27 New Songs Out Today

DISCLOSURE - "OBSERVER EFFECT"

Disclosure have announced a DJ-Kicks mix coming October 15 via !K7 Records, and it includes two new exclusive Disclosure tracks, including the thumping "Observer Effect."

--

STEALING SHEEP AND THE RADIOPHONIC WORKSHOP - "COUNCIL OF DRAAGS PT.I "

UK trio Stealing Sheep have teamed with the legendary BBC Radiophonic Workshop to create a new soundtrack for 1973 cult film La Planète Sauvage. The album will be released via Fire on November 23 which is Delia Derbyshire Day. Say the Radiophonic workshop: "Stealing Sheep are a unique trio who have a rather wonderful and instinctive feel for the harmonies and magical traditions of art-pop. We are, in effect, art electronica, our music based on natural and unnatural sounds, fields and technologies, past and present. It seemed utterly natural to bring these traditions together in the live re-scoring ‘La Planète Sauvage’."

--

BLACK MARBLE - "PREOCCUPATION"

Black Marble's new album Fast Idol is out in a month, and he's just shared new single "Preoccupation." It comes with a striking new video made by Vancouver collective Crack Cloud who made a sort of video-with-a-video. Say Crack Cloud: "As day dreamers that wear our hearts on our sleeves, we made this video as a love letter to all artists, and the eternal optimism that they represent by nature of their own preoccupation.”

--

SURFBORT - "FML"

Surfbort have announced new album Keep on Truckin' which will be out October 11 and was produced by 4 Non Blondes bandleader and in-demand songwriter Linda Perry. "FML" is the first single.

--

BLU - "BECAUSE THE SKY IS BLU(E)"

LA rapper Blu is releasing a new album, The Color Blu(e), this Friday (9/24), and new single "Because the Sky Is Blu(e)" finds him sounding great as ever over a trippy sample of The Beatles' "Because."

--

CALLING ALL CAPTAINS - "WASTED"

Edmonton emo/pop punk band Calling All Captains will release their debut LP Slowing Getting Better on October 29 via Equal Vision, which features recent singles "Undone" and "Tailspin," as well as the just-released "Wasted." It's unabashedly poppy and glossy, but still with a hard edge.

--

LOTIC - "EMERGENCY"

Lotic has shared another single off her upcoming LP Water, and it's a totally-out-there piece of electronic avant-pop.

--

THE OPHELIAS - "CROCUS"

The Ophelias have shared the title track to their new album Crocus, a somber track with gorgeous strings.

--

GENERATIONALS - "MERCY"

New Orleans band Generationals will release the Illeana EP on November 5. “Mercy” is the first single, a nicely fuzzy bit of indiepop.

--

HABIBI - "NICE" (KLEENEX COVER)

Habibi, who recently signed with Kill Rock Stars, have contributed a track to the label's 30th anniversary covers series -- a nice take on Swiss post-punk greats Kleenex's "Nice." Says Rahill Jamalifard, "Have had a love affair with Kleenex (Liliput) since my youth, strong females having fun and doing what they love (and doing it well). 'Nice' was an easy choice and the duality of singing both in their native tongue and English is something I can relate to, and did by translating the German lyrics to Farsi."

--

ADA LEA - "CAN'T STOP ME FROM DYING"

Ada Lea's new album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden comes out on Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "can't stop me from dying." It's a slight departure, sonically, from previous singles, adding more electronic elements to her gorgeous singer-songwriter material. "I had just come off a difficult tour and was in a kind of trashy mental state and just couldn't shake the weird feeling," Ada Lea write. "I kept imagining this character who dies multiple times throughout the course of a night whenever she makes a mistake, always restarting with a little more clarity than where she began, with the intention of doing things differently the second time around. These versions learn from past mistakes and the takeaway of ‘next time, I’ll do things differently' is how you win the game - not using the mistakes as justifications to the mountain of shame with which we often use to torment ourselves. We’re gonna mess up, we’re gonna hurt people, nothing can stop that from happening and nothing can stop you from dying!"

--

ACTIVITY - "TEXT THE DEAD"

Activity are back with an eerie new single, "Text the Dead," that is a very personal one for fronman Travis Johnson. "My mom passed away in February. We had 24 days from when we found out she was sick with pancreatic cancer until she died. I still can't process it honestly. I remember her telling me over the phone, when I was losing it, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.' I knew how awful the diagnosis was but I didn't want to tell her and I really tried to cling to her telling me that. Throughout the day, still, I'll catch myself thinking 'I should tell mom about this or that' or 'I wonder how my mom is doing' and get out my phone to call or text or email her before I realize that I can't talk to her, and that I can't talk to her about how I can't talk to her. Knocks the wind out of me and makes me feel insane every time...[the song] was built on samples I'd put together and really mutilated a long time ago and forgotten about. I was going through old stuff and found it and started singing the verse melody. Then we all added our parts and subtracted others, etc. It's not a very 'live' song but we all came together on it still."

--

THE COPYRIGHTS - "STUCK IN THE WINTER"

Midwest poppy punks The Copyrights have shared another song off their upcoming LP Alone in a Dome (due 10/22 via Fat Wreck Chords), and it's as punchy and catchy as you'd hope for from this band.

--

GARY DEL VECCHIO - "BUZZIN" (EARLY 1970s)

The 13th edition of proto-metal/heavy psych compilation series Brown Acid comes out October 31 via RidingEasy Records and Permanent Records, and the latest single is an early 1970s blues rock rarity from Gary Del Vecchio. The original recording was credited to Gary Del Vecchio and Max, who are not the same Max responsible for the first single from this compilation.

--

BUFFALO NICHOLS - "HOW TO LOVE"

Folk-blues singer Buffalo Nichols has shared another song off his self-titled debut solo album (due 10/15 via Fat Possum), and this one comes with a stunning live session video.

--

COI LERAY - "TWINNEM"

NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray continues her rise with the light, poppy "TWINNEM."

--

AEON STATION (KEVIN FROM THE WRENS) - "QUEENS"

Kevin Whelan of The Wrens is releasing a solo album under the name Aeon Station that features songs written for The Wrens' follow-up to The Meadowlands, as well as other, newer songs. The first single from the album, Observatory, is "Queens," a roaring anthem that builds quite a head of steam over five minutes. This is exciting, dynamic, hooky indie rock and if it's not quite a Wrens song, that doesn't make it any less great.

--

UFFIE - "COOL"

Uffie, the French-American singer/rapper/DJ/fashion designer who took the internet by storm in 2006 with "Pop the Glock" (and more recently collaborated with Charli XCX and Galantis), is back with a new single, "Cool," that's out via Toro Y Moi's label, Company Records. "Cool" dabbles a little in rock rhythms while still making room for her signature vocoder/autotune sound.

--

MAN OR ASTRO-MAN? - 'SPACE 1991' EP

Interstellar indie rock vets Man Or Astro-Man? are back with a new 7" EP featuring two great new songs: The poppy, danceable and new-wavey "Tenth Planet" and heavy, surfy instrumental "Space 1991." The EP also opens with a short atmospheric track titled "Memory Machine."

--

SHE & HIM - "HOLIDAY" (MADONNA COVER)

She & Him, the winsome duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of A Very She & Him Christmas with a deluxe reissue due November 12 via Merge. (Preorder) It's pressed on tinsel silver vinyl and includes a brand-new 7-inch, featuring covers of Madonna's "Holiday" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas." (There's also a digital-only bonus cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.") If you already own a vinyl copy of the album, you can also buy the 7" separately on evergreen vinyl.

--

JULIE DOIRON - "YOU GAVE ME THE KEY"

Julie Doiron of Eric's Trip and Mount Eerie will release I Thought of You, her first solo album in 9 years, in November. The first single from the album is "You Gave Me The Key," an immediately appealing bit of twangy indie rock, with Julie's wonderful voice in the center. "This is a song about a new beginning," says Julie.

--

EELS - "GOOD NIGHT ON EARTH"

Eels will back in the new year with Extreme Witchcraft, which follows pretty quickly on last year's Earth to Dora and will be out January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. For this one Mark Oliver Everett worked with producer John Parish, who is known for records with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding and Dry Cleaning's debut album. It's the first time they've worked together since 2001's Souljacker. "Good Night on Earth" is a fuzzed-out, bluesy/punky/dancey number" with E trying to put a positive spin on our shitshow world.

--

FULL OF HELL - "ERODING SHELL"

Full of Hell have shared the third single off their upcoming LP Garden of Burning Apparitions (which you can get on silver vinyl), and you can read more about the track here.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "WOODSTOCK" (JONI MITCHELL COVER) & "GREEN ALTAR"

Chelsea Wolfe has put out two previously unreleased songs from the sessions for 2019's folky Birth of Violence: a cover of Joni Mitchell's classic "Woodstock" and the original song "Green Altar." Read more about them here.

--

WEAKENED FRIENDS - "QUITTER"

Weakened Friends announced a new album, Quitter, and shared the title track, which we wrote more about here.

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "HALL OF MIRRORS"

Let's Eat Grandma are back with their first single in three years, "Hall of Mirrors," which we wrote more about here.

--

