27 New Songs Out Today

WE ARE THE UNION - "MORBID OBSESSIONS"

Modern ska-punk greats We Are The Union have announced a new album, Ordinary Life, which tells the story of singer Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman. You can read more about the album and lead single "Morbid Obsessions" here.

We also teamed with the band on an exclusive transparent purple variant of the album.

--

KOOL KEITH - "EXTRAVAGANCE"

The highly prolific abstract rap legend Kool Keith is releasing a new album, Keith's Salon, on June 4 via Logistic Records, and new single "Extravagance" is an infectious, groovy song fueled by classic Kool Keith tongue-twisters.

--

FIGHTMILK - "HEY ANNABELLE!"

UK band Fightmilk are releasing their sophomore album Contender on May 14 via Reckless Yes, and new single "Hey Annabelle!" is a great, catchy dose of indie-pop-punk that fans of stuff like Camp Cope and Muncie Girls should definitely check out. The band tells Stereogum that the song is "about that very specific thing you do when you’ve split up with someone and part of moving on entails just very casually asking mutuals what they’re up to and, more importantly, whether they’re also miserable."

--

JHARIAH - "FLIGHT OF THE CROWS"

Bronx artist Jhariah's Twitter bio is "no genre, all drama," and that's a great way to describe this theatrical, operatic, shapeshifting new song.

--

ANAKIN - "ENDER" & "STARS" (HUM COVER)

Anakin were among the wave of Hum-inspired heavy shoegaze bands that came to prominence in the mid 2010s, and they always stood out thanks to a synthier sound than most of their peers. They're sadly saying goodbye after 10 years, but not without one more song, "Ender," as well as a cover of their forebears Hum's biggest hit. The original is a very fine example of this kinda thing, and it should come as no surprise that Anakin handle the "Stars" cover perfectly.

--

WALTER ETC - "LITTLE WHITE LIGHTERS"

Walter Etc have shared another song off their upcoming album There There, and it's a calming, intimate singer/songwriter song.

--

DLINA VOLNY (ITALIANS DO IT BETTER) - "BIPOLAR"

Minsk, Belarus post-punk / new-wave trio are back with this alluring, slinky new synthpop single that was mixed by Dean Hurley who was Twin Peaks: The Return's sound designer.

--

KELE - "NINEVEH"

Bloc Party's Kele will release The Waves PT. 1 on may 28. Delicate piano ballad "Nineveh" is the latest single.

--

EXEK - "SEVERAL SOUVENIRS"

Australian band EXEK are back with new album Good Thing They Ripped Up The Carpet, out June 4 via Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club. While previous records leaned on bleak post-punk, this is almost poppy. Almost.

--

AZURE RAY - "BAD DREAM"

Azure Ray are releasing their first album in 10 years, Remedy, on June 11 via Flower Moon Records. The latest single is "Bad Dream," which they say "is our summer jam. It is more of an exhale; a drive with the windows down song. All of the songs on Remedy were written during the pandemic, so they all have elements of the struggles we faced this past year. 'Bad Dream' combines these anxieties but traces them through our past, questioning how our subconscious state of mind dictates our decisions."

--

INKI - "A ROOTLESS LITTLE GIRL"

Icelandic artist Inki is releasing Quite the Situation, an augmented reality album, book and historical critique that asks the central question, “How will we see the current conversation about female sexuality 80 years from now?” Instrumental "A Rootless Little Girl" mixes elements of American folk with electronic and orchestral elements.

--

TDA (CORRIDOR, VICTIME) - ASCÈTE

TDA is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Samuel Gougoux, who plays drums in Montreal bands VICTIME and Corridor. His new album Ascète is dark and abrasive, a near-industrial soundscape

--

SONS OF KEMET - "TO NEVER FORGET THE SOURCE"

The great, Shabaka Hutchings-led UK jazz group Sons of Kemet have shared "To Never Forget The Source," the second single off their anticipated new album Black To The Future. Read more about it here.

--

SWIM THE CURRENT - "COGNITIVE DISSONANCE" (ft. CHAKA MALIK)

Swiim The Current is the project of multi-instrumentalist Greg Antine, and Greg collaborates with a different guest vocalist on each track. New single "Cognitive Dissonance" features lead vocals by the legendary Chaka Malik (Burn, Orange 9mm, Ghost Decibels), and you can read more about it here.

--

MUSK OX - "MEMORIAM"

Instrumental chamber folk/post-classical trio Musk Ox are releasing their first album in seven years this July, and you can read more about lead single "Memoriam" here.

--

THE FELICE BROTHERS - "INFERNO"

The Felice Brothers have released their first new music since their 2019 album Undress. "This song, more than anything, is about the persistence of certain mundane memories, and how they take on hidden meaning and significance, how their symbols become part of our inner lives, and how they are transformed in our minds," says Ian Felice of new single "Inferno." "It’s also about youth and growth and transformation. Memories of the film are obscured through the lens of time. Does Jean Claude Van Damm actually ride a motorcycle along the banks of the Rio Grande? I don’t recall, but still I have this image in my mind. I just remember how horrible the movie was. The two characters in the song are transformed into swans in the final verse, in a dream, as they are swept into the fire of another, more frightening reality."

--

VEPS - "ECSTASY"

Oslo indiepop quartet VEPS will release their debut EP, Open the Door, on June 11 via Kanine and they're just shared this catchy single. “'Ecstacy' is about a guy who’s afraid of commitment," says keyboardist Helana Mariero Olasveengen. A guy who’d rather waste his time on self validation through hooking up with numerous people, rather than exploring his true feelings with a special person.”

--

THE RAGING NATHANS - "WASTE MY HEART"

Dayton, Ohio's The Raging Nathans make raw, scrappy, driving pop punk that hearkens back to the classic Lookout! Records era, as you can hear on the title track off their upcoming LP Waste My Heart. More info here.

--

Q-UNIQUE - "VERRAZZANO VILLIANS" (ft. CAPPADONNA & TAKING BACK SUNDAY)

Q-Unique of veteran Brooklyn rap group Arsonists and alternative metal band StillWell has combined his love of rap and rock again on a new solo song, "Verrazzano Villains," featuring the Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna and three members of Taking Back Sunday. Read more about how this collaboration came to be here.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "NOBLES" (ft. EARL SWEATSHIRT & NAVY BLUE)

The Alchemist has a guest-filled new EP on the way, and you can read more about this excellent lead single here.

--

FUCKIN WHATEVER (CIRCA SURVIVE, TAKING BACK SUNDAY) - "ORIGINAL SIN"

Fuckin Whatever is the trippy psychedelic pop band of Anthony Green and Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara and John Nolan, and today they've shared this new song off their upcoming debut EP. Read more about it here.

--

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "THE DARKNESS THAT YOU FEAR"

The Chemical Brothers are back with a joyous, sunny new single, "The Darkness That You Fear." Using a couple different vocalis, recorded and sampled, there's a nostalgic feel to the track, not unlike The Avalanches, with maybe a little of New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle" in there as well.

--

CAROL - "COMFORT ME"

Singer and songwriter Carolyn Flaherty makes gorgeous psychedelic folk music, and she's announced a new EP as Carol, Soiled, due out May 14. She's shared two singles so far, including the dizzyingly beautiful "Comfort Me."

--

YES/AND (HAND HABITS, JOEL FORD) - "UGLY ORANGE" & "CENTERED SHELL"

Hand Habits' Meg Duffy and Joel Ford (Ford & Lopatin) have formed yes/and which is not an improv comedy group but an ambient duo who will release their self-titled debut album IN July. Here are two tracks off the album.

--

SPARKS & TODD RUNDGREN - "YOUR FANDANGO"

Way back in 1971, Sparks released their debut album, which they originally released under the name Halfnelson and made with producer Todd Rundgren. Fifty years later they've reteamed for new collaborative single "Your Fandango." It's one of many collaborations on Todd's upcoming album Space Force.

