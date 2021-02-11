27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HEADIE ONE - "SIBERIA" (ft. BURNA BOY)

UK rapper Headie One is releasing a deluxe edition of his very good 2020 album Edna at midnight. It features eight new songs, including this collab with Afro-fusionist Burna Boy, whose style blends very well with Headie's.

--

FLYING RACCOON SUIT - "HIVE MIND"

Mississippi ska band Flying Raccoon Suit have shared another song off their upcoming album Afterglow, following "Driftwood" (which we named one of the best punk songs of January). Compared to the surfy ska of "Driftwood," this one's an indie-pop-punk ripper. It shows off a totally different side of FRS, and it's just as promising as the last song. Read more in our recent interview with FRS.

--

ROSE CITY BAND (RIPLEY OF MOON DUO) - "LONELY PLACES"

When not leading Moon Duo or Wooden Shjips, Ripley Johnson makes twangy music as with Rose City Band. Their third record, Earth Trip, will be out May 21 and "Lonely Places" is the laid back, appealing first single.

--

CORY HANSON - "PALE HORSE RIDER"

Wand main man Cory Hanson has shared the title track from his upcoming solo debut, Pale Horse Rider. It's a lovely gentle song, with a slightly disturbing video.

--

SUNBURNED HAND OF THE MAN - "BLACK LIGHTS"

Boston collective Sunburned Hand of the Man were insanely prolific in the '00s but went into hibernation at the start of the '10s. They're now back with new album Pick a Day to Die as part of Three Lobed Recordings 20th anniversary series.

--

PAYSAGE D'HIVER - "BLUET"

Swiss black metal act Paysage d'Hiver's Im Wald was one of our favorite metal albums of 2020, so we're excited to learn that he's already set to release another new album, Geister, on April 23. First single "Bluet" is raw and gnarly as you'd hope from this great artist.

--

ORYX - "MISERY"

Denver sludge metallers Oryx will release their new album Lamenting A Dead World on April 30 via Translation Loss. It features contributions from members of other great bands in Denver's metal scene (Primitive Man, Blood Incantation, etc), and Erika Osterhout (Scolex, Chthonic Deity) contributes guest screams to first single "Misery." It's a nine-minute song that's as accessible as it is crushingly heavy, and it's very cool stuff.

--

CLOSER - "LANDSLIDE"

Brooklyn post-hardcore/screamo band Closer have shared a second song off their upcoming sophomore album Without One Stem (due 3/12 via Lauren Records), and compared to the slow-burning lead single "Angry Flood," "Landslide" (which is named after the Fleetwood Mac song) is more of a whiplash-inducing, punk-inspired song. It's a ripper.

--

LITTLE MAZARN - "WEREWOLF" (JAD & DAVID FAIR COVER)

LIttle Mazarn has released a cover of Jad & David Fair's "Werewolf" as part of Kill Rock Stars 30th anniversary covers series. Jad actually plays on it, too, as does Thor Harris. "I met Jad and David Fair at a youngish impressionable age," says LIttle Mazarn's Carolina Chauffe . "I think they were some of the first artist/musicians I met that I thought wow, this is exactly what I want to be when I grow up. My regard for them has only skyrocketed to the stratosphere since then and although the KRS catalog is the stuff of dreams, I could think of nothing better than paying tribute to two of my favorite artistic people."

--

RHIANNON GIDDENS - "THEY'RE CALLING ME HOME"

Rhiannon Giddens’ new album, They're Calling Me Home, was made with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turris and will be out April 9 via Nonesuch. This is the haunting title track.

--

KINGS OF LEON - "ECHOING"

Kings of Leon have shared the third single off their upcoming first album in five years, When You See Yourself, and this one injects just a hint of shoegaze into their stadium-sized indie rock.

--

STEFFLON DON - "CAN'T LET YOU GO" (REMIX ft. TIWA SAVAGE & REMA)

British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don has shared a new remix of her song "Can't Let You Go," and, diving deeper into the song's Afrobeats influence, this one features newly-added vocals from Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Rema.

--

LXVURI (SERA TIMMS OF BLACK MARE, ETC) - "HEADLIGHTS"

Sera Timms of metal bands Black Mare, Ides Of Gemini, and Black Math Horseman has a new goth-pop solo project, LXVURI, and her first single is the creepily catchy "Headlights."

--

NICK WATERHOUSE - "VERY BLUE" & "MEDICINE"

Classic '60s soul devotee Nick Waterhouse has a new album, Promenade Blue, on the way in April and he's just shared two new songs from it. "Both of these songs (and my forthcoming LP) are rooted in agape-style love centered around people that make differences in your life," Nick says. "I would say they represent two sides of the coin of Promenade Blue."

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - 'MINSKY ROCK MEGAMIX'

Last June, Manchester band Working Men's Club briefly released a 20-minute "megamix" teaser of their forthcoming debut album. Now they've released it for real. "“t takes a number of parts of the album but different versions [and edits] of the songs,” WMC's Sydney Minsky-Sargeant says. “I’ve played new parts on more or less everything. Some tracks I’ve taken out the guitar parts and re-done them with synths or replaced bass lines with synths." It's pretty cool and worth a listen (as is the actual album).

--

HANALEI - "BRISTLECONE QUEEN"

Brian Moss has shared another track off his upcoming Hanalei album, Black Snow, which arrives 3/12 via A-F Records. It's a very cool dose of catchy, ragged, jangly indie rock -- somewhere between The Replacements and The Weakerthans -- and you can hear it over at New Noise.

--

THIRDFACE - "NO REQUIEM FOR THE WICKED"

Nashville hardcore band Thirdface have shared a killer new track off their upcoming debut LP for Exploding In Sound, and you can read more about it here.

--

GLITTERER - "LIFE IS NOT A LESSON"

Title Fight co-frontman Ned Russin has shared the title track off his upcoming Glitterer album, and you can read more about it here.

--

KALEEMA - "OLOLIQUI"

Buenos Aires artist Kaleema (aka Heidi Lewandowski) is a rising musician in the thriving Latin American electronic/art pop scene (who's collaborated with Lido Pimienta, Chancha Via Circuito, and others), and you can read more about her new single here.

--

HANNAH JADAGU - "THINK TOO MUCH"

Texas indie/dream pop artist Hannah Jadagu has signed to Sub Pop and released her first single for the label, which you can read more about here.

--

UNWED SAILOR - "BLITZ"

Former Pedro the Lion member Johnathon Ford's long-running post-rock band Unwed Sailor have announced their third "reunion" album in as many years, and you can read more about the jangly lead single here.

--

3D X GANG OF FOUR FEAT. NOVA TWINS - "WHERE THE NIGHTINGALE SINGS (REDUX)"

From the upcoming The Problem of Leisure tribute to Andy gill, this remix/rework of "Where the Nightengale Sings" melds the dark cool of Massive Attack with Gang of Four's signature angular style. Nova Twins' chilled-out vocals seal the deal.

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID"

Celebrated film/TV composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman is going to release a song a month throughout 2021. His latest is very of the moment.

--

LA FEMME - "LE JARDINS"

You may be used to La Femme singing in French at this point, but have you heard them in Spanish?

--

INCISIONS - "FUCK THE WORLD"

UK hardcore band will release their sophomore LP BLISS on 4/2 via TNSrecords, and new single "Fuck The World" is a furious, anti-fascist rager. Read more about it here.

--

DEATHPACT - "ID" (CODE ORANGE REMIX)

Amid theories regarding their identity, Deathpact — the ever-mysterious, "anonymous" producer who's collaborated with the likes of Zeds Dead, Rezz, and Odesza — has returned with a brand new remix series of their not-yet-released song "ID." The newest one is by Code Orange, and you can read more about it here.

--

