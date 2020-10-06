So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRANK TUNER & JON SNODGRASS - "BAD TIMES, GOOD VIBES"

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass have announced a sequel to their collaborative 2010 album Buddies, titled Buddies II: Still Buddies, due November 13 via Xta Mile. The new song was made with Stephen Egerton (Descendents), Todd Beene, Carlos and Boudicat, and it comes with a quarantine-style performance video.

--

TOLD SLANT - "RUN AROUND THE SCHOOL"

Told Slant have released a third single from their upcoming album Point the Flashlight and Walk (due 11/13 via Double Double Whammy), and it's another appealingly somber indie/bedroom folk song that Felix Walworth says "is about the allure of loving another regardless of reciprocity or the promise of being loved. It explores the beauty and delusion of pining, and of love's power to satiate us even with its table scraps."

--

JAY NICE, RU$H & THA GOD FAHIM - "GRANDIOSE"

Rappers RU$H, Tha God Fahim and Jay Nice will release An Album Called Classic, produced entirely by Wolf Wilson (and featuring one song with Quelle Chris), on October 28. Lead single "Grandiose" is a hypnotic, psychedelic rap song that sounds like the aural equivalent to weed smoke.

--

HELENA DELAND - "PALE"

Montreal singer and songwriter Helena Deland shares one final single ahead of the release of her debut LP, Someone New, due out October 16 via Luminelle. "'Pale' is about the little space left to the actual self in romantic relationships where idealization comes into play," Helena says.

--

SOUL GLO - "29"

We recently named "(Quietly) Do The Right Thing," the opening track of Soul Glo's upcoming EP Songs to Yeet At The Sun, one of the best punk songs of September, and today we get another scorcher from the EP, "29." In less than 90 seconds, it goes from whiplash-inducing hardcore to chaotic noise rock.

--

ANDERSON .PAAK - "JEWELZ" (prod. TIMBALAND)

Anderson. Paak's been dropping singles all year, and now he's back with another, which finds him delivering pitched-up vocals over a funky Timbaland beat.

--

THE DIRTY NIL - "BLUNT FORCE CONCUSSION"

The Dirty Nil have given a release date to their new album Fuck Art (January 1 via Dine Alone), and shared this dose of high-energy alt-rock.

--

VOIVOD - "THE LOST MACHINE" (LIVE)

Prog/psych/thrash greats Voivod are releasing a live album, Lost Machine - Live, which was recorded on tour supporting 2018's The Wake. It's only their second live album ever, and first in 20 years, and it comes out November 27 via Century Media. Here's a song/video from it, which does a great job of showing what a force Voivod still are on stage.

--

CABARET VOLTAIRE - "THE POWER (OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE)"

Now consisting of just Richard H. Kirk, industrial pioneers Cabaret Voltaire are getting ready to release their first album in 26 years. "The Power (Of Their Knowledge)" rides a dingy beat, the kind you could imagine hearing at a bombed out warehouse in Sheffield. Shadow of Fear is out November 20 via Mute.

--

IAN SWEET - "POWER"

Ian Sweet signed to Polyvinyl back in August for a TBA new album, and released a new song, "Dumb Driver." The album is still TBA, but there is another new single, "Power," about which Jilian Medford writes, "'Power' is a manifestation of strength. Something I was looking up and looking towards. I wrote this song to try to get closer to trusting the magnitude of myself as a solitary being."

--

FONTAINES DC - "WOULDN'T IT BE NICE" (BEACH BOYS COVER)

Irish band Fontaines DC have recorded a cover of Beach Boys' classic single "Wouldn't It Be Nice" from Deezer's "Inversions" series. They bring a melancholic streak to it -- listen to the whole thing at Deezer.

--

KATY J PEARSON - "SOMETHING REAL"

Katy J Pearson will release her debut album, Return, on November 13 via Heavenly and she's just shared this appealing, folky new single and it's very cool video. "For the 'Something Real' video I had the opportunity to work with the brilliant director Jamie Thraves and DOP Catherine Derry. We filmed the video all around Bristol over 2 days and had Teddy the beautiful whippet as a special guest ( thanks Milly and Bella). Thanks to my lovely band and Molly shield for your appearances in the vid and shout out to Tom Jacobs and Louis Catlett for being sweet angels. Enjoy the vid!"

--

PALBERTA - "BEFORE I GOT HERE"

Brooklyn band Palberta will release their new album Palberta5000 on January 22 via Wharf Cat. The record marks a distinct shift in direction. “While punk music was our first love, pop music has become our fixation," say the band. "Throughout the making of Palberta5000, we were focused on making music that people could not only sing along to but get stuck in their heads... that and attempting to make songs longer than 50 seconds...While our melodies have gotten more melodic and our singing less harsh, we haven’t strayed too far from who Palberta is, defiantly Palberta. And no one will shape us to be otherwise.” Check out first single "Before I Got Here."

--

OSEES - "WEIRD AND WASTED CONNECTION"

Osees' new joint Metamorphosed is made up of five tracks from the Face Stabber sessions that didn't quite fit. Heavy on the drums and eerie noises, "Weird and Wasted Connection" is a minimal blast from the Osees furnace.

--

LOMA - "ELLIPTICAL DAYS"

Loma, the trio of Emily Cross, Dan Duszynski, and Jonathan Meiburg, will release new album Don’t Shy Away on October 23 via Sub Pop and here's a very bewitching, ethereal appetizer.

--

BICEP - "APRICOTS"

Belfast-born, London-based duo Bicep (Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson) will release their sophomore album Isles on January 22 via Ninja Tune. "We have strong mixed emotions, connected to growing up on an island” the duo say of the album title. “Wanting to leave, wanting to return." First single is the moody, infectious "Apricots."

--

RADICAL FACE - "MORE CLAY THAN STONE (STILL ON OUR WAY)"

Radical Face (Ben Cooper) has been at it since the early 2000s, and he remains very prolific and consistently great at delivering warm, tender indie rock. This new song is no exception.

--

S. CAREY - "TAKE IT WITH ME" (TOM WAITS COVER)

S. Carey is reissuing his debut album, All We Grow, for its 10th anniversary; the reissue comes out December 4 via Jagjaguwar. Included on it is this previously unreleased covere of Tom Waits' "Take It With Me," from 1999's Mule Variations.

--

SPAZA - "XOLILE MOSI" & "SIZWILE"

South African jazz/soul/etc group SPAZA will release UPRIZE! -- which was conceived as a soundtrack to a then-unfinished documentary on the 1976 Soweto uprising -- on October 16 via Mushroom Hour Half Hour, and so far they're streaming two songs from it. The newest song released is named after Xolile Mosi, "who was one of the first to be slain by the police when the protests spread to other parts of the country," as vocalist Nonku Phiri said. Given the story behind the album, these songs sound as impactful as you'd expect.

--

MIZMOR & ANDREW BLACK - DIALETHEIA CLIP

Portland doom great Mizmor and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Black (who's in Mizmor's live band) are releasing a collaborative album with two lengthy tracks on November 20 via Gilead Media. Along with the announcement comes a minute-long clip of the album in this video which features visuals by Emma Ruth Rundle.

--

ILSA - "POOR DEVIL"

DC sludgesters Ilsa have announced a new album, and you can read more about the pulverizing yet melodic lead single "Poor Devil" here.

--

BUCK MEEK - "SECOND SIGHT"

Big Thief's Buck Meek has announced a new solo album, and you can read more about the album and new single "Second Sight" here.

--

THE GOALIE'S ANXIETY AT THE PENALTY KICK - "WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH"

Philly emo newcomers The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick make climactic emo/post-rock/chamber pop that recalls another band with a long name, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die. Read more about "We Love You So Much" off their upcoming debut album for Count Your Lucky Stars here.

--

THE ANTLERS - "WHEELS ROLL HOME"

The Antlers are back with their first song in six years, and it finds them in top form. Read more about it here.

--

JOHN CALE - "LAZY DAY"

"With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world," says John of his new single.

--

JEFF TWEEDY - "GWENDOLYN"

Jeff Tweedy's new solo album Love Is the King is out October 23 and he's just shared the video for "Gwendolyn". Directed by James Fleischel, it begins with Jeff in a protective face mask, which he soon takes off to reveal...a variety of other mouths/jaws CGI'd in to sing the song. Most of them are pretty famous.

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "PAIN" (LIVE)

The War on Drugs will release live album LIVE DRUGS on November 20 via Adam Granduciel’s Super High Quality Records. This is not a single live concert but a compilation pulled from "40 hard drives of recorded live shows" across five years, but the 10 songs were sequenced as to how a typical TWOD show would progress.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.