27 New Songs Out Today

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "ON THE WRONG SIDE"

Lindsey Buckingham has shared another track from his upcoming self-titled solo album that's out in September. "On the Wrong Side" is not a rerecorded version of Lindsey's song from the soundtrack of 1994 Brendan Fraser/Patrick Dempsey prep school drama With Honors, it's a brand new song that happens to have the same title.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES - "U V V P" (FT. BUCK MEEK)

The new single from illuminati hotties, "u v v p," is warm and irresistibly propulsive, with surfy vibes. It features Big Thief's Buck Meek, and it's off her new album Let Me Do One More. "The road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself," Sarah Tudzin says. "For when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘u v v p.’ I brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage."

IF I DIE TODAY - "PLACES"

Italian post-hardcore band If I Die Today have a new album on the way called The Abyss In Silence, and its first single "Places" is very promising stuff. It finds the band delivering harsh screams over quiet, minimal post-rock, only exploding into something heavier by the very end.

BELLY, THE WEEKND & YOUNG THUG - "BETTER BELIEVE"

Belly (the Canadian rapper/singer, not the veteran indie rock band) has a new song produced by Zaytoven and featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug. It sounds like it's built to be a hit, and it comes with a very expensive-looking, Christian Breslauer-directed video.

GRAND COLLAPSE - "WITHOUT LET OR HINDRANCE"

UK punks Grand Collapse have shared another single off their upcoming LP Empty Plints, and this one's way more thrashy and hardcore-tinged than the melodic "Panic Room." It's a rager.

SADA BABY - "REMEMBER"

Sada Baby has been one of Michigan rap's most popular exports, and he also remains insanely prolific. His latest single is the catchy, bouncy melodic rap of "Remember."

BOYS NOIZE - "NUDE" (ft. TOMMY CASH) & "XPRESS YOURSELF"

Boys Noize has announced a new album, +/- (pronounced Polarity), due September 24 via his own BNR label. Along with the announcement comes two singles: the atmospheric, breakbeat-infused "Nude" and the thumping "Xpress Yourself."

RISE AGAINST - "NOWHERE GENERATION" (ACOUSTIC ft. MEG MYERS)

Rise Against have shared an acoustic version of "Nowhere Generation," the title track from their new album of the same name (which you can get on colored vinyl or picture disc). The album version already has an underlying singer/songwriter vibe, so it's no surprise that it works well like this too.

BOUQUET - "SEED"

Bouquet have shared another song off their upcoming EP, and it's a cool dose of soaring, atmospheric, alt-rock-infused emo.

GHÖSH - "BANG THIS"

GHÖSH will release Alien Nation on October 1 via Get Better Records, and first single "Being This" is an abstract, in-your-face mix of pounding dancefloor electronics and left-of-the-dial rap.

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD - "UNCLE RIC" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Dave East is releasing a Harry Fraud-produced album called Hoffa on July 30 via FTD/SRFSCHL, and new single "Uncle Ric" finds him teaming up with Benny the Butcher, who also released a Harry Fraud-produced project this year. As you may expect, it's a perfect fusion of gritty bars and hazy production.

OUR PLACE OF WORSHIP IS SILENCE - "COVENANT OF THE FALLEN"

LA death metal duo Our Place of Worship Is Silence have shared a new track off upcoming album Disavowed, and Left Hopeless, which Invisible Oranges contributor Vince Bellino called "a twisting and dissonant amalgam of black and death metal that accompanies the band’s philosophical musings." Read more and listen to the song here.

L'ORANGE - "COFFEE"

Hip hop producer L'Orange has shared "Coffee" off his upcoming instrumental album The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better (due September 3 via Mello Music Group), and it's a hypnotic dose of jazzy boom bap.

ZACH BAROCAS NEW FREEDOM SOUND - FOUR FREEDOMS

Jawbox drummer Zach Barocas has released a four-song instrumental album o jazz, modern classical, and more, made with Jawbox frontman J. Robbins on piano/organ, frequent J. Robbins collaborator Gordon Withers on cello, and Mark Cisneros (Kid Congo, The Make Up, etc) on multiple instruments.

GEOFFREY O'CONNOR - "WHAT A SCENE" FT SUI ZHEN

Onetime Crayon Fields leader Geoffrey O'Connor will release new solo album For As Long As I Can Remember on August 6 via Chapter Music. The first single is this moody jam featuring Sui Zhen. “Becky [Sui Zhen] has been one of my favourite artists of all time for a long time and I’m so happy we could sing this duet together," says Geoffrey. "I’ve spent a lot of my life falling in and out of sleep to the sound of late night radio hosts talking about things I don’t understand. The video concept is inspired by this and the dream of hosting my own radio show, which seems impossible with my current sleeping pattern and personality."

SYLVIE - "SYLVIE"

Ben Schwab, who you might know a live member of groups Drugdealer and Golden Daze, leads new project Sylvie. It was inspired by finding recordings made by his father, Jon Schwab, who was in '70s group Mad Anthony. It's a tribute to that '70s sound and each track features a different singer, including Marina Allen, Sam Burton and Ben's father. " When I heard 'Sylvie' (originally written by Iain Matthews), I was so taken back by the emotionality and softness," says Ben. "There was also something mystical and ethereal about it. It had the perfect open sound to me - the type of song I would hear and get just enough information from while still being able to project my own emotions and interpretation onto it. I think the fact that it was also so unknown made it that much more appealing."

PRINCE - "HOT SUMMER"

Prince's unreleased 2010 album Welcome 2 America is finally seeing the light of day next week (7/30) and here's another track to whet your whistle before the whole thing drops. Whereas the rest of the album is getting its first-ever release and is decidedly political, "Hot Summer" is pure pop.

THE POP GROUP AND DENNIS BOVELL - "WORDS DISOBEY ME (DUB)"

Dub has been a core component of post-punk icons The Pop Group's sound, having worked with On-U Sound's Adrian Sherwood from the start, and they've just announced a brand new dub version of their classic 1979 debut album, Y, that they've made with reggae great Dennis Bovell.

CLINIC - "FANTASY ISLAND"

Clinic have announced their ninth album, Fantasy Island, which will be out October 22 via Domino. "Clinic look to a brighter future," say the band, which is unusually optimistic statement from a group who have ridden sinister, creepy current for the last two decades. They also call the album "a tin of fruit cocktail" -- shelf-stable peaches and pineapple is about as tropical as this lot get. Here's the title track.

MELVINS - "NIGHT GOAT" (ACOUSTIC)

“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” says Buzz Osborne of Five Legged Dog, the Melvins' first foray into the world of acoustic albums which they recorded during the pandemic. ”36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works."

JAMES BLAKE - "SAY WHAT YOU WILL"

James Blake has announced a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and he shared its lead single "Say What You Will." Read more about it here.

SAM JOHNSON (CHOKE UP) - "WILDFIRE"

In addition to fronting the Boston punk/post-hardcore band Choke Up, Sam Johnson is a solo artist who writes quirky, wordy, folky indie rock in the vein of artists like AJJ and The Weakerthans. He has a new solo album on the way, and you can read more about its new single "Wildfire" here.

KEATON HENSON - "NO LOVE LOST"

Keaton Henson is releasing a new EP, Fragments, on August 27 via Play It Again Sam, and he's shared the gorgeous, emotional "No Love Lost," which he says is "a sideways look at being left behind, less a love song and more a 'don't worry I'll be fine song', though I don't know how much I believe him."

FREEWILL - "PAST TENSE"

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Freewill briefly existed in the late '80s, reunited in 2016, and now have a new album on the way. You can read more about new single "Past Tense" here.

BIG RED MACHINE - "PHOENIX" (FT. FLEET FOXES & ANAIS MITCHELL)

Justin Vernon and Robin Pecknold join forces for the first time on the new single from Big Red Machine, which we wrote more about here.

I LIKE ALLIE - "RARE INSTANCES OF INDEPENDENT THINKING" (ft. LAURA STEVENSON)

Italian emo band I Like Allie will release their debut album Rare Instances of Independent Thinking in October, and its just-released title track features Laura Stevenson. Read more about it here.

KK'S PRIEST - "BROTHERS OF THE ROAD"

KK's Priest -- the new Judas Priest offshoot led by founding guitarist KK Downing, fronted by '90s/early 2000s Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, and also featuring late '70s Priest drummer Les Binks -- have shared the third taste of their upcoming debut album and you can read more about it here.

