27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT - "THE PASSAGE OF TIME"

Prog supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment -- Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Sons of Apollo), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) -- will release their first album in 22 years, LTE3, on March 26 via InsideOutMusic. Lead single "The Passage of Time" is here, and it's seven and a half minutes of dizzying proggy goodness.

--

BRODKA & SCOTTIBRAINS - "WRONG PARTY"

Producer and Speedy Wunderground label founder Dan Carey is back with new single that is a collaboration between his group Scottibrains (with Boxed In’s Oli Bayston and drummer Liam Hutton) and Polish pop superstar Brodka. "Wrong Party" groves on the komische side of trip hop, and Brodka really belts it out. "Sometimes we are all drawn to a person or situation that is bad for us," says Brodka. "So bad you want to set it on fire, but the desire is so strong, we can’t resist it. That's what ‘Wrong Party’ is about." She adds, "I fulfilled my dream of having a punk band for a moment and will cherish that memory forever."

--

MADELINE KENNEY - SUMMER QUARTER EP

Bay Area musician Madeline Kenney is "stuck in what you could call a feeling" on her new self-produced EP featuring four laid-back, dreamy tracks that fall somewhere between Cocteau Twins and '70s soft rock.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "SOLDIERS STEPPIN"

Duke Deuce has been on the rise since declaring that crunk ain't dead, and he keeps the crunk revival going with his new single "Soldiers Steppin," another insanely fun song (and video) that should make the genre's '90s-era founders very proud.

--

DARK TIME SUNSHINE - "THE RITE KIDS" (ft. R.A.P. FERREIRA & HOMEBOY SANDMAN)

Underground rap duo Dark Time Sunshine have unveiled the second single off their first album in nine years, Lore, and this one finds them teaming with two excellent likeminded guests: Homeboy Sandman and R.A.P. Ferreira (the latter of whom slips a nice OutKast reference into his verse).

--

MADLIB & FOUR TET - "DIRTKNOCK"

Madlib's new album Sound Ancestors ("arranged, edited, and manipulated" by Four Tet) arrives next week, and here's another promising taste of boom bap-infused soul from it.

--

RICH THE KID - "NASTY" (ft. MULATTO, RUBI ROSE & FLO MILLI)

Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli have all been on the rise and all make hard-hitting, early 2000s-inspired rap, and they've now all lent their talents to Rich The Kid's new song "Nasty."

--

ASHANTI - "235 (2:35 I WANT YOU)"

Fresh off going to head to head with Keyshia Cole on Verzuz, early 2000s hitmaker Ashanti has returned with a new song. It finds her channeling the more minimal R&B style that took off in the 2010s, and she adopts this kind of thing pretty damn well.

--

FIELD MEDIC - "CHAMOMILE"

Run For Cover-signed bedroom folk artist Field Medic is very prolific, and today he returned with yet another lovely single, "Chamomile."

--

OLIVIA KAPLAN - "WRONG" (ft. BUCK MEEK)

LA singer/songwriter Olivia Kaplan has released a gorgeous, '70s folk-inspired single on Topshelf, and that's Big Thief's Buck Meek on electric guitar.

--

BAD COP/BAD COP, BUCK-O-NINE, SAVE FERRIS & MORE - SUBLIME COVERS

An expanded edition of the Sublime tribute/benefit album The House That Bradley Built (which already featured Descendents, Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Mad Caddies, and more) has been released, including covers by Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Buck-O-Nine, Save Ferris, and more. Proceeds go towards the creation of The Nowell Family Foundation's forthcoming Southern California rehab center, Bradley's House. In other Sublime news, there was a new Sublime graphic novel announced this week.

--

EDNA'S GOLDFISH - LIVE AT WETLANDS 1997

For more ska nostalgia (noskalgia?), the long-broken-up Long Island ska-punk vets Edna's Goldfish have put out their first new release in two decades, a live album recorded in 1997 at NYC nightclub Wetlands, which closed around the same time Edna's Goldfish broke up.

--

TYPHOON - SYMPATHETIC MAGIC (LP STREAM)

Portland chamber pop collective Typhoon's last album, Offerings, came out in 2018, and now they've surprised released its follow-up. "I wrote all these songs while puttering around the house these past several months," lead singer-songwriter Kyle Morton says, "because, what else was I going to do? The songs are about people - the space between them and the ordinary, miraculous things that happen there, as we come into contact, imitate each other, leave our marks, lose touch. Being self and other somehow amounting to the same thing."

--

REST EASY - "GET BUSY DYIN'"

Vancouver's Rest Easy share members with Daggermouth and Shook Ones, and their upcoming Sick Day EP was recorded by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed/mastered by Paul Miner (Thrice, H2O, etc). It comes out February 12 via Mutant League Records, and new single "Get Busy Dyin'" is a rippin' dose of melodic hardcore.

--

PONY - "COUCH"

Toronto band Pony, led by singer and guitarist Sam Bielanski, are releasing their debut album, TV Baby, on April 9 via Take This to Heart Records. New single "Couch" is a punchy, riffy romp.

--

THEE SACRED SOULS - IT'S OUR LOVE

West Coast soul trio Thee Sacred Souls have signed with the recently launched Daptone imprint Penrose Records, and have served up this single and video. “We wanted to capture candid moments of our time at the Penrose studio and hangin’ with our crew around SD for the video,” the band say. “We reached out to our friend David Lampley, who specializes in Super 8 analog film. His experimental shooting style along with the visual quality of Super 8 film fit the laidback and dreamy mood we envisioned."

--

ANGEL HAZE - "WEIGHT"

Angel Haze is back with her first new track of 2021, "Weight." "When I or anyone else listens to 'Weight', I want them to partake in the experience," she says. "Every single instrument is a testament to strength and color. It is about how we grow our power. It’s about where to and how we carry everything we’ve had to survive, and then repurposing that energy. It took me quite some time to realize my weight, but now I’m too strong to hold. You will be too."

--

SON OF THE VELVET RAT - “BEAUTIFUL DISARRAY”

Georg Altziebler and Heike Binder, who record as Son of the Velvet Rat, are from Austria but now live in the slighter warmer locale of Joshua Tree, CA. The climate suits their well-worn and appropriately dusty sound as you can hear on "Beautiful Disarray" from their forthcoming album Solitary Company due out March 19.

--

DAZY - REVOLVING DOOR EP

Richmond's Dazy recently released a two-song single with two catchy, punchy songs that fused '90s punk/indie with '60s psych pop, and now they're back with three more songs that scratch the same very appealing itch.

--

ELECTRIC LOOKING GLASS - "PURPLE, RED, GREEN, BLUE & YELLOW"

As their name suggests, LA band Electric Looking Glass make psychedelic pop very, very much in the tradition of the Summer of Love, right down to the paisley shirts and striped pants. Here's the jangly new single off their forthcoming album Somewhere Flowers Grow.

--

ARCA - MADRE EP

Having recently released 100 different versions of KiCk i track "Riquiquí," Arca is already back with Madre, a new orchestral four-track release which is out now. The title track features Radiohead collaborator Oliver Coates.

--

VALERIE JUNE - "CALL ME A FOOL"

Soul/folk/blues singer Valerie June has announced her first album in four years, and you can read more about new single "Call Me A Fool" here.

--

JONSI - "MOLD"

Sigur Ros frontman Jonsi has just released a new solo song, "Mold," which was co-written and co-produced with A.G. Cook, who also worked on Jonsi's 2020 album Shiver. Read more about it here.

--

TØRSÖ - "HOME WRECKED"

Bay Area hardcore band TØRSÖ are releasing a new 7" on Revelation next week, and you can read more about the killer title track here.

--

THE BEST OF THE WORST - "BETTER MEDICINE"

NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst have been around for 14 years but they've only released one full-length during that time (2013's Perspectives), alongside a series of EPs. That finally changes with Better Medicine, due 2/19 via Bad Time Records/Choke Artist, and you can read more about the album's newly-released title track (and an interview with the band) here.

--

R+R=NOW = "HOW MUCH A DOLLAR COST" (KENDRICK LAMAR COVER)

Back in October of 2018, the hip hop-infused jazz supergroup R+R=NOW -- aka Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin, and Justin Tyson -- played four nights at the Blue Note in NYC. At those shows, they did a reworking of Kendrick Lamar's "How Much A Dollar Cost," which Terrace Martin had co-written, and now they've released a recording of that cover for their upcoming live album. Read more here.

--

AMANDA SHIRES - "OUR PROBLEM" FT. CYNDI LAUPER, PEACHES, LINDA PERRY, ANGIE STONE, K. FLAY, VALERIE JUNE, LILLY HIATT, MORGANE STAPLETON, NONA HENDRYX, JASON ISBELL, SHERYL CROW

A followup to "The Problem," Amanda Shires' new collaborative single commemorates the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.