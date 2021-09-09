So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CLINIC - "I CAN'T STAND THE RAIN" (ANN PEEBLES COVER)

A totally unlikely cover, Clinic have put their drony signature spin on Ann Peebles 1973 soul classic (that was famously sampled on Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"). It fights right in on Clinic's new "tropical" album Fantasy Island that's out October 22 on Domino.

--

LA LUZ - "METAL MAN"

La Luz call their new single "Metal Man" a "tender explosion in three part harmony that tells the story of Metal Man, slithering through Silver City beneath the hand of fate. Do your windows go down? OK good. Roll em down." It also comes with a pretty freaky stop-motion animated visualizer. La Luz's new self-titled album will be out October 22.

--

AUDIOBOOKS - "BLACK LIPSTICK"

audiobooks, the duo of David Wrench and Evangeline Ling, release second album Astro Tough next month and here's a third track from the album, a tripped-out heavy techno banger. That's Evangeline painting in the time-lapse video.

--

FRONTIERER - "OPAQUE HORIZON"

Scotland hardcore/metalcore band Frontierer have shared a second track off their new album Oxidized, and this one's another offering of pure chaos, with screeching, nails-on-a-chalkboard riffs at times and parts that sound downright beautiful at others.

--

SASHA KEABLE & JORJA SMITH - "KILLING ME"

Soulful UK singers Sasha Keable and Jorja Smith put their powerhouse voices together over some arpeggiated acoustic guitar on this climactic new song.

--

MS BANKS - "GO LOW"

Fresh off appearing on Stefflon Don's "Dip," UK rapper Ms Banks has shared the dancehall-inflected "Go Low" off her upcoming mixtape Bank Statement, due October 22 via self-release.

--

GRACE - "COMFORT IN MISERY"

NJHC band Grace will release a new self-titled EP on September 24 via Upstate Records, and the first single is "Comfort In Misery," a heavy, crushing song that hearkens back to '90s East Coast metallic hardcore.

--

BELOVED - "ABYSS"

North Carolina post-hardcore vets Beloved, who released a split with pre-Norma Jean band Luti-Kriss in the early 2000s and had releases on Solid State Records, are back with their first new original song in 18 years. The track stays true to the early 2000s post-hardcore scene that Beloved were part of, but it's not a retread. It sounds fresh.

--

DULL MOURNING - "BURDENS"

Dull Mourning are a much newer North Carolina post-hardcore band who take clear influence from the genre's early 2000s period, and their new song "Burdens" is a rager that finds Dull Mourning put their own spin on influences like Thrice and Armor For Sleep.

--

BOTFLY - "REFLECT // REJECT," "LIFE AS A 9-5" & "LOWER THAN LOVE"

Fresh off releasing a 4-way split with Anthesis, Cell Press, and Greber, Nova Scotia post-hardcore band Botfly are now set to release a new full-length, Lower Than Love, on November 26 via No Funeral. Three songs are streaming now, and they occupy space all across the post-hardcore spectrum, from metallic hardcore to clean-sung emo.

--

DEMERSAL - "TO DECORATE THE END"

Danish screamo band Demersal have shared another song off their upcoming EP Death Routines, which arrives next week (9/17) via Zegema Beach and other labels. It's a caustic, furious song, and you can hear it at IDIOTEQ.

--

BLOOD COMMAND - "THE END IS HER"

Norwegian arena punks Blood Command have shared their second song with new singer Nikki Brumen (ex-Pagan), and it's another offering up of dance-punk-pop-metal bombast.

--

FAIR DO'S - "LOVE & LIGHT"

UK melodic hardcore band Fair Do's have put out a new single on Thousand Island Records, and it's equal parts chugging and catchy.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - A WORD & A WAVE

Nation of Language frontman Ian Devaney says ethereal new single "A Word & A Wave" is "kind of vignette on someone who desperately wants to be the one that makes everyone feel good and has in turn neglected themself. Trying as hard as they can to be there for people who are barely in their lives, hoping that this will bring meaning and fulfillment, when it really just ends up leaving them emotionally spent and scattered." Nation of Language's new album A Way Forward is out November 5.

--

SMILE (PETER BJORN AND JOHN) – “EON” (FEAT. FREJA THE DRAGON)

Smile is the Swedish duo of Bjorn Ytlling (Peter Bjorn and John) and Joakim Åhlund (Teddybears) who haven't made a record in nine years. That changes in November with new album, Phantom Island, that features Robyn, and Freja the Dragon. The latter duets on the poppy "Eon" that is the best duet Bjorn's been a part of since "Young Folks."

--

CHARLES MOOTHART (TY SEGALL'S BAND) - "SOFT CRIME"

Charles Moothart, who plays in most of Ty Segall's bands (and plays in Charlie and the Moonharts, GOGGS and more), has a new 7" EP under his own name on Famous Class. ""This EP was a personal feat in light of the existential malaise we have been wading through," says Charles. "The songs are surreal and honest. My take on current reality inevitably takes a bit of a nose dive in to spiraling repetition. This isn't new to me as I am by nature an over thinker. I would take the instrumentals on hikes to sort out the lyrics. A blend of physical and mental exhaustion ultimately let me lower the guard."

--

HYD - "NO SHADOW"

Artist Hayden Dunham, who co-created QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE, has announced her first solo EP as Hyd. The self-titled EP is due out November 5 via PC Music, and was produced by Cook, Caroline Polachek and umbru. About first single "No Shadow," a striking dark pop track, Hyd says, "When I lost my vision in 2017, I started being able to see differently. In total darkness you realize you are beyond your body."

--

BREMER/MCCOY - "NATTEN"

Pianist Morten McCoy and bassist Jonathan Bremer will release new album Natten on October 29 via Luaka Bop. On the album's title track, they recorded straight to tape and it's a warm, inviting sound full of electric piano and celestial synths. “When it works for me,” says pianist Morten McCoy, “it’s pure meditation, pure prayer. Pure gratitude for simply being, without all kinds of jibber-jabber filling my thoughts.”

--

TRACE MOUNTAINS - "7 ANGELS"

Dave Benton, formerly of LVL UP, is releasing his third album as Trace Mountains, House of Confusion, on October 22 via Lame-O Records. The latest single is the twangy, folky "7 Angels," about which he says, "'7 Angels' is very representative of House of Confusion on the whole. It was written pretty deep into the writing process, at a time when a lot of the album's themes had already been established. It’s usually at this point in the writing process when songs come out the most naturally for me, and they are therefore usually quite simple. I think this song distills a lot of lyrical themes from the record - the passing of time, a change of heart, the sometimes wistful feeling of being on the road - in a fairly straightforward but questioning way that feels perhaps more universal than some of the other songs on the album. And that, to me, makes it feel like a nice introductory listen. Make of it what you will!"

--

LORDE - TE AO MĀRAMA

Lorde shared a companion piece to her new album Solar Power, a version sung in Māori. Proceeds from the EP will go to Forest & Bird and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust. "Many things revealed themselves slowly to me while I was making this album, but the main realisation by far was that much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Māori principles," Lorde writes. "There’s a word for it in te reo: kaitiakitanga, meaning ‘guardianship or caregiving for the sky, sea and land.’ I’m not Māori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this worldview. Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical’, I think. I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here. It’s also just a crazy beautiful language — I loved singing in it. Even if you don’t understand te reo, I think you’ll get a kick out of how elegant my words sound in it. Hana’s translations for ‘Te Ara Tika / The Path’ and ‘Hine-i-te-Awatea / Oceanic Feeling’ in particular take my g-d breath away.”

--

PLOSIVS (mem PINBACK, HOT SNAKES, AGAINST ME!) - "HIT THE BREAKS"

PLOSIVS is a new band with Rob Crow (Pinback), John Reis (Hot Snakes, Rocket From the Crypt, Drive Like Jehu), Atom Willard (Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!), and Jordan Clark (Mrs. Magician), and you can read more about their debut single "Hit The Breaks" here.

--

SAUDADE ft. RANDY BLYTHE - "DAY OF THE LORDS" (JOY DIVISION COVER)

Saudade, the band led by Chuck Doom and Gil Sharone that features collaborations with famous guest vocalists and musicians, have covered Joy Division's classic "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on lead vocals. Read more about it here.

--

SAVE FACE - "BURY ME (TONIGHT!)"

Theatrical, bombastic NJ punks Save Face have announced their sophomore LP for Epitaph (which includes a song featuring Thursday's Geoff Rickly) and shared its second single, which you can read more about here.

--

LEE RANALDO - "IN VIRUS TIMES" (EXCERPT)

Lee Ranaldo will release a new acoustic instrumental album In Virus Times, and you can hear an excerpt now and read more about it here.

--

SLOPPY JANE - "PARTY ANTHEM"

Sloppy Jane signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label for a new album, Madison, and shared the first single "Party Anthem," which we wrote more about here.

--

LITTLE HAG - "CHERRY"

NJ's self-proclaimed "bitch rockers" Little Hag have shared a new song off their upcoming LP for Bar/None, and you can read more about it here.

--

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "RETURN"

Emma Ruth Rundle has announced a new album and shared the hauntingly gorgeous, piano-based lead single "Return," which you can read more about here.

--

