27 New Songs Out Today

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - "THE SERVER IS IMMERSED"

The impossible-to-pin-down experimental indie rock Spirit of the Beehive have shared the second single off their upcoming Saddle Creek debut Entertainment, Death, and it's a shapeshifting track that's hazy and psychedelic at times and sludgy and distorted at others. It's another strange, appealing taste of this anticipated LP.

--

HALF WAIF - "PARTY'S OVER"

Half Waif's new 7" is out today via ANTI-. We'd already heard the gorgeous A-side, "Orange Blossoms," and now she's shared the B-side, "Party's Over." "How many times have I stood on the outside, wanting to be inside?," Nandi Rose says. "This song is a reminder to myself that maybe I'm seeing it backwards, and the outside is actually the better place to be. There's a sense of richness at the margins, where the shadows darken. It reminds me of that party trick where you take the wire cage from the top of a bottle of champagne, and you hold it up and twist and trick your brain into seeing the whole thing inverted. Except in this case, the party's over, and it's not an illusion, it's a revelation."

--

NILS FRAHM - "O I END"

Composer Nils Frahm, who released live album Tripping with Nils Frahm, is back with this new track, featuring rolling waves of gorgeous piano.

--

FISHBOY - "GREATNESS WAITRESS"

Veteran indie/punk singer/songwriter Fishboy has shared the second single off his upcoming album Waitsgiving (due 4/2 via Lauren Records), and it's another dose of quirky power pop. Each song on this album tells a different first person story, and to quote the press release, this one "is written through the eyes of an idealistic twenty year old front-woman of a fictional garage band called Greatness Waitress. She puts the band on hold as she awaits the perfect idea for a song or album."

--

SATOMIMAGAE - "NUMA"

Japanese artist Satomimagae is releasing her fourth album, Hanazono, on April 23 via RVNG Intl and Kikagaku Moyo’s label Guruguru Brain, and this stirringly gorgeous single fuses minimal psychedelic folk with a droning atmosphere to great effect.

--

FIELD MEDIC - "BUNDLE OF HYACINTHS" FT. SAMIA

Field Medic shared a new version of "bundle of hyacinths" from his 2020 album 'Floral Prince,' featuring vocals Samia. They sound gorgeous harmonizing.

--

BECKY G & BURNA BOY - "ROTATE"

Reggaeton-pop star Becky G and Afro-fusionist Burna Boy put their heads together for a triumphant new song for Pepsi's global football campaign "Music Keeps Us Fizzing." Becky G says, “Rotate” to me is a celebration. I think it’s evident that futbol holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport.”

--

PETEY & MIYA FOLICK - "HAIRCUT"

Fellow Terrible records artists Petey and Miya Folick co-wrote this propulsive track, which Petey describes as "a very fun song I wrote with my friend Miya about getting an extreme haircut and not wanting to talk about it."

--

MENAHAN STREET BAND - "DEVIL'S RESPITE"

Menahan Street Band release The Exciting Sounds Of The Menahan Street Band via Daptone Records on Friday and here's one last early taste. "Devil's Respite" is part Spaghetti Western, part undercover soul -- very cinematic, very cool.

--

SLOTHRUST - "CRANIUM"

“I think of ‘Cranium’ as an absurd mating ritual dance by one of those beautiful complex birds with iridescent tail feathers," says Slothrust's Leah Wellbaum. "Except instead of feathers, I am holding family heirloom tweezers and my hands are coated in honey. It’s sweet, but incredibly uncomfortable and definitely overbearing.” The guitar solo at the end of this first new Slothfust single since 2019 was inspired by Funkadelic's "Maggot Brain."

--

WOLF ALICE - "THE LAST MAN ON EARTH"

Wolf Alice have announced their long-awaited third album, and you can read more about the angelic, ethereal lead single here.

--

CHAI - "MAYBE CHOCOLATE CHIPS" (FEAT. RIC WILSON)

Another delicious appetizer for CHAI's upcoming album WINK, this one featuring Chicago's Ric Wilson. No maybe to it, we say yes to "Chocolate Chips".

--

KERO KERO BONITO - "THE PRINCESS AND THE CLOCK"

Kero Kero Bonito are back with Civilization II, which is the sequel to their 2019 EP, Civilization I, and will be out April 21 via Polyvinyl. The first single off the record is "The Princess and the Clock," a sweeping piece of widescreen 8-bit pop.

--

ALAN VEGA - "NIKE SOLDIER"

The late Alan Vega, co-founder of iconic NYC duo Suicide, was extremely prolific and recorded a lot of music that never saw the light of day. Many of those recordings, though, will now see the light of day via the Alan Vega Vault project. From that project comes new album Mutator featuring songs dating back to the mid'90s. This is the first single.

--

SON LUX - "A DIFFERENT KIND OF LOVE"

“I’ve used various things as surrogates for the work of love," Son Lux founder Ryan Lott tells us. "Religious or political associations, slogans and sentiments—these are all easy counterfeits. This type of 'love' harms more than it helps. It offers a false reprieve from my complicity in the suffering of others, and keeps me distant from the world and its problems. I need a different kind of love.” This is the first single from their upcoming Tomorrows III album.

--

REAL ESTATE - "HALF A HUMAN"

Real Estate's new EP started life as songs from The Main Thing sessions but then grew and blossomed into the six songs they'll release in March.

--

CAN - “STUTTGART 75 EINS”

Mute Records will be releasing a series of Can live albums this year, featuring the iconic German group in their prime and in their element. The first of these is Live in Stuttgart 1975 and here's just a bit of it.

--

THE LIVING - "TWO GENERATION STAND"

Before Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan played in Seattle punk band The Living with a future member of Mother Love Bone. Their music is being released for the first time ever and we've got an exclusive vinyl variant.

--

NOCTULE (SVALBARD) - "WRETCHED ABYSS"

Svalbard frontwoman Serena Cherry has announced the debut album by her black metal solo project Noctule, and you can read more about the killer title track here.

--

SHOW ME THE BODY - "SURVIVE"

NYC punks Show Me The Body have announced a new three-song EP, Survive, and you can read more about the rippin' title track here.

--

BONE CUTTER (HEAVY HEAVY LOW LOW) - "SEA OF BROKEN NEEDS"

Heavy Heavy Low Low were supposed to reunite in 2020, until the pandemic got in the way, and they still plan to play shows when that's safe, but first founding members Robbie Smith (vocals), Andrew Fritter (bass), and Chris Fritter (drums) have started this new band Bone Cutter, along with Sam Pura, who worked with HHLL as a producer before joining as their guitarist in 2010. They're just as chaotic as HHLL, and even heavier. Read more about their debut single here.

--

HIT LIKE A GIRL - "BOARDWALK"

NJ indie-punks Hit Like A Girl have announced their third album (which features Bartees Strange, Petal, and Jer of The Sonder Bombs), and you can read more about the catchy, crunchy lead single here.

--

BECCA MANCARI - "ANNIE"

Becca Mancari takes influence from the dramatic, string-laden ballads of old '50s and '60s movies for this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

NATALIE BERGMAN - "SHINE YOUR LIGHT ON ME"

Wild Belle singer Natalie Bergman puts a psychedelic spin on vintage gospel-soul with her upcoming debut solo album, Mercy, which is coming out on Jack White's Third Man Records. The video for the album's new single was inspired by The Supremes on The Ed Sullivan Show. You can read more about it here.

--

THE OFFSPRING - "LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL"

The Offspring have announced their first album in nine years, and you can read more about the just-released title track here.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "HEATWAVE"

Julien Baker describes "Heatwave," the latest single off her new album Little Oblivions, as "just about being confronted with how much time I spend worrying about things that are trivial."

--

BRIGHT EYES - "FLIRTED WITH YOU ALL MY LIFE" (VIC CHESNUTT COVER)

Bright Eyes' Vic Chesnutt cover was originally released as a b-side to the "Persona Non Grata" single, and now it's available on streaming services, too.

--

