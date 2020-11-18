So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JEEZY - "THERAPY FOR MY SOUL"

Jeezy is gearing up for his Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane on Thursday (11/19), and he prefaced it with this pot-stirring song that calls out Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent and has already resulted in controversy.

--

TIERRA WHACK - "PEPERS AND ONIONS" & "FEEL GOOD"

Tierra Whack continues to release new singles as we await her next project, and today she put out two more great ones: the energetic, upbeat "Peppers and Onions" and the more chilled-out "Feel Good."

--

RESPIRE - "TO OUR DEAD FRIENDS"

Toronto blackened orchestral screamo band Respire's new album Black Line comes out December 4 via Church Road Records, and every song they've put out so far has been seriously intense. This new one is no exception, and it comes with an equally awesome video produced and directed by Vanessa Gloux, and starring Meghan McDonald.

--

CARM - "TAPP" (ft. SHARA NOVA) & "SOFT NIGHT"

yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri has shared two more songs from his self-titled debut album as CARM. There's the ethereal art pop of "Tapp," which features vocals by My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova and instrumental contributions from Justin Vernon, as well as the instrumental "Soft Night."

--

MUSH - "BLUNT INSTRUMENTS"

UK trio Mush will release their sophomore album Lines Redacted on February 12 via Memphis Industries, and the lead single is the driving, talky post-punk of "Blunt Instruments."

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "PORCELINA OF THE VAST OCEANS" (SMASHING PUMPKINS COVER)

Not only did dark singer/songwriter A.A. Williams release a great album this year, she also has been doing some great melancholic covers and here's another. It's a haunting, bare-bones rendition of a Smashing Pumpkins classic.

--

HIT-BOY - "SALUTE" (ft. BIG SEAN & FIVIO FOREIGN)

Hit-Boy has been having a hell of a year. He produced all of Nas and Benny the Butcher's new albums, and much of Big Sean's new album, and now he released his own new single with Big Sean (and Fivio Foreign): the booming, triumphant "Salute."

--

GIRL IN RED - "2 QUEENS IN A KING SIZE BED"

girl in red describes her new holiday song as "so cute and soft," which is extremely accurate.

--

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "CRAWL" ('LOCKED DOWN & STRIPPED BACK')

Long-running UK indie rock group The Wedding Present will release new album Locked Down & Stripped Back on February 19. As the title implies, the record was made during quarantine with David Gedge and the rest of the band recording their parts remotely, and features acoustic-leaning versions of songs from throughout their catalogue, as well as two new songs. The first track to be released is this new version of "Crawl" which was originally on their 1990 3 Songs EP. "People are always telling me that ‘Crawl’ is one of their favourite songs," says Gedge. "So why didn’t we put it on an album? Well, in Wedding Present world we’ve never had throwaway songs that we bury on B-sides and this is a case in point. We wanted to make our ‘3 Songs EP’ as strong as possible and so we just put it on there. I think the interplay between the electric guitar and bass works really well. I played acoustic guitar on both the original, at the Chicago Recording Company, and on this stripped back version – 30 years later – in my spare room at home!”

--

ALEX MAAS (BLACK ANGELS) - "THE CITY"

Leaving behind the fuzzy guitars of his band Black Angels, Alex Moss picks up his acoustic for his first solo album, Luca, which is out December 4 via Innovative Leisure. New single "The City" is especially intimate. "The enemy is always just outside the gates," says Alex of the track. "Be ready for anything."

--

JULIA BARDO - "IT'S OKAY (TO NOT BE OKAY)"

Manchester-via-Italy musician and songwriter Julia Bardo released a covers EP, The Raw in September, and now she's followed it with a preview of her debut LP, which is due out in 2021. "'It’s Okay (To Not Be Okay)' is about a journey of the self," Julia says. "It can be hard to accept a certain situation we’re living through, to accept ourselves and to appreciate who we are. Sometimes we feel stuck in the same circle of negative thoughts. Sometimes we feel scared, resentful, worrisome, and bad. It’s okay to not be perfect. It’s okay to not feel good. It’s okay to be 'different.' It’s okay to be who we are."

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - "ON&ON" (DANIEL BLUMBERG COVER)

Daniel Blumberg released ON&ON earlier this year, and he's now going to release a compilation of 14 versions of the title track by such artists as Mute Records founder Daniel Miller, Elvin Brandhi, Bo Ningen, David Grubbs, Exotic Sin, O Yama O, and more. The first shared track from the comp is by Josephine Foster (who just released her own new album).

--

SAMIA - "WAVERLY - ANJIMILE VERSION"

New York native Samia released her debut album, The Baby, this summer via Grand Jury. One of its tracks, "Wavery," has a new video, and along with that Samia shared a re-imagining of the song from Boston-based songwriter and musician Anjimile, whose song "1978" Samia recently called one of her favorites.

--

ALTIN GÜN - “ORDUNUN DERELERI” & “BIR OF ÇEKSEM”

Amsterdam's Altin Gün will release new album Yol in February and have just shared the first single. ”Ordunun Dereleri” reworks a traditional Turkish folk song about doomed lovers, here given a chilled-out electronic backing. They've also shared the single's flipside.

--

ANI DIFRANCO - "REVOLUTIONARY LOVE"

Ani DiFranco has announced her twenty-second album, Revolutionary Love, due out on January 29 via her own Righteous Babe label. She's shared the title track, which blends folk and jazz with her hopeful lyrics.

--

M. WARD - "YOU'VE CHANGED" (BILLIE HOLIDAY COVER)

M. Ward is prepping an album of Billie Holiday covers, with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter charities, and he's just shared another song from it. “The music for 'You’ve Changed' was written in the early 40s by pianist/composer Carl Fischer - a Californian of Cherokee descent,” M. Ward says. “He was born into poverty but his parents raised enough money to provide some music lessons and he wrote this song in his late 20s with lyricist Bill Carey. Fischer died in 1954, a few years before Billie Holiday recorded her version of his music for Lady In Satin. The descending chromatic chord progression reminds me of songs Antonio Jobim and Brian Wilson would write a few decades later. To arrange the music for solo guitar I changed “You’ve Changed” to EADGBbD."

--

HANNAH'S LITTLE SISTER - "ANYWHERE"

Liverpool band Hannah's Little Sister release their debut EP, EP.mp3, on November 20 via Heist or Hit. Ahead of that, you can hear the tone-shifting "Anywhere," which goes from angelic and gentle to anthemic. "I wrote this song just before I took a year out from uni, it was a weird time for me where I was discovering who I was, with my self-esteem at its lowest," the band's Meg Grooters says. "I was lonely, I didn’t feel like I was enough for my friends, and I felt like I had to be someone else, and act a certain way to be accepted by them. But it was also a time where I was in a really loving relationship, and in contrast to the situation with my peers I was just happy to be with that person, and live my life with them comfortably, wanting them around always. This was the good side of caring I hadn’t really experienced before. I guess that sort of created two meanings, because adoring people can be a toxic thing or it can be a really fun and even fulfilling thing. But, if you’re desperate to fit in or be liked and are wanting someone for the wrong reasons, it’s easy to slip into moulding yourself to do so."

--

CRAIG WEDREN - "DAYS OF AWE"

Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren is releasing new album Sabbath Sessions Vol. 1 as a companion piece to his Sabbath Sessions podcast, and full of live, improvised vocal looping sessions. “These three sessions seemed to hang well together, and felt like a good introduction to ‘Sabbath Sessions’ - a balance of form and chaos, of harmony and dissonance,” says Craig in a statement. “This ebb and flow of tension and release is where ‘Sabbath Sessions’ live and why, for me, it’s such a grounding and cathartic practice to make them. Each one mirrors and expresses the vicissitudes of a day and, with it, the whole wild spectrum of light and shadow.”

--

SHAME - "WATER IN THE WELL"

UK band Shame will release their second album, Drunk Tank Pink, on January 15 on Dead Oceans. Here's the new single.

--

EMILY EDROSA (STREET CHANT) - "SHE AGREED"

New Zealand singer-songwriter Emily Edrosa, who you may remember from her band Street Chant, will release new solo album Another Wave Is Coming this Friday (11/20) via Park the Van. The video for this new single was co-directed by Dehd's Emily Kempf.

--

THE WEATHER STATION - "TRIED TO TELL YOU"

The Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman) has announced her first album in over three years and first for Fat Possum, and you can read more about this great new single here.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "A DREAMER'S HOLIDAY"

The 2020 additions to the 'Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection' playlist have been released, and one of the highlights is this Julien Baker cover of "A Dreamer's Holiday." "I chose ‘Dreamers Holiday’ because I found it incredibly unique as far as holiday songs are concerned," Julien said. "It’s a very understated song- both lyrically and musically; while it’s technically about a ‘holiday’, it doesn’t directly reference any specific holiday theme, it leaves the lyrics a bit more open-ended." The playlist also includes new holiday songs by Dashboard Confessional, Jazmine Sullivan, Betty Who, Black Pumas, and more. Read more here.

--

SPEED STICK - "KNOTS"

Speed Stick is a new supergroup made up of veterans from the Carrboro, NC indie rock scene. The core lineup is Ash Bowie (Polvo), Charles Chace (The Paul Swest), Laura King (Bat Fangs, Flesh Wounds), and Thomas Simpson (The Love Language), and their upcoming debut album Volume One is even more super than that, with appearances by Mac McCaughan (Superchunk), Kelley Deal (The Breeders, R. Ring), Mike Montgomery (R. Ring), Stuart McLamb (The Love Language), and others. You can read more about this song with Kelley Deal here.

--

GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT - "BURIAL"

Long-running Irish post-rock greats God Is An Astronaut have announced their tenth album, Ghost Tapes #10, and you can read more about lead single "Burial" here.

--

STEVE EARLE - "HARLEM RIVER BLUES" (JUSTIN TOWNES EARLE COVER)

Steve Earle has released the first song off his album of covers by his son Justin Townes Earle, who sadly died in August at age 38. You can read more about it here.

--

TALK SHOW HOST - "THIS MONOLOGUE"

Toronto indie-punks Talk Show Host have signed to Wiretap Records for their upcoming debut album, and you can read more about its catchy, anthemic lead single here.

--

THE SOMBRE - SHAPELESS MISERY

Maurice "Mories" de Jong (of Gnaw Their Tongues, Hagetisse, Aderlating, and more) is releasing the second album with his death/doom project The Sombre this week, and you can stream the whole thing early and read much more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

