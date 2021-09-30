27 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CLOCKWISE ON FIRE - "WHAT WILL YOU FORGET" (ft. ANTHONY GREEN)

Clockwise On Fire is a new project from Tim Arnold (of Good Old War, Days Away, and Anthony Green's band) and Brian Lynch, and their new single is a creepy, frantic, psych-pop circus that features Anthony on guest vocals. It's off their upcoming self-titled debut album, due October 22 via Big Sniff Records.

--

LOCK UP (AT THE GATES, NAPALM DEATH, PIG DESTROYER) - "DARK FOCE OF CONVICTION"

Grind supergroup Lock Up -- vocalists Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear) and Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth, Venomous Concept), plus bassist Shane Embury (Napalm Death), guitarist Anton Reisenegger (Criminal), and drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer) -- will release their new album The Dregs of Hades on November 26 via Listenable Records, and you can hear the pulverizing lead single "Dark Force of Conviction" now.

--

TITLE HOLDER - "EMPTY APARTMENT"

As mentioned, Title Holder are a new ska band from Astoria, Queens whose upcoming debut EP was recorded by Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese, with co-production by Less Than Jake's Chris DeMakes, and here's the second single, which also features horns by LTJ's Buddy Schaub. It's a fun, clean, mid-tempo ska song that'll take you right back to the '90s.

--

SKLAR GREY - "LAST ONE STANDING" (ft. POLO G, MOZZY & EMINEM)

Skylar Grey, Polo G, Mozzy, and Eminem have come together for a new song off the new Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's as bombastic as you'd expect from a song written for a Marvel movie, but Polo G and Mozzy have been on fire lately, so it's got its moments.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION & MALUMA - "CRAZY FAMILY"

Speaking of movie songs by good rappers, Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with reggaeton singer Maluma and production team Rock Mafia for this new song from The Addams Family 2.

--

RUSSKAJA - "RUSSKI STYLE"

Austrian ska/metal/polka (or "turbopolka") band Russkaja are back with a new single, and it's as over-the-top and absurdly catchy as you'd hope.

--

ORCHARDS - "LEAVE US HERE (WE'RE FINE)" & "DRIVE ME HOME"

UK band Orchards will release a new EP, Trust Issues, on November 26 via Big Scary Monsters, and two songs are out now. "Leave Us Here (We're Fine)" is a driving indie pop/rock song that sounds like it could've been a radio rock hit in the '90s, while "Drive Me Home" is a little more alt-pop.

--

CONTRITION (mem NOVEMBERS DOOM, COBALT, WOLVHAMMER, etc) - "FOR MISERY" & "ADDED SUBTRACTION"

Contrition is vocalist Jerome Marshall (Cobalt, Yakuza), drummer Garry Naples (Novembers Doom, Without Waves), guitarist and keyboardist Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, Deeper Graves, ex-Wolvhammer), and bassist Jon Woodring (Bones, ex-Usurper), and their debut album Broken Mortal Coil features guest vocals by Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), additional guitars by Leon del Muerte (Impaled, ex-Exhumed) and Corey Parks (Graveripper), and synths/vocals by David Brenner (Gridfailure). It comes out October 29 via Disorder Recordings, and two songs are streaming now. With hints of black, death, sludge, hardcore, and more, they're both heavy as fuck.

--

MORTIFERUM - "EXHUMED FROM MORTAL SPHERES"

Olympia, WA death-doomers Mortiferum have shared another supremely heavy song off their upcoming sophomore album Preserved in Torment, due 11/5 via Profound Lore.

--

CHLOE MORIONDO - "FAVORITE BAND"

Detroit singer/songwriter Chloe Moriondo's new video for "Favorite Band" features some of the many bands it namedrops, including Simple Plan, All Time Low, Pierce the Veil, Great Grandpa, Girlpool, and Joy Again.

--

MAGNOLIA PARK - "BACK HOME"

Magnolia Park have signed to Epitaph, and they'll put out their new Halloween Mixtape on October 29 via their new label home. It features recent single "Tonight" (featuring Epitaph labelmate Lil Lotus), as well as the just-released "Back Home." If you're into the current mainstream-friendly pop punk revival, you might like this too.

--

TARAKA (PRINCE RAMA) - "DEEP HOLLOW"

Taraka, late of Prince Rama, will release solo album Welcome To Paradise Lost next week and she's just shared this new single based on a real life encounter with a downed plane and a missing pilot. The experience was reinvisioned for the "Deep Hollow" video.

--

CUMGIRL8 - "PLUCK ME"

While we're not sure about their name, Cumgirl8 make pretty catchy, shoegazy garage rock as you can hear on "Pluck Me."

--

MY SON THE DOCTOR - "RUBBER HANDS"

Brooklyn's My Son the Doctor make spiky, danceable indie rock that pulls influence from everyone from Gang of Four to The Strokes. They've got a new EP, Taste Those Dreams, on the way and you can listen to single "Rubber Hands" now.

--

ALABAMA SHAKES LIVE - "FUTURE PEOPLE (LIVE FROM CAPITOL STUDIO A)"

Alabama Shakes are releasing a Deluxe Edition of their album Sound & Color on October 29 which features seven bonus track, including unreleased studio material, b-sides and this live version of "Future People" recorded at Capitol Studios.

--

HALSEY - I AM NOT A WOMAN, I AM A GOD REMIXES (HOT CHIP, ADRIAN SHERWOOD, MORE)

Halsey has released an EP of remixes of the song "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" from If I Can't Have Love I Want Power, enlisting forward-thinking artists Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin, Underworld, and dub mastermind Adrian Sherwood.

--

GINA BIRCH (THE RAINCOATS) - "FEMINIST SONG"

The Raincoats' Gina Birch has released her first solo single, "Feminist Song." Moody and atmospheric, the song has real anger and menace as Gina seethes lines like "If you ask me if I'm a feminist, I say 'to hell with powerlessness'" before exploding into a noisy anthemic chorus of "I'm a city girl, I'm a warrior!" The song has been played at Raincoats gigs, and bandmate Ana da Silva contributes monotron to this single, which was mixed by Youth of Killing Joke.

--

BDRMM - "PORT"

UK shoegazers bdrmm released their terrific debut, Bedroom, last year, and are now back with their first new music since. "Port" is a little different than what we've heard previously, adding a decidedly heavy, sinister bottom end via undulating synthesizers that give the things real oomph.

--

THE ROLLING STONES - "TROUBLES A COMIN" (CHI-LITES COVER)

The Rolling Stones have shared a previously unreleased cover of The Chi-Lites' "Troubles A' Comin" from their upcoming Tattoo You 40th anniversary box set. The song was recorded in Paris in 1979 and is one of the nine rarities found on the Lost and Found bonus disc.

--

GRIMES - "LOVE"

“I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week," says Grimes of her new song, "Love."

--

EMPATH - "BORN 100 TIMES"

Empath shared their first single since their 2019 debut Active Listening: Night on Earth, which we wrote more about here.

--

BOYFRIENDERS - "THE MOMENT" (ft. DOGLEG)

Boyfrienders' new song takes some admitted and noticeable influence from Sonic Youth, but brings it into more of an emo/post-hardcore context, and it features guest vocals by Alex Stoitsiadis of fellow Michigan band Dogleg. Read more about it here.

--

HAWTHONN - "DREAM CAIRN"

Dark folk/drone duo Hawthonn have announced a new album for Ba Da Bing and shared this song, which you can read more about here.

--

GHOST - "HUNTER'S MOON"

Ghost have shared a new song off the Halloween Kills soundtrack, which is also coming out as a 7" backed by John Carpenter's Halloween Kills theme. Read more about it here.

--

ELTON JOHN - "FINISH LINE" (ft. STEVIE WONDER)

Elton John has shared a gospel-tinged Stevie Wonder duet, which also features Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir. Read more about it here.

--

SERPENTS OF SHIVA (TERROR) - "KELLER AVE" & "HUMANITY SINKS"

Recorded in 2009 but shelved until now, Serpents of Shiva is the first collaboration between Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc) and his brother Jay Galvin since their '90s band Slugfest. Read more about their debut single here and pick up the limited "maroon in clear" 7" in our store.

--

LIMP BIZKIT - "DAD VIBES"

Finally, a new Limp Bizkit song.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.