospel, Mournful Congregation, Tribulation, Spirit Adrift, Bog Body, Venom Inc, Simulakra, and more...

KIRK HAMMETT - "HIGH PLAINS DRIFTER"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is putting out his first-ever solo release tomorrow for Record Store Day, and you can read more about lead single "High Plains Drifter" here.

--

READY FOR DEATH (MILHOUSE, PELICAN, RACETRAITOR, etc) - "CYBORG PRIEST"

Ready For Death is a new thrash supergroup with members of Milhouse, Indecision, Pelican, Racetraitor, Annihilus, and other bands, and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

BLUT AUS NORD - "TALES OF THE OLD DREAMER"

French psychedelic black metal vets Blut Aus Nord have shared a new single off upcoming album Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses. It's nearly seven minutes long, and it's as towering, epic, and trippy as you'd hope.

--

DEVIL MASTER - "SHRINES IN CINDER"

Devil Master's new LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night arrives next week via Relapse, and here's another single, which finds their trademark blackened punk in fine form.

--

GOSPEL - "DEERGHOST"

NYC prog-screamo legends Gospel have shared the second single off their anticipated first album in 17 years, The Loser, which arrives 5/13 via Dog Knights. Even more so than the last single, this one picks up where the classic The Moon Is A Dead World left off, marrying harsh screamo to proggy tendencies and psychedelic atmosphere.

--

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - "THE EXUVIAE OF GODS - PART I (TEASER)

Australian doomers Mournful Congregation are releasing The Exuviae Of Gods - Part I, "the first in a two-part EP series to bridge the gap between full-length albums," on May 27 via 20 Buck Spin. It's got three tracks, and you can hear a six-and-a-half minute teaser now.

--

TRIBULATION - "THE DHAMPIR"

Tribulation have given a digital release to the 19-minute "The Dhampir," which was previously a vinyl-only bonus track on the deluxe edition of their 2021 album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. As you'd probably guess from the running time, it's some of this band's most ambitious material yet.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "SORCERER'S FATE"

Spirit Adrift will release 20 Centuries Gone on August 19 via Century Media, featuring two original songs plus covers of Metallica, Type O Negative, Thin Lizzy, Pantera, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. One of the original tracks is "Sorcerer's Fate," a song that definitely pulls some clear influence from at least a couple of those bands.

--

BOG BODY - "DREGS SOAR TO THE SKIES"

Bog Body have shared another song off their upcoming LP Cryonic Crevasse Cult (due 5/20 via Profound Lore), and like the previous single, it's some of the swampiest, murkiest metal you'll hear this year.

--

TZOMPANTLI - "OHTLATOCOPAILCAHUALUZTLI"

TZOMPANTLI, the indigenous death/doom metal collective led by Xibalba member Huey Itztekwanotl o))), will release their debut LP Tlazcaltiliztli on May 6 via 20 Buck Spin and it'll include this ferociously heavy new single.

--

VENOM INC - "HOW MANY CAN DIE"

Venom Inc, an offshoot of legendary metal band Venom, will release their sophomore album There’s Only Black on September 23 via Nuclear Blast, and lead single "How Many Can Die" channels the kind of proto-black/speed metal that Venom helped pioneer in the '80s.

--

DEADGUY - "PINS AND NEEDLES" (LIVE AT DECIBEL FEST)

Metalcore legends Deadguy are releasing Buyer’s Remorse: Live From the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest, a live album recorded at their reunion set at Decibel's Philly festival, in June via Decibel's new label Decibel Records, and here's the first taste. If you haven't seen any of Deadguy's reunion shows yet, this song and video proves that they've very much still got it.

--

VILE CREATURE & BISMUTH - "A HYMN OF LOSS AND HOPE"

Originally commissioned for Roadburn in 2020, Vile Creature and Bismuth finally debuted their collaboration at this year's Roadburn today, and they've also released a studio version. It's one 40-minute track that treks through sludge metal, post-rock, ambient music, and more.

--

SIMULAKRA - "FADING AWAY"

Delaware metallic hardcore band Simulakra (whose members also play in Foreign Hands, Vicious Embrace, Gridiron, and more) have announced a new album, The Infection Spreads, due May 24 via DAZE. The first single is the ominous and bone-crushing "Fading Away," which vocalist Dom Pabon says is "about a deceased person that’s living in a constant replay of their past existence."

--

SNUFFED - "PESTICIDE" & "CIRCLE OF DUST" (ft. INTEGRITY'S DWID HELLION)

Chicago hardcore/raw punk band Snuffed are releasing their new Andy Nelson-recorded LP Coping Human Waste on May 27 via Another City Records, and they've just shared the pulverizing lead single "Pesticide" and a non-album version of the equally ripping "Circle of Dust" which features Integrity leader Dwid Hellion.

--

VATICAN - "REVERENCE"

Savannah metalcore band Vatican have announced a new album, Ultra, and you can read more about new single "Reverence" here.

--

PRAISE - "LIFE UNKNOWN"

Melodic hardcore band Praise have shared the third single off their upcoming album All In A Dream (due 5/6 via Revelation), and this one is a great example of Praise's ability to connect the dots between the Revolution Summer sound and the Twin/Tone Records scene.

--

KUMITE - "DYING TIME"

Tallahassee, Florida's Kumite pull from beatdown hardcore, death metal, and slam, and speaking to No Echo about the blunt force of their upcoming demo for K.O.T.P. Records, the band said, "The intention was never to break new ground. The intention was never to elicit thought-provoking responses, we just wanted to be a soundtrack to every fight, every ass whooping and conflict around the world. It’s caveman revenge music, straight and to the point. If you want poetry and/or articulate and concise lyricism, you’re gonna have to look elsewhere. This is the soundtrack to your ass whoopin'."

--

NINE OF SWORDS - "WITH HELP"

The last time Philly/NYC hardcore band Nine of Swords released an album was 2016's You Will Never Die, and in that time drummer TJ Stevenson has been busy with Soul Glo, but now they've announced a new LP, Beyond The Swords, due June 3 via Quiet Year. First single "With Help" is a 65-second ripper that finds the exact middle ground between no-frills '80s hardcore and chaotic '90s screamo.

--

BLOOD MENACE (HAZING OVER) - "VICIOUS BEINGS"

Blood Menace, the death metal/deathcore solo project of Hazing Over vocalist Jake Yencik, has returned with his first new song since his 2020 debut EP Threat, and it's under-two-minute offering of manic, in-your-face brutality.

--

APOSTLES OF ERIS - "PIG DONOVAN"

Richmond screamo band Apostles of Eris have a split with Gossip (mem Senza, For Your Health, etc) on the way, and you can read more about lead single "Pig Donovan" here.

--

CAULDRON - "FUTILE" & "CROSSING THE THRESHOLD"

UK hardcore/metalcore band Cauldron have put out their first new songs since 2020's great Last Words: Screamed From Behind God’s Muzzle EP, "Futile" and "Crossing the Threshold." Like the last EP, these tracks take things back to the late '90s era of metalcore, before the genre went mainstream, but as aggressive as Cauldron get, they don't shy away from a little melody either.

--

MEMENTO - A CHORUS OF DISTRESS EP

Cauldron's Orlando-based The Coming Strife labelmates Memento also just dropped a killer new four-song EP, A Chorus of Distress. This band combines that same era of metalcore with melodic emo, coming out with something that scratches the same itch as classic bands like Poison the Well and From Autumn to Ashes, but in a totally fresh way.

--

THE CATATONICS - HUNTED DOWN

The Catatonics helped pioneer the Syracuse hardcore scene in the early '80s, and they were also one of the earliest crossover thrash bands. Their classic (and highly sought after) EP Hunted Down was just given a long-awaited, expanded reissue by Southern Lord for Record Store Day, and you can also stream the digital reissue right here.

Speaking about them, Kevin Seconds of 7Seconds said, "The Catatonics were just about the most intense thrash band I'd ever seen back in the day. Just nuts. They out Boston-ed all of the ‘This Is Boston Not LA’ bands. Back then, they were the go-to band in the Syracuse hardcore scene. You pretty much needed their blessings in Upstate NY."

Earth Crisis' Karl Buechner said, "The pioneers of the original Syracuse hardcore scene. Still one of my favorites.. metallic thrash that kills at any time. ‘Hunted Down’ is between SSD and DYS on my shelf."

--

GREED WORM - HELL IS REAL

Chicago's Greed Worm (Crowning, Itto, Ikaray, Snuffed, Shrivel Up, and Cloud Cruiser) have dropped this EP on Tomb Tree Tapes, featuring six tracks of absurdly heavy metallic hardcore.

--

REVERIE - EVERYTHING REPEATS ITSELF FOREVER

New LP from Italian screamo band Reverie, out now on Zegema Beach Records.

--

SUPPRESSION - THE SORROW OF SOUL THROUGH FLESH

Death metal band Suppression have been on the come-up for a bit and they just dropped their debut LP via Unspeakable Axe Records, who also put out their 2019 EP Repugnant Remains. Speaking to Decibel about it, guitarist Daniel Poblete said, "The early work of Suffocation, Cryptopsy, Gorelust, and Gorguts are the ones that inspired the compositions. This release is an effort not to lose the raw essence that bands had in the ’90s, and also to be able to contribute to the genre."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.